Motley Fool Wealth Management Has Cut Its American Tower (AMT) Position by $1.62 Million; Bank Of Hawaii Position in Fastenal Co (FAST) Decreased by $561,088

Motley Fool Wealth Management Llc decreased its stake in American Tower Corp (AMT) by 8.58% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Motley Fool Wealth Management Llc sold 8,236 shares as the company’s stock rose 15.41% with the market. The institutional investor held 87,785 shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $17.30 million, down from 96,021 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Motley Fool Wealth Management Llc who had been investing in American Tower Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $90.62 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.30% or $0.63 during the last trading session, reaching $209.54. About 755,077 shares traded. American Tower Corporation (NYSE:AMT) has risen 44.96% since July 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 40.53% the S&P500.

Bank Of Hawaii decreased its stake in Fastenal Co (FAST) by 39% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bank Of Hawaii sold 8,767 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.08% with the market. The institutional investor held 13,715 shares of the building materials company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $882,000, down from 22,482 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bank Of Hawaii who had been investing in Fastenal Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $18.31B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.48% or $0.15 during the last trading session, reaching $32.1. About 879,537 shares traded. Fastenal Company (NASDAQ:FAST) has risen 24.22% since July 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 19.79% the S&P500. Some Historical FAST News: 21/04/2018 – DJ Fastenal Company, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (FAST); 09/05/2018 – Fastenal Presenting at Macquarie Group Conference Tomorrow; 11/04/2018 – Fastenal 1Q-End Accounts Receivable Up 19.8%; 09/04/2018 – Fastenal Co expected to post earnings of 61 cents a share – Earnings Preview; 11/04/2018 – Fastenal Company to Host Investor Presentation; 11/04/2018 – Fastenal Didn’t Open Any Branches in 1Q, Closed 49 Branches

Analysts await Fastenal Company (NASDAQ:FAST) to report earnings on July, 10. They expect $0.37 EPS, 0.00% or $0.00 from last year’s $0.37 per share. FAST’s profit will be $210.99M for 21.69 P/E if the $0.37 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.34 actual EPS reported by Fastenal Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 8.82% EPS growth.

More notable recent Fastenal Company (NASDAQ:FAST) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “China finds fall armyworm in Shaanxi province – Shaanxi daily – Nasdaq” on July 05, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Bright Near-Term Outlook for Semi Communications Industry – Nasdaq” published on June 24, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “EFI and Memjet Establish Partnership for Fast, High-Quality Digital Production – Nasdaq” on July 01, 2019. More interesting news about Fastenal Company (NASDAQ:FAST) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Skincare M&A craze enjoys anti-aging protection – Nasdaq” published on June 07, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Salesforce (CRM): Is It Too Late To Buy? – Nasdaq” with publication date: June 07, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.88 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.15, from 1.03 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 38 investors sold FAST shares while 229 reduced holdings. 76 funds opened positions while 159 raised stakes. 234.08 million shares or 1.90% less from 238.60 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Pnc Svcs Gp, a Pennsylvania-based fund reported 234,628 shares. Park Presidio Limited Liability Com has invested 4.88% of its portfolio in Fastenal Company (NASDAQ:FAST). Eaton Vance invested in 581,471 shares or 0.09% of the stock. Holt Cap Ltd Dba Holt Cap Prtn Lp stated it has 0.07% of its portfolio in Fastenal Company (NASDAQ:FAST). Amp Cap Invsts Ltd holds 0.03% in Fastenal Company (NASDAQ:FAST) or 89,324 shares. 37,787 are owned by Strs Ohio. Mackay Shields Limited Liability Corp invested 0.02% of its portfolio in Fastenal Company (NASDAQ:FAST). Cubist Systematic Strategies Ltd Com reported 0.01% of its portfolio in Fastenal Company (NASDAQ:FAST). Schwartz Invest Counsel reported 52,500 shares. Royal National Bank Of Canada accumulated 0.04% or 1.36M shares. Bb&T Corp holds 8,713 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Korea Investment reported 0.01% stake. State Bank Of Nova Scotia accumulated 55,715 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Mairs & Power Inc stated it has 2.19% of its portfolio in Fastenal Company (NASDAQ:FAST). New York State Common Retirement Fund invested 0.08% of its portfolio in Fastenal Company (NASDAQ:FAST).

