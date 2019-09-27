Motley Fool Wealth Management Boosted Microsoft (MSFT) Position by $369,474 as Valuation Rose; Darden Restaurants (DRI) Stock Price Rose While Covington Investment Advisors Lowered Its Holding by $2.43 Million

Covington Investment Advisors Inc decreased its stake in Darden Restaurants Inc (DRI) by 25.6% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Covington Investment Advisors Inc sold 20,065 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.22% . The institutional investor held 58,306 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $7.10 million, down from 78,371 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Covington Investment Advisors Inc who had been investing in Darden Restaurants Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $14.30B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.74% or $2.06 during the last trading session, reaching $116.44. About 1.20 million shares traded or 1.39% up from the average. Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI) has risen 14.23% since September 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 14.23% the S&P500. Some Historical DRI News: 22/03/2018 – DARDEN RESTAURANTS – QTRLY SHR FROM CONTINUING OPERATIONS $1.74; 20/03/2018 – INDIA DRI FILES CASE AGAINST NIRAV MODI FOR DIVERTING DIAMONDS; 22/03/2018 – Darden Restaurants 3Q Net $217.8M; 13/03/2018 – Transformational Gift from Batten Foundation Establishes New $30 Million Scholarship Program at UVA Darden; 06/03/2018 INDIA DRI MOVED SURAT COURT AGAINST NIRAV MODI, 3 COS; 22/03/2018 – DARDEN SEES FY CAPEX $425M-$475M; 25/05/2018 – FCPT REPORTS DISPOSITION OF DARDEN-LEASED RESTAURANT PROPERTY; 16/03/2018 – DARDEN RESTAURANTS INC DRI.N : MIZUHO STARTS WITH BUY; TARGET PRICE $105; 14/05/2018 – CLINTON GROUP ADDED D, DRI, GOOGL, MA, REG IN 1Q: 13F; 22/03/2018 – DARDEN SEES FY COMP SALES ABOUT +2%

Motley Fool Wealth Management Llc increased its stake in Microsoft Corp (MSFT) by 5.07% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Motley Fool Wealth Management Llc bought 2,778 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.56% . The institutional investor held 57,622 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $7.72M, up from 54,844 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Motley Fool Wealth Management Llc who had been investing in Microsoft Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $ market cap company. The stock increased 0.13% or $0.18 during the last trading session, reaching $139.54. About 17.81 million shares traded. Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has risen 29.33% since September 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 29.33% the S&P500. Some Historical MSFT News: 27/03/2018 – Showpad Launches Shared Spaces to Help Sales Teams Provide a More Personalized Buyer Experience; 27/04/2018 – It’s been 43 years since Bill Gates dropped out of Harvard University to co-found Microsoft; 27/04/2018 – Norway Oil Fund: Amazon Made Most Positive Contribution to 1Q Return, Followed by Microsoft and Netflix; 26/04/2018 – MICROSOFT MSFT.O – QTRLY OFFICE COMMERCIAL PRODUCTS AND CLOUD SERVICES REVENUE INCREASED 14%; 31/03/2018 – Options — The Striking Price: Use Microsoft to Play Tech Swoon — Barron’s; 12/03/2018 – Yealink Delivers Future-Proof Voice Solutions for the Microsoft Teams platform; 22/05/2018 – As interest in the cloud grows, companies like Amazon, Google and Microsoft fuel Pure Storage’s business; 02/05/2018 – Savvius Appoints Former Microsoft Executive Colin Boone to Lead Sales in the Americas; 18/04/2018 – SA lgnite Customers Achieve High MIPS Scores Using lgniteMlPS Solution; 14/05/2018 – Zerto Wins Big at The Channel Company’s Annual Midsize Enterprise Summit

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.14 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.31, from 1.45 in 2019Q1. It dived, as 43 investors sold DRI shares while 176 reduced holdings. 63 funds opened positions while 187 raised stakes. 104.72 million shares or 1.99% more from 102.67 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Texas-based Dimensional Fund Advsr Limited Partnership has invested 0.04% in Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI). Regentatlantic Cap Lc has invested 0.06% of its portfolio in Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI). Gemmer Asset Mgmt Ltd Llc holds 0.01% or 164 shares in its portfolio. Bahl Gaynor has invested 0.16% in Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI). Scout Invs holds 0.63% or 269,852 shares in its portfolio. First Hawaiian Natl Bank stated it has 0.05% of its portfolio in Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI). Wellington Mngmt Group Inc Llp holds 0% or 99,588 shares. Chem State Bank reported 0.29% in Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI). Pensionfund Dsm Netherlands holds 0.45% or 20,700 shares. Farmers & Merchants Invests Incorporated stated it has 0.01% of its portfolio in Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI). Mesirow Financial Investment Mgmt has invested 0.27% in Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI). The Illinois-based Zacks Mngmt has invested 0.13% in Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI). Tompkins holds 0.01% or 213 shares. Moreover, Los Angeles Cap Management & Equity Research has 0.09% invested in Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI). Minnesota-based Gradient Limited Co has invested 0.51% in Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI).

Motley Fool Wealth Management Llc, which manages about $130.00M and $1.60 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Invesco Bulletshares 2022 Co by 57,135 shares to 1.57 million shares, valued at $33.56M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ionis Pharmaceuticals Inc by 41,207 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 567,005 shares, and cut its stake in Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE:PEB).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.77 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.14, from 0.91 in 2019Q1. It fall, as 47 investors sold MSFT shares while 999 reduced holdings. 139 funds opened positions while 664 raised stakes. 5.28 billion shares or 2.38% less from 5.41 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Globeflex LP holds 0% or 86 shares in its portfolio. Falcon Edge Lp reported 256,100 shares. Wright holds 5.36% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) or 105,113 shares. Lockheed Martin Mgmt Communications has 2.02% invested in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Raymond James Na owns 378,636 shares. Trust Company Of Oklahoma owns 39,074 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. First Manhattan Company reported 5.81 million shares. Moreover, Northwestern Mutual Wealth has 0.49% invested in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) for 918,898 shares. Btg Pactual Glob Asset Mngmt Limited holds 7,110 shares. 19,532 are held by Wedgewood Invsts Incorporated Pa. Eastern Bancshares reported 422,204 shares or 3.6% of all its holdings. Gradient Invs Ltd Llc invested in 0.35% or 50,402 shares. Bbr Ltd Liability reported 27,281 shares. West Family Incorporated accumulated 42,400 shares. Rampart Invest Mgmt Ltd Liability holds 169,934 shares or 2.69% of its portfolio.

