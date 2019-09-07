Motley Fool Wealth Management Cut Facebook (FB) Stake as Market Valuation Rose; Berry Global Group (BERY) Holder Highline Capital Management Has Trimmed Stake

Motley Fool Wealth Management Llc decreased its stake in Facebook Inc (FB) by 1.34% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Motley Fool Wealth Management Llc sold 1,861 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.62% . The institutional investor held 136,768 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $22.80M, down from 138,629 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Motley Fool Wealth Management Llc who had been investing in Facebook Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $520.25B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.79% or $3.41 during the last trading session, reaching $187.49. About 15.23M shares traded. Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) has risen 13.54% since September 7, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.54% the S&P500. Some Historical FB News: 28/03/2018 – Facebook says it will stop using data from third-party data aggregators – companies like Experian and Acxiom – to help supplement its own data set for ad targeting; 15/05/2018 – Facebook says posts with graphic violence rose in early 2018; 03/04/2018 – MEDIA-Indonesia threatens to shut down Facebook if privacy breached – Bloomberg; 11/04/2018 – Rep. Pallone: Ranking Member Pallone’s Opening Remarks at Hearing with Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg; 11/04/2018 – News 19 WLTX: #BREAKING: Facebook CEO acknowledges his own personal data was sold to third parties in congressional testimony; 04/04/2018 – ABC 7 News – WJLA: #BREAKING: House committee announces Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg to testify before panel on April 11, per; 13/04/2018 – Philippines’ watchdog probes Facebook over Cambridge Analytica data breach; 14/03/2018 – Facebook is talking with news outlets about creating daily videos for Facebook Watch; 10/04/2018 – I’ll be on @FoxNews talking Facebook momentarily; 10/04/2018 – ZUCKERBERG SAYS FACEBOOK ‘NEEDS TO DO A LOT BETTER’ ENFORCING ITS POLICIES ABOUT CONTENT

Highline Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Berry Global Group Inc (BERY) by 26.17% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Highline Capital Management Llc sold 609,362 shares as the company’s stock declined 23.32% . The hedge fund held 1.72 million shares of the plastic products company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $92.62M, down from 2.33 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Highline Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Berry Global Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $5.17 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.10% or $0.04 during the last trading session, reaching $38.77. About 696,650 shares traded. Berry Global Group, Inc. (NYSE:BERY) has declined 7.48% since September 7, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 7.48% the S&P500. Some Historical BERY News: 15/03/2018 – BERRY GLOBAL, NOVOLEX ARE SAID TO BID FOR COVERIS U.S. UNIT; 21/04/2018 – DJ Berry Global Group Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (BERY); 16/03/2018 – EXCLUSIVE-Packager SIG Combibloc seeks Zurich listing in autumn; 15/05/2018 – Newbrook Capital Advisors LP Exits Position in Berry Global; 09/03/2018 Paula A. Sneed Elected to the Board of Directors of Berry Global Group, Inc; 01/05/2018 – Old National elects Chief Administrative Officer of Indiana University Health Ryan Kitchell and Berry Global Chairman & CEO Tho; 03/05/2018 – Berry Global Group 2Q Net $90M; 24/04/2018 – Logility Congratulates Mike Reibsamen, Berry Global, on his Selection to the 2018 Supply & Demand Chain Executive Practitioner; 11/05/2018 – MOODY’S: BERRY’S Ba3 CFR & STABLE OUTLOOK UNCHANGED; 08/05/2018 – Berry Global at Wells Fargo Industrials Conference Tomorrow

Investors sentiment increased to 1.15 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.44, from 0.71 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 70 investors sold FB shares while 592 reduced holdings. 174 funds opened positions while 590 raised stakes. 1.69 billion shares or 2.26% less from 1.73 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Kemper Corporation Master Retirement Trust reported 37,900 shares. The Illinois-based Roberts Glore And Il has invested 0.21% in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). Gilder Gagnon Howe Ltd Liability Corp owns 1.08 million shares. Moreover, Bahl & Gaynor Inc has 0.01% invested in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) for 6,735 shares. 3,460 are held by Advisors Capital Limited Liability. Optimum Inv stated it has 1.26% of its portfolio in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). Annex Advisory Ltd Llc has 1,419 shares for 0.04% of their portfolio. Allen Invest Mgmt Ltd Llc stated it has 739,942 shares. Sterling Capital Mgmt Lc stated it has 0.08% of its portfolio in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). Dillon And Associate holds 33,270 shares. State Teachers Retirement System stated it has 1.58% of its portfolio in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). Kings Point Cap owns 0.06% invested in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) for 1,769 shares. Evermay Wealth Mgmt Lc reported 8,185 shares stake. Tealwood Asset Mgmt stated it has 10,133 shares. Mitchell Sinkler & Starr Pa holds 0.43% or 2,247 shares in its portfolio.

