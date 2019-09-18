Motley Fool Wealth Management Cut Its Holding in Texas Roadhouse (TXRH) as Stock Rose; Legacy Private Trust Has Lifted Its Target (TGT) Position

Motley Fool Wealth Management Llc decreased its stake in Texas Roadhouse Inc (TXRH) by 22.14% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Motley Fool Wealth Management Llc sold 43,213 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.44% . The institutional investor held 151,991 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $8.16 million, down from 195,204 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Motley Fool Wealth Management Llc who had been investing in Texas Roadhouse Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $3.73B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.32% or $0.72 during the last trading session, reaching $53.62. About 604,228 shares traded. Texas Roadhouse, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXRH) has declined 16.43% since September 18, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 16.43% the S&P500. Some Historical TXRH News: 06/05/2018 – Texas Roadhouse Conference Call Scheduled By Maxim for May. 7; 18/05/2018 – Texas Roadhouse Names Tonya Robinson Chief Financial Officer; 30/04/2018 – Texas Roadhouse Sees Positive Comparable Restaurant Sales Growth for 201; 24/04/2018 – TEXAS ROADHOUSE INC TXRH.O : BMO CUTS TO MARKET PERFORM FROM OUTPERFORM; 30/04/2018 – Texas Roadhouse Sees 2017 Total Capital Expenditures $165 M to $175 M; 30/04/2018 – Texas Roadhouse Comparable Restaurant Sales at Company Restaurants for First 4 Weeks in 2Q Rose About 8.5% Vs. Prior Yr; 23/04/2018 – DJ Texas Roadhouse Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (TXRH); 30/04/2018 – Texas Roadhouse 1Q Rev $627.7M; 19/04/2018 – TEXAS ROADHOUSE INC TXRH.O : DEUTSCHE BANK RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $58 FROM $56; 25/04/2018 – TEXAS ROADHOUSE INC TXRH.O : WELLS FARGO RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $58 FROM $52

Legacy Private Trust increased its stake in Target Corp (TGT) by 18.75% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Legacy Private Trust bought 6,524 shares as the company’s stock rose 14.18% . The institutional investor held 41,314 shares of the department and specialty retail stores company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $3.58 million, up from 34,790 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Legacy Private Trust who had been investing in Target Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $54.44B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.68% or $0.73 during the last trading session, reaching $106.55. About 1.81M shares traded. Target Corporation (NYSE:TGT) has risen 6.39% since September 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.39% the S&P500. Some Historical TGT News: 23/05/2018 – Target Sees 2Q Adj EPS $1.30-Adj EPS $1.50; 05/03/2018 Target Corp expected to post earnings of $1.38 a share – summary; 23/05/2018 – Target’s Online Push Hits Profits Even as Digital Sales Surge; 06/03/2018 – TARGET CORP TGT.N – THE YEAR’S EXPECTED DECLINE IN OPERATING MARGIN RATE WILL BE DRIVEN ENTIRELY BY $175 MLN INCREASE IN DEPRECIATION & AMORTIZATION; 31/05/2018 – Target and Shipt Launch Same-Day Delivery in Wisconsin; 06/03/2018 – TARGET CEO CORNELL SPEAKS AT INVESTOR PRESENTATION; 05/04/2018 – Law Firm: Job Applicants Enter Settlement With Target Corp Over Discriminatory Criminal Background Screening Policy; 06/03/2018 – TARGET CORP TGT.N CEO – RAISING STARTING WAGE TO $12 AN HOUR THIS SPRING – CONF CALL; 19/04/2018 – Target to Launch Same-Day Delivery in Colorado; 23/05/2018 – Target 1Q Comparable Average Transaction Amount Fell 0.6%

Legacy Private Trust, which manages about $878.60 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Nvidia Corp (NASDAQ:NVDA) by 10,198 shares to 6,700 shares, valued at $1.10 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Vaneck Vectors Etf Tr by 33,478 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 31,201 shares, and cut its stake in Procter And Gamble Co (NYSE:PG).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.96 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.26, from 1.22 in 2019Q1. It is negative, as 42 investors sold TXRH shares while 82 reduced holdings. 37 funds opened positions while 82 raised stakes. 59.73 million shares or 3.65% less from 61.99 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Gemmer Asset Mgmt Limited accumulated 97 shares. Vanguard holds 6.27M shares. Royal Bankshares Of Canada accumulated 0.01% or 559,493 shares. Arrowstreet Partnership holds 191,012 shares. Hsbc Public Ltd Com has 91,133 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Svcs Automobile Association reported 10,098 shares. Eulav Asset Mgmt stated it has 19,800 shares or 0.04% of all its holdings. Qs Invsts Ltd Liability owns 1,804 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Mutual Of America Cap Mgmt Lc has invested 0.05% in Texas Roadhouse, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXRH). Trexquant Limited Partnership reported 61,159 shares. Motley Fool Asset Lc has 0.93% invested in Texas Roadhouse, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXRH). The California-based Wells Fargo & Co Mn has invested 0% in Texas Roadhouse, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXRH). Northern Tru Corporation stated it has 1.31 million shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. Guggenheim Capital Lc holds 0% or 4,092 shares in its portfolio. Westpac Bk Corp owns 0% invested in Texas Roadhouse, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXRH) for 114,312 shares.

Motley Fool Wealth Management Llc, which manages about $130.00 million and $1.60B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ishrs Ibnds Dec 27 Corp Etf by 99,936 shares to 334,477 shares, valued at $8.53M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Cna Financial Corp (NYSE:CNA) by 56,325 shares in the quarter, for a total of 196,512 shares, and has risen its stake in Apple Inc (NASDAQ:AAPL).

Since May 1, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 insider sales for $992,439 activity.

