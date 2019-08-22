Motley Fool Wealth Management Decreased Stake in Mastercard (MA) by $7.40 Million; Anthem (ANTM) Stock Price Rose While Spectrum Asset Management Nb Cut Its Holding

Spectrum Asset Management Inc Nb decreased its stake in Anthem Inc (ANTM) by 18.25% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Spectrum Asset Management Inc Nb sold 1,075 shares as the company’s stock rose 13.00% . The institutional investor held 4,816 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.38M, down from 5,891 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Spectrum Asset Management Inc Nb who had been investing in Anthem Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $67.22 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.91% or $5.12 during the last trading session, reaching $262.76. About 595,076 shares traded. Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM) has risen 16.81% since August 22, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 16.81% the S&P500. Some Historical ANTM News: 25/04/2018 – Inside the Confidential N.F.L. Meeting to Discuss National Anthem Protests; 25/04/2018 – Anthem 1Q Adj EPS $5.41; 01/05/2018 – ANTHEM BUYS INDUSTRIAL PROPERTIES IN CALGARY; 22/05/2018 – SHAREHOLDERS HAD ACCUSED EXPRESS SCRIPTS OF INFLATING ITS SHARE PRICE BY CONCEALING ITS DETERIORATING RELATIONSHIP WITH ANTHEM, A BIG CUSTOMER; 23/05/2018 – ANTHEM SEES ACQUISITION BOOSTING EARNINGS IN 2019; 25/04/2018 – CORRECT: ANTHEM FY ADJ EPS FORECAST REPORTED IN ERROR; 16/05/2018 – CIGNA: NO FIRM EXPRESSED INTEREST IN BUYING IT POST-ANTHEM DEAL; 25/04/2018 – U.S. health insurer Anthem’s quarterly profit rises 30 pct; 08/03/2018 – Health insurer Cigna to buy Express Scripts for about $54 bln; 23/04/2018 – ANTHEM PROPERTIES GROUP LTD SAYS COMPLETED $200 MLN IN NEW FUNDING FROM KINGSETT CAPITAL

Motley Fool Wealth Management Llc decreased its stake in Mastercard Inc (MA) by 27.11% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Motley Fool Wealth Management Llc sold 31,481 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.46% . The institutional investor held 84,632 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $19.93M, down from 116,113 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Motley Fool Wealth Management Llc who had been investing in Mastercard Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $284.86 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.44% or $1.24 during the last trading session, reaching $280.77. About 1.68M shares traded. Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) has risen 37.60% since August 22, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 37.60% the S&P500. Some Historical MA News: 02/04/2018 – Mastercard Names Choon Phong Goh to Board of Directors; 05/04/2018 – MASTERCARD NAMES GILBERTO CALDART PRESIDENT, INTL; 30/04/2018 – MFS Core Equity Fund Adds Mastercard, Exits Visa; 05/04/2018 – MASTERCARD INC – CARLO ENRICO TO LEAD LATIN AMERICA AND CARIBBEAN REGION; 02/05/2018 – MASTERCARD: CROSS-BORDER GROWTH MODERATING AMID CRYPTO DROP-OFF; 03/05/2018 – MASTERCARD INC MA.N : CITIGROUP RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $215 FROM $196; 03/05/2018 – Are cryptocurrencies to blame for Mastercard’s lower first quarter results?; 15/05/2018 – Mastercard Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow; 02/04/2018 – Mastercard Names Choon Phong Goh to Bd of Directors; 24/05/2018 – Aaron Lucchetti: Exclusive: Retailers met with Federal Reserve, FTC to raise concerns about a new online-payment initiative

More important recent Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM) news were published by: Benzinga.com which released: “14 Stocks To Watch For July 24, 2019 – Benzinga” on July 24, 2019, also Fool.com published article titled: “Why Boeing, MarketAxess Holdings, and Anthem Slumped Today – Motley Fool”, Benzinga.com published: “Shake Shack, McKesson And More ‘Fast Money Halftime Report’ Picks For August 6 – Benzinga” on August 06, 2019. More interesting news about Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM) was released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Hereâ€™s Why Castlight Health’s Shares Got Cut in Half Today – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: July 31, 2019.

Analysts await Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM) to report earnings on October, 30. They expect $4.84 earnings per share, up 27.03% or $1.03 from last year’s $3.81 per share. ANTM’s profit will be $1.24 billion for 13.57 P/E if the $4.84 EPS becomes a reality. After $4.64 actual earnings per share reported by Anthem, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 4.31% EPS growth.

More notable recent Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Mastercard: Why I’m Not Interested In Taking Profits – Seeking Alpha” on August 05, 2019, also Benzinga.com with their article: “What We Know About Mastercard’s Reported New Interest In Cryptocurrencies – Benzinga” published on August 19, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Do Directors Own Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) Shares? – Yahoo Finance” on July 03, 2019. More interesting news about Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Mastercard: The Dip Represents A Potential Buying Opportunity – Seeking Alpha” published on August 08, 2019 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “MasterCard Q2 Earnings Outlook – Benzinga” with publication date: July 29, 2019.

Motley Fool Wealth Management Llc, which manages about $130.00 million and $1.55 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ionis Pharmaceuticals Inc by 73,125 shares to 608,212 shares, valued at $49.37M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Watsco Inc (NYSE:WSO) by 35,536 shares in the quarter, for a total of 112,063 shares, and has risen its stake in Splunk Inc (NASDAQ:SPLK).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.93 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.06, from 0.99 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 42 investors sold MA shares while 538 reduced holdings. 138 funds opened positions while 403 raised stakes. 726.70 million shares or 9.85% less from 806.08 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Vident Advisory Ltd Company holds 0.04% or 3,075 shares in its portfolio. Illinois-based Barbara Oil Com has invested 1.51% in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA). First Republic Inv holds 187,878 shares or 0.23% of its portfolio. Macquarie Grp Ltd holds 0.31% of its portfolio in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) for 769,964 shares. Crow Point Prtnrs Limited Liability Company invested in 95,000 shares or 3.79% of the stock. Oakbrook Invs Limited Liability reported 40,857 shares. The New Jersey-based Lord Abbett Co Ltd Liability has invested 0.34% in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA). Haverford stated it has 671,741 shares. Cobblestone Capital Advisors Ny accumulated 4,440 shares. 4.93M were reported by Berkshire Hathaway. Clark Capital Gp reported 1,698 shares. Andra Ap accumulated 0.16% or 22,900 shares. Natixis Advisors LP reported 0.31% of its portfolio in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA). Eagle Ridge Invest Mngmt has invested 2.91% of its portfolio in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA). City Holdg Company owns 8,915 shares.

Since July 16, 2019, it had 2 insider purchases, and 8 insider sales for $42.91 million activity. Shares for $468,603 were bought by DAVIS RICHARD K on Monday, August 12. Shares for $413,560 were bought by Uggla Lance Darrell Gordon on Wednesday, July 31.