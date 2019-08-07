Motley Fool Wealth Management Boosted Its Lakeland Financial (LKFN) Stake by $686,835; Shares Declined; Capital International Decreased Its Icici Bank LTD Adr (IBN) Holding as Market Value Rose

Motley Fool Wealth Management Llc increased its stake in Lakeland Financial Corp (LKFN) by 14.1% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Motley Fool Wealth Management Llc bought 15,263 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.12% . The institutional investor held 123,514 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.59 million, up from 108,251 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Motley Fool Wealth Management Llc who had been investing in Lakeland Financial Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.10 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.67% or $0.29 during the last trading session, reaching $43.3. About 52,417 shares traded. Lakeland Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:LKFN) has declined 5.23% since August 7, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 5.23% the S&P500. Some Historical LKFN News: 25/04/2018 – Lakeland Financial 1Q Net $18.3M; 25/04/2018 – LAKELAND FINANCIAL 1Q NET INTEREST MARGIN 3.36%, EST. 3.32%; 10/04/2018 – Lakeland Financial Raises Dividend to 26c; 09/05/2018 – Lakeland Financial Short-Interest Ratio Rises 17% to 23 Days; 20/04/2018 – DJ Lakeland Financial Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (LKFN)

Capital International Inc decreased its stake in Icici Bank Ltd Adr (IBN) by 24.99% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Capital International Inc sold 641,847 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.11% . The institutional investor held 1.93M shares of the commercial banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $22.08M, down from 2.57M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Capital International Inc who had been investing in Icici Bank Ltd Adr for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $37.94 billion market cap company. The stock increased 3.48% or $0.39 during the last trading session, reaching $11.6. About 7.93 million shares traded or 20.30% up from the average. ICICI Bank Limited (NYSE:IBN) has risen 38.59% since August 7, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 38.59% the S&P500. Some Historical IBN News: 07/05/2018 – ICICI BANK FY DIV/SHR 1.50 RUPEES; 17/04/2018 – MEDIA-‘Well-wishers’ paid off dues of India’s Credential Finance before Chanda Kochhar named ICICI Bank CEO – Economic Times; 14/03/2018 – ICICI SECURITIES IPO PRICE BAND SET AT 519 RUPEES TO 520 RUPEES PER SHARE; 02/05/2018 – BTVI Live: Sources To BTVI: Institutional Shareholder Voices Deep Concerns Over Latest ICICI BK Board Dir; 09/04/2018 – Probe Into India’s ICICI Bank Loans Can Hurt Reputation : Fitch — Market Talk; 25/03/2018 – ICICI PRUDENTIAL BUYS 7.60% OF SV CREDITLINE; 07/05/2018 – ICICI BANK 4Q NET INCOME 10.2B RUPEES; 02/04/2018 – ICICI BANK LTD CLARIFIES ON NEWS ITEM THAT SAID ED INITIATES