Since January 29, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 4 insider sales for $3.57 million activity. $2.49M worth of Fastenal Company (NASDAQ:FAST) was sold by Hein LeLand J. $302,550 worth of Fastenal Company (NASDAQ:FAST) shares were sold by LUNDQUIST NICHOLAS J. DOLAN MICHAEL JOHN also sold $150,000 worth of Fastenal Company (NASDAQ:FAST) on Tuesday, January 29.

Bank Of Hawaii, which manages about $1.30 billion and $1.31 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Expedia Group Inc (NASDAQ:EXPE) by 2,963 shares to 9,622 shares, valued at $1.15M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Vanguard (BND) by 4,595 shares in the quarter, for a total of 129,378 shares, and has risen its stake in Honeywell International Inc (NYSE:HON).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.28 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.15, from 1.13 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 33 investors sold AMT shares while 307 reduced holdings. 115 funds opened positions while 321 raised stakes. 400.84 million shares or 1.44% less from 406.71 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Tiedemann Advisors Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 0.12% or 13,260 shares. Howard Hughes Institute reported 30,000 shares. Riverpark Advisors Limited Liability invested in 12,909 shares or 1.1% of the stock. Echo Street Cap Limited Liability Company holds 0.43% of its portfolio in American Tower Corporation (NYSE:REIT) for 111,812 shares. Montag Caldwell Ltd Co holds 204,922 shares or 2.11% of its portfolio. Canada Pension Plan Board has 0.4% invested in American Tower Corporation (NYSE:REIT). Logan Capital Mngmt Inc owns 18,165 shares for 0.22% of their portfolio. Becker Capital Mgmt holds 0.02% of its portfolio in American Tower Corporation (NYSE:REIT) for 2,480 shares. Veritable Limited Partnership has invested 0.08% in American Tower Corporation (NYSE:REIT). Meeder Asset Mgmt owns 12,988 shares or 0.2% of their US portfolio. Front Barnett Associate Limited Liability Co has invested 0.85% in American Tower Corporation (NYSE:REIT). Rbf Limited Com has 20,000 shares for 0.46% of their portfolio. Blackrock holds 0.27% of its portfolio in American Tower Corporation (NYSE:REIT) for 30.34 million shares. Caprock Group Inc Inc has invested 0.09% in American Tower Corporation (NYSE:REIT). Novare Cap Mgmt Ltd Limited Liability Company stated it has 32,222 shares.

More notable recent American Tower Corporation (NYSE:REIT) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Global X SuperDividend REIT ETF: 8% Yield Comes With Higher Risk – Seeking Alpha” on June 21, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “American Tower On An Upward Tear – Seeking Alpha” published on June 17, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Hotel REIT RevPAR growth to `remain muted,’ Capital One says – Seeking Alpha” on June 25, 2019. More interesting news about American Tower Corporation (NYSE:REIT) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Farmland, MAA see improving rents – more from REITweek – Seeking Alpha” published on June 05, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Annaly Capital Management: Take A Look At The New Preferred Stock – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: July 05, 2019.

Since January 18, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 4 insider sales for $10.67 million activity. 7,243 American Tower Corporation (NYSE:REIT) shares with value of $1.19M were sold by DOLAN RAYMOND P. $8.45 million worth of stock was sold by Bartlett Thomas A on Friday, January 18.

Motley Fool Wealth Management Llc, which manages about $130.00M and $1.55B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Invesco Bulletshares 2020 Hi by 232,436 shares to 467,267 shares, valued at $11.25 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Equinix Inc (NASDAQ:EQIX) by 8,019 shares in the quarter, for a total of 10,659 shares, and has risen its stake in Mercadolibre Inc (NASDAQ:MELI).