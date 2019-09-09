Motley Fool Wealth Management Cut Its Stake in Paycom Software (PAYC) as Market Valuation Rose; Vantage Investment Partners Upped Stake in Anheuser Busch Inbev (BUD) by $2.28 Million as Market Value Rose

Vantage Investment Partners Llc increased its stake in Anheuser Busch Inbev (BUD) by 31.57% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Vantage Investment Partners Llc bought 27,500 shares as the company’s stock rose 15.00% . The institutional investor held 114,600 shares of the beverages (production and distribution) company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $9.62 million, up from 87,100 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Vantage Investment Partners Llc who had been investing in Anheuser Busch Inbev for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $187.44B market cap company. The stock increased 0.34% or $0.32 during the last trading session, reaching $93.57. About 1.12M shares traded. Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD) has declined 0.29% since September 9, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 0.29% the S&P500. Some Historical BUD News: 09/05/2018 – AB INBEV: DRAG FROM WORLD CUP SPEND ON EBITDA BETWEEN 50-100BPS; 09/05/2018 – AB InBev 1Q Net Pft $1.44B; 19/03/2018 – MEDIA-AB-InBev to expand in Tanzania with new $100 mln brewery- Bloomberg; 22/03/2018 – U.S. Congress rushes to pass funding bill before Friday deadline; 04/04/2018 – C&C GROUP PLC – ACQUISITION OF MATTHEW CLARK AND BIBENDUM; 04/04/2018 – C&C: AB InBev Will Provide More Fincl Support to Transaction; 20/03/2018 – MOODY’S RATES ABI’S USD BONDS A3, STABLE; 22/03/2018 – U.S. House backs government spending bill, sends to Senate before Friday deadline; 22/03/2018 – ANADOLU EFES AEFES.IS TRANSACTION AGREEMENTS ARE ABOUT COMBINATION OF BOTH PARTIES’ EXISTING RUSSIA AND UKRAINE BUSINESSES; 09/05/2018 – AB InBev 1Q Revenue, Adjusted Ebitda Rose

Motley Fool Wealth Management Llc decreased its stake in Paycom Software Inc (PAYC) by 18.79% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Motley Fool Wealth Management Llc sold 16,375 shares as the company’s stock rose 19.50% . The institutional investor held 70,779 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $13.39 million, down from 87,154 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Motley Fool Wealth Management Llc who had been investing in Paycom Software Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $14.61B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.21% or $3.07 during the last trading session, reaching $249.62. About 441,294 shares traded. Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC) has risen 133.47% since September 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 133.47% the S&P500. Some Historical PAYC News: 05/04/2018 – Rochester Becomes Paycom’s Latest Sales Office Opening; 29/05/2018 – Paycom Announces Latest Expansion in Columbus; 01/05/2018 – Paycom Software 1Q Adj EPS 95c; 25/04/2018 – Paycom to Participate in Upcoming Investor Conferences; 01/05/2018 – PAYCOM SOFTWARE SEES 2Q REV. $123.0M TO $125.0M; 01/05/2018 – Paycom Software Sees 2Q Rev $123M-$125M; 01/05/2018 – PAYCOM SOFTWARE 1Q ADJ EPS 95C, EST. 90C; 16/05/2018 – Sylebra Adds Pagseguro Digital Ltd., Exits Paycom Software: 13F; 05/04/2018 Rochester Becomes Paycom’s Latest Sales Office Opening; 01/05/2018 – Paycom Releases Redesigned Employee Self-Service Product

Vantage Investment Partners Llc, which manages about $1.53 billion and $1.07 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Alphabet Inc by 2,298 shares to 7,914 shares, valued at $9.28 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Nxp Semiconductors N (NASDAQ:NXPI) by 34,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 257,000 shares, and cut its stake in Ishares Jpmorgan Usd Emg (EMB).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.27 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.71, from 0.56 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 48 investors sold BUD shares while 98 reduced holdings. 61 funds opened positions while 124 raised stakes. 72.00 million shares or 4.58% more from 68.85 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 7,916 were accumulated by Raymond James Trust Na. Salem Invest Counselors owns 172 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Gemmer Asset Mngmt Llc has 0% invested in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD) for 71 shares. Regent Investment Lc invested in 14,994 shares. Cwm Ltd Liability Company owns 0% invested in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD) for 811 shares. Cibc Ww Mkts Inc holds 11,987 shares. 1,884 were reported by Huntington Bancorp. Goelzer Investment Mngmt invested in 35,199 shares or 0.28% of the stock. Gp One Trading LP holds 0.01% or 11,239 shares in its portfolio. Hayek Kallen Inv Mngmt, a Alabama-based fund reported 9,805 shares. Welch & Forbes Ltd Liability has invested 0.11% of its portfolio in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD). Asset Inc holds 21,481 shares. Lawson Kroeker Ne holds 3.49% in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD) or 116,318 shares. Myriad Asset Management has invested 0.08% in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD). Barclays Public Ltd Co accumulated 96,757 shares or 0.01% of the stock.

Motley Fool Wealth Management Llc, which manages about $130.00M and $1.55 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ishares Ibonds Dec 2026 Term Corporate Etf by 416,971 shares to 948,230 shares, valued at $22.99 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Invesco Bulletshares 2019 Hi by 232,973 shares in the quarter, for a total of 469,504 shares, and has risen its stake in Ionis Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Analysts await Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC) to report earnings on October, 29. They expect $0.58 EPS, up 26.09% or $0.12 from last year’s $0.46 per share. PAYC’s profit will be $33.95M for 107.59 P/E if the $0.58 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.67 actual EPS reported by Paycom Software, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -13.43% negative EPS growth.