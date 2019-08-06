Motley Fool Wealth Management Continues to Hold Position in Equinix (EQIX); Oppenheimer & Close Has Cut Its Cisco Sys (CSCO) Holding as Stock Value Declined

Motley Fool Wealth Management Llc increased its stake in Equinix Inc (EQIX) by 303.75% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Motley Fool Wealth Management Llc bought 8,019 shares as the company’s stock rose 11.58% . The institutional investor held 10,659 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.83M, up from 2,640 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Motley Fool Wealth Management Llc who had been investing in Equinix Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $43.83 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.69% or $8.65 during the last trading session, reaching $521.33. About 207,313 shares traded. Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX) has risen 16.05% since August 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 16.05% the S&P500.

Oppenheimer & Close Llc decreased its stake in Cisco Sys Inc (CSCO) by 12.67% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Oppenheimer & Close Llc sold 20,033 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.32% . The institutional investor held 138,095 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.46M, down from 158,128 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Oppenheimer & Close Llc who had been investing in Cisco Sys Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $225.21 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.41% or $1.24 during the last trading session, reaching $52.61. About 15.77 million shares traded. Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) has risen 31.37% since August 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 31.37% the S&P500. Some Historical CSCO News: 16/05/2018 – Cisco Systems 3Q Deferred Revenue Was $19 Billion; 23/03/2018 – Cisco Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 28/03/2018 – ARISTA NETWORKS SAYS ON MARCH 23, ADMINISTRATIVE LAW JUDGE AT INTERNATIONAL TRADE COMMISSION ISSUED A RECOMMENDED DETERMINATION – SEC FILING; 23/05/2018 – HEAD OF UKRAINE’S CYBER POLICE SAYS AGENCY IS WORKING WITH SECURITY SERVICE TO PROTECT UKRAINE AGAINST POSSIBLE NEW CYBER THREAT; 02/04/2018 – NHS Introduces New Name and Logo as “Merakey”; 16/05/2018 – Cisco Systems 3Q Oper Cash Flow Includes $1.3 B of One-Time Foreign Taxes Related to Tax Cuts and Jobs Act; 11/05/2018 – MOODY’S CONFIRMS PLANTRONICS BA2 RATING; OUTLOOK REVISED TO NEGATIVE; 21/03/2018 – Cisco (AppDynamics) Recognized as a Leader in Gartner’s Magic Quadrant for the Sixth Consecutive Year and Placed Highest on the Ability to Execute Axis; 19/04/2018 – Cisco ACI Is Data Center Solution of Choice for Service Providers Worldwide; 29/03/2018 – MFS Massachusetts Investors Trust Adds Cisco, Cuts Alphabet

Investors sentiment increased to 1.83 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.63, from 1.2 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 33 investors sold EQIX shares while 141 reduced holdings. 77 funds opened positions while 242 raised stakes. 78.95 million shares or 0.67% more from 78.42 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Scotia Capital invested in 604 shares. Texas Permanent School Fund reported 0.12% in Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:REIT). The New York-based Shufro Rose And Lc has invested 0.19% in Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:REIT). 1,826 are held by First Quadrant LP Ca. Lasalle Investment Mngmt Secs Ltd Liability Co accumulated 113,890 shares. S Muoio And Lc holds 3.15% or 7,583 shares in its portfolio. Plante Moran Finance Advsr Ltd Liability Company accumulated 128 shares or 0.02% of the stock. Huntington Bancorporation holds 0.13% or 17,417 shares in its portfolio. Dekabank Deutsche Girozentrale holds 127,883 shares. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP has 4.79% invested in Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:REIT). 1,261 are owned by Davidson Investment. Fdx Advsrs invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:REIT). Barton Investment Management owns 48,516 shares. State Of Tennessee Treasury Department reported 55,847 shares. New York-based Mutual Of America Cap Management Ltd has invested 0.14% in Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:REIT).

Motley Fool Wealth Management Llc, which manages about $130.00 million and $1.55B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Markel Corp (NYSE:MKL) by 1,618 shares to 5,023 shares, valued at $5.00M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Wisdomtree Eur S/C Dividend (DFE) by 45,844 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 323,516 shares, and cut its stake in Starbucks Corp (NASDAQ:SBUX).

More notable recent Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:REIT) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Is CareTrust REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTRE) Potentially Undervalued? – Yahoo Finance” on July 16, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “MGM Growth Properties (MGP) Meets Q2 FFO Estimates – Nasdaq” published on August 06, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “6 Stocks to Buy in an Easy Rate Environment – Nasdaq” on August 06, 2019. More interesting news about Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:REIT) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Sotherly Hotels (SOHO) Q2 FFO and Revenues Lag Estimates – Nasdaq” published on August 06, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Is Kimco Realty a Buy? – Nasdaq” with publication date: August 03, 2019.

Since June 7, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 selling transactions for $557,404 activity.

More notable recent Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “3 Fast Growing Stocks Beating the S&P 500 – Nasdaq” on July 25, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Teradata (TDC) Q2 Earnings Match Estimates, Revenues Down Y/Y – Nasdaq” published on August 02, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Stocks – US Futures Slump as China Hits Back at US on Trade, Currency – Yahoo Finance” on August 05, 2019. More interesting news about Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “The Zacks Analyst Blog Highlights: BCE, Vonage, CACI International, Cisco Systems and Ciena – Nasdaq” published on August 01, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “The Zacks Analyst Blog Highlights: Cisco, Home Depot, Merck, Humana and Public Service Enterprise – Nasdaq” with publication date: July 16, 2019.

Analysts await Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) to report earnings on August, 14 after the close. They expect $0.75 EPS, up 15.38% or $0.10 from last year’s $0.65 per share. CSCO’s profit will be $3.21 billion for 17.54 P/E if the $0.75 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.71 actual EPS reported by Cisco Systems, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 5.63% EPS growth.