Motley Fool Wealth Management Llc, which manages about $130.00M and $1.55B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Watsco Inc (NYSE:WSO) by 35,536 shares to 112,063 shares, valued at $16.05M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Invesco Bulletshares 2020 Hi by 232,436 shares in the quarter, for a total of 467,267 shares, and has risen its stake in Wisdomtree Jpn S/C Dvd Fund (DFJ).

More notable recent Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Facebook (FB) Outpaces Stock Market Gains: What You Should Know – Nasdaq” on September 05, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “VUG, FB, GOOGL, GOOG: Large Inflows Detected at ETF – Nasdaq” published on August 20, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Facebook, Inc. (FB) Wants to Be More than a Place to Humblebrag About Your Life – Yahoo Finance” on June 16, 2019. More interesting news about Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Noteworthy ETF Inflows: IVV, FB, GOOG, GOOGL – Nasdaq” published on August 12, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Mark Zuckerberg Sells Facebook Stock, But Donâ€™t Panic Yet – Nasdaq” with publication date: September 06, 2019.

Since August 22, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 1 sale for $4.05 million activity.

Analysts await Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) to report earnings on October, 29. They expect $1.94 earnings per share, up 10.23% or $0.18 from last year’s $1.76 per share. FB’s profit will be $5.38B for 24.16 P/E if the $1.94 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.91 actual earnings per share reported by Facebook, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 113.19% EPS growth.

Analysts await Berry Global Group, Inc. (NYSE:BERY) to report earnings on November, 21. They expect $0.92 EPS, up 2.22% or $0.02 from last year’s $0.9 per share. BERY’s profit will be $122.56M for 10.54 P/E if the $0.92 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.90 actual EPS reported by Berry Global Group, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 2.22% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.13 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.21, from 0.92 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 31 investors sold BERY shares while 100 reduced holdings. 59 funds opened positions while 89 raised stakes. 115.94 million shares or 0.28% less from 116.27 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Cohen Cap Mngmt has invested 1.25% in Berry Global Group, Inc. (NYSE:BERY). Capital Mgmt Ltd invested in 0.21% or 62,626 shares. 4,428 were reported by Stone Ridge Asset Mgmt Limited Liability Company. Bank & Trust Of Montreal Can reported 2.40M shares stake. Mirae Asset Glob Investments reported 18,415 shares stake. Tributary Capital Mgmt has invested 0.02% of its portfolio in Berry Global Group, Inc. (NYSE:BERY). Mackenzie Finance reported 0.05% in Berry Global Group, Inc. (NYSE:BERY). First Bancorp Of Omaha holds 62,178 shares. C M Bidwell And Associates Limited has 0.15% invested in Berry Global Group, Inc. (NYSE:BERY) for 2,850 shares. Federated Pa holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Berry Global Group, Inc. (NYSE:BERY) for 93,841 shares. Mcf Advsr Ltd Liability Company reported 73 shares stake. Moreover, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc has 0.03% invested in Berry Global Group, Inc. (NYSE:BERY). Lorber David A invested 2.92% in Berry Global Group, Inc. (NYSE:BERY). 36 are held by Gradient Invs Limited Liability Company. Element Cap Mgmt Lc has invested 0.05% in Berry Global Group, Inc. (NYSE:BERY).

Highline Capital Management Llc, which manages about $3.04B and $1.59B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Commercial Metals Co (NYSE:CMC) by 786,500 shares to 4.04 million shares, valued at $68.99M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Urogen Pharma Ltd by 525,200 shares in the quarter, for a total of 986,878 shares, and has risen its stake in Biomarin Pharmaceutical Inc (NASDAQ:BMRN).