Motley Fool Wealth Management Has Increased Crown Castle Intl (CCI) Stake; Euclidean Technologies Management Has Increased Its Position in Nucor (NUE) as Stock Value Declined

Motley Fool Wealth Management Llc increased its stake in Crown Castle Intl Corp (CCI) by 4.81% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Motley Fool Wealth Management Llc bought 2,360 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.08% . The institutional investor held 51,401 shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $6.70M, up from 49,041 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Motley Fool Wealth Management Llc who had been investing in Crown Castle Intl Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $56.73 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.71% or $2.37 during the last trading session, reaching $136.44. About 2.22M shares traded or 22.76% up from the average. Crown Castle International Corp. (NYSE:CCI) has risen 21.58% since September 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 21.58% the S&P500.

Euclidean Technologies Management Llc increased its stake in Nucor Corp (NUE) by 36.72% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Euclidean Technologies Management Llc bought 9,805 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.63% . The hedge fund held 36,505 shares of the steel and iron ore company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.01 million, up from 26,700 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Euclidean Technologies Management Llc who had been investing in Nucor Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $16.25B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.17% or $0.09 during the last trading session, reaching $53.6. About 1.90M shares traded. Nucor Corporation (NYSE:NUE) has declined 19.09% since September 14, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 19.09% the S&P500. Some Historical NUE News: 19/04/2018 – Nucor 1Q EPS $1.10; 11/05/2018 – Nucor: Evaluating Building More Galvanizing Lines at Other Sheet Mills; 14/03/2018 – Nucor chief on Trump and the case for protection; 09/04/2018 – US Nuclear Corp. Completes Final Shipment for U.S. Air Force Contract; 18/04/2018 – Nucor Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 01/05/2018 – NUCOR CEO: DISAPPOINTED TRUMP EXTENDED TARIFF EXEMPTIONS; 19/04/2018 – NUCOR CORP – BELIEVE BROAD-BASED TARIFFS WITH FEW EXCEPTIONS ARE NEEDED TO ADDRESS VOLUME OF “UNFAIRLY TRADED IMPORTS AND TRANSSHIPPING “; 17/04/2018 – DEEP ECO: Nucor May Face Pressure, Industry Falls This Quarter; 01/05/2018 – NUCOR: RETROACTIVE TARIFFS, QUOTAS WILL CREATE MORE CONFUSION; 15/03/2018 – Nucor: Encouraged by Recent Actions by Trump Administration on Steel Imports

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.79 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.43, from 1.22 in 2019Q1. It dived, as 62 investors sold NUE shares while 227 reduced holdings. 64 funds opened positions while 165 raised stakes. 228.71 million shares or 0.60% more from 227.36 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Bender Robert And stated it has 5,461 shares. Architects Incorporated holds 331 shares. First Bancorporation holds 23,527 shares or 0.2% of its portfolio. Dekabank Deutsche Girozentrale holds 181,327 shares or 0.05% of its portfolio. New York State Common Retirement Fund owns 526,800 shares for 0.04% of their portfolio. Wilsey Asset owns 210,272 shares. Cullen Frost Bankers stated it has 8,037 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Louisiana State Employees Retirement, Louisiana-based fund reported 15,300 shares. California State Teachers Retirement System has 0.05% invested in Nucor Corporation (NYSE:NUE). Tompkins Fin has 0% invested in Nucor Corporation (NYSE:NUE) for 430 shares. The California-based Grassi Investment has invested 0.64% in Nucor Corporation (NYSE:NUE). Commonwealth National Bank Of Australia invested in 47,539 shares or 0.03% of the stock. Bank Of Nova Scotia has invested 0.08% in Nucor Corporation (NYSE:NUE). Veritable Limited Partnership holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Nucor Corporation (NYSE:NUE) for 7,798 shares. Stephens Ar holds 0.03% or 22,741 shares in its portfolio.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.19 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.18, from 1.37 in 2019Q1. It is negative, as 38 investors sold CCI shares while 237 reduced holdings. 76 funds opened positions while 252 raised stakes. 370.94 million shares or 0.57% less from 373.08 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. The Georgia-based Vident Invest Advisory Ltd Liability Com has invested 0.04% in Crown Castle International Corp. (NYSE:REIT). Hexavest Inc holds 0% or 84 shares. Calamos Advsrs Lc, a Illinois-based fund reported 108,438 shares. 8,457 are held by Intll Incorporated Ca. Parkside Bancshares And reported 0.04% stake. Metropolitan Life Insurance has 0.19% invested in Crown Castle International Corp. (NYSE:REIT) for 77,740 shares. Janney Capital Ltd Co holds 152,023 shares. Bryn Mawr, a Pennsylvania-based fund reported 1,971 shares. Twin Tree Mgmt Limited Partnership holds 50,262 shares. Us Comml Bank De has 141,049 shares for 0.05% of their portfolio. Zacks owns 536,033 shares for 1.43% of their portfolio. Mississippi-based Trustmark Bancorporation Tru Department has invested 0% in Crown Castle International Corp. (NYSE:REIT). Maryland Capital has 10,653 shares for 0.16% of their portfolio. Eaton Vance Management invested in 317,672 shares or 0.09% of the stock. Bowen Hanes owns 16,290 shares.

Motley Fool Wealth Management Llc, which manages about $130.00 million and $1.60 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Invesco Bulletshares 2020 Hi by 16,909 shares to 450,358 shares, valued at $10.85 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Paychex Inc (NASDAQ:PAYX) by 6,604 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 17,103 shares, and cut its stake in American Tower Corp (NYSE:AMT).