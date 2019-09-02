Motley Fool Wealth Management Has Boosted Stake in Mercadolibre (MELI) by $4.03 Million; As Abbott Laboratories (ABT) Stock Rose, Bp Wealth Management Has Raised by $2.18 Million Its Position

Motley Fool Wealth Management Llc increased its stake in Mercadolibre Inc (MELI) by 10.76% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Motley Fool Wealth Management Llc bought 7,956 shares as the company’s stock rose 28.20% . The institutional investor held 81,897 shares of the miscellaneous company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $41.58M, up from 73,941 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Motley Fool Wealth Management Llc who had been investing in Mercadolibre Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $29.26B market cap company. The stock increased 0.09% or $0.52 during the last trading session, reaching $594.01. About 281,798 shares traded. MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI) has risen 81.04% since September 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 81.04% the S&P500.

Bp Wealth Management Llc increased its stake in Abbott Laboratories (ABT) by 4.99% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bp Wealth Management Llc bought 27,576 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.62% . The institutional investor held 579,671 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $46.34M, up from 552,095 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bp Wealth Management Llc who had been investing in Abbott Laboratories for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $149.73 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.59% or $0.5 during the last trading session, reaching $85.32. About 3.63 million shares traded. Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) has risen 33.65% since September 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 33.65% the S&P500. Some Historical ABT News: 18/04/2018 – ABBOTT 1Q EARNINGS CALL ENDS; 29/03/2018 – Abbott Initiates Trial to Evaluate Improved Survival And Outcomes with the CardioMEMS Monitor; 02/05/2018 – ABBOTT’S XIENCE SIERRA GETS NATIONAL REIMBURSEMENT IN JAPAN; 26/04/2018 – MEDIA-Abbott India stops importing Xience Alpine stents – Economic Times; 07/03/2018 – Abbott’s Confirm Rx connects an insertable cardiac monitor to a smartphone app; 18/04/2018 – Abbott Laboratories Sees Nutrition Uptick — Earnings Review; 06/03/2018 – U.S. FDA SAYS GRANTED APPROVAL OF MASTER SERIES HEART VALVE TO ST JUDE MEDICAL; 18/04/2018 – ABBOTT ABT.N SEES FY 2018 GAAP SHR $1.23 TO $1.33 FROM CONTINUING OPERATIONS; 02/04/2018 – FTC Acting Chairman Ohlhausen Appoints Alden Abbott as Acting General Counsel; 30/05/2018 – HoustonChronicle: Sources: Abbott wants more armed guards, mental health services to prevent school shootings

Investors sentiment increased to 1.33 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.37, from 0.96 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 22 investors sold MELI shares while 113 reduced holdings. 87 funds opened positions while 92 raised stakes. 60.23 million shares or 59.30% more from 37.81 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Uss Inv Ltd holds 0.28% of its portfolio in MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI) for 49,000 shares. Blackrock Inc owns 1.48M shares. Retail Bank Of Montreal Can reported 10,323 shares. Hitchwood Cap Mgmt Limited Partnership owns 1.27% invested in MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI) for 175,000 shares. Fiera reported 0.2% in MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI). Moody Bank Division reported 5,289 shares. Confluence Invest Management reported 0.01% of its portfolio in MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI). Public Employees Retirement Systems Of Ohio holds 0.15% or 55,855 shares in its portfolio. Renaissance Ltd Co stated it has 0.11% in MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI). Eqis Capital Mgmt reported 0.31% in MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI). Regal Llc holds 0.04% or 419 shares. Odey Asset Management Grp Ltd has 0.53% invested in MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI) for 12,800 shares. Aqr Management Ltd Liability holds 0% in MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI) or 7,644 shares. Brown Advisory holds 401 shares. Hanseatic Mgmt owns 35 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio.

Motley Fool Wealth Management Llc, which manages about $130.00 million and $1.55B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Netflix Inc (NASDAQ:NFLX) by 4,304 shares to 76,888 shares, valued at $27.42M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Invesco Bulletshares 2022 Co by 81,552 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1.63M shares, and cut its stake in Resmed Inc (NYSE:RMD).

Bp Wealth Management Llc, which manages about $4.49 billion and $2.53 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) by 28,132 shares to 877,834 shares, valued at $37.28M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Visa (NYSE:V) by 21,527 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 322,994 shares, and cut its stake in Walmart (NYSE:WMT).