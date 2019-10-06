Motley Fool Wealth Management Has Cut Its Costco Wholesale (COST) Position; Novavax, Inc. (NVAX) Had 2 Analysts Last Week

Motley Fool Wealth Management Llc decreased Costco Wholesale Corp (COST) stake by 16.7% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Motley Fool Wealth Management Llc sold 3,324 shares as Costco Wholesale Corp (COST)’s stock rose 14.09%. The Motley Fool Wealth Management Llc holds 16,586 shares with $4.38 million value, down from 19,910 last quarter. Costco Wholesale Corp now has $126.55 billion valuation. The stock increased 0.92% or $2.67 during the last trading session, reaching $291.67. About 4.54M shares traded or 114.88% up from the average. Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ:COST) has risen 25.80% since October 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 25.80% the S&P500. Some Historical COST News: 30/04/2018 – JPMorgan Disciplined Equity Adds Medtronic, Exits Costco; 23/03/2018 – Shares of Target and Kroger jump on report of possible merger talks; 09/05/2018 – COSTCO APRIL COMP SALES UP 10.9%, EST. UP 8.80%; 24/04/2018 – COSTCO WHOLESALE CORP- APPROVED A QUARTERLY INCREASE FROM 50 TO 57 CENTS PER SHARE, OR $2.28 ON AN ANNUALIZED BASIS PAYABLE MAY 25, 2018; 15/05/2018 – BHAKTI Launches New lced Chai Beverages; 07/03/2018 – Costco Outshines Other Discounters, But Broader Concerns Linger; 07/03/2018 – Costco 2Q EPS $1.59; 08/05/2018 – Costco 3Q EPS $1.38; 10/05/2018 – Costco E-commerce Maintains Momentum In April Sales Results — MarketWatch; 29/05/2018 – CITIGROUP CONSUMER CHIEF BIRD SAYS WILL PROMOTE NEW DIGITAL BANK ACCOUNTS NATIONALLY TO HOLDERS OF DOUBLE CASH CREDIT CARD, AND CO-BRAND AMERICAN AIRLINES, COSTCO CREDIT CARDS

Among 2 analysts covering Novavax (NASDAQ:NVAX), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Novavax has $1500 highest and $1300 lowest target. $14’s average target is 180.00% above currents $5 stock price. Novavax had 2 analyst reports since September 10, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Oppenheimer maintained Novavax, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVAX) on Tuesday, September 10 with “Outperform” rating. Citigroup maintained Novavax, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVAX) rating on Tuesday, September 24. Citigroup has “Buy” rating and $1500 target. See Novavax, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVAX) latest ratings:

24/09/2019 Broker: Citigroup Rating: Buy Old Target: $19.0000 New Target: $15.0000 Maintain

10/09/2019 Broker: Oppenheimer Rating: Outperform Old Target: $25.0000 New Target: $13.0000 Maintain

Among 16 analysts covering Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST), 9 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 6 Hold. Therefore 56% are positive. Costco Wholesale has $33500 highest and $23000 lowest target. $294.69’s average target is 1.04% above currents $291.67 stock price. Costco Wholesale had 26 analyst reports since April 11, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The rating was maintained by Stifel Nicolaus with “Buy” on Thursday, April 11. Bernstein downgraded Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ:COST) rating on Thursday, September 19. Bernstein has “Underperform” rating and $23000 target. The rating was maintained by Wells Fargo with “Market Perform” on Thursday, May 9. As per Thursday, July 11, the company rating was maintained by Robert W. Baird. On Monday, September 9 the stock rating was maintained by UBS with “Buy”. BMO Capital Markets maintained Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ:COST) on Friday, October 4 with “Outperform” rating. On Monday, June 3 the stock rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley with “Equal-Weight”. Stifel Nicolaus maintained Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ:COST) rating on Friday, September 6. Stifel Nicolaus has “Buy” rating and $31000 target. The stock of Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ:COST) earned “Outperform” rating by Robert W. Baird on Friday, September 6. The stock has “Outperform” rating by Robert W. Baird on Wednesday, April 24.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.16 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.10, from 1.26 in 2019Q1. It dived, as 31 investors sold COST shares while 430 reduced holdings. 123 funds opened positions while 411 raised stakes. 302.04 million shares or 0.45% more from 300.70 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Trustmark Bancshares Department reported 318 shares. Moreover, Naples Glob Advsr Ltd Liability Co has 0.11% invested in Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ:COST). Raymond James Trust Na invested 0.18% in Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ:COST). Bessemer Securities Limited Co has invested 0.09% of its portfolio in Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ:COST). Da Davidson & has invested 0.76% in Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ:COST). State Of Wisconsin Inv Board invested in 447,565 shares or 0.33% of the stock. Personal Capital Corp holds 214,652 shares. Blair William And Communication Il invested in 0.5% or 332,486 shares. Cannell Peter B & Co Inc owns 0.73% invested in Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ:COST) for 72,736 shares. Mackenzie Financial has 765,481 shares for 0.52% of their portfolio. Parthenon Ltd holds 0.07% or 1,149 shares. American Bank has 25,288 shares for 2.11% of their portfolio. Raymond James And Assoc owns 0.19% invested in Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ:COST) for 505,825 shares. New York-based Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc has invested 0.13% in Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ:COST). Amundi Pioneer Asset owns 0.25% invested in Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ:COST) for 1.14M shares.

Motley Fool Wealth Management Llc increased Microsoft Corp (NASDAQ:MSFT) stake by 2,778 shares to 57,622 valued at $7.72M in 2019Q2. It also upped Ishares Ibonds Dec 2026 Term stake by 70,709 shares and now owns 1.02 million shares. Ishrs Ibnds Dec 27 Corp Etf was raised too.

The stock decreased 0.99% or $0.05 during the last trading session, reaching $5. About 368,010 shares traded. Novavax, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVAX) has declined 81.74% since October 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 81.74% the S&P500. Some Historical NVAX News: 14/03/2018 – NOVAVAX – TRIZZINO HAS BEEN SERVING AS SVP, COMMERCIAL OPERATIONS, SINCE 2014; 11/04/2018 – Novavax Announces Proposed Public Offering of Common Stk; 07/05/2018 – Novavax Reaches Significant Enrollment Milestone in the Prepare(TM) Phase 3 Trial of its RSV F Vaccine; 14/03/2018 – NOVAVAX 4Q LOSS/SHR 16C, EST. LOSS/SHR 16C; 19/04/2018 – DJ Novavax Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (NVAX); 09/05/2018 – Novavax 1Q Loss/Shr 14c; 14/03/2018 – Novavax: NanoFlu Vaccine Demonstrates Improved Immune Responses Compared to Egg-Based, High-Dose Flu Vaccine; 14/03/2018 – Novavax 4Q Loss/Shr 16c; 14/03/2018 – NOVAVAX INC – JOHN J. TRIZZINO APPOINTED CHIEF BUSINESS OFFICER AND CHIEF FINANCIAL OFFICER; 15/05/2018 – Fintel Insider Buying Report: RiceBran Technologies (RIBT), Novavax, Inc. (NVAX), And Others

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.02 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.86, from 0.88 in 2019Q1. It is negative, as 99 investors sold Novavax, Inc. shares while 1 reduced holdings. 2 funds opened positions while 0 raised stakes. 11,553 shares or 99.99% less from 140.32 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Avenir invested 0.01% in Novavax, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVAX). Meeder Asset Mgmt Inc has invested 0% in Novavax, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVAX). Huntington Bank owns 1 shares.

Since May 13, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 insider sales for $5,850 activity. Another trade for 1,000 shares valued at $5,850 was bought by Glenn Gregory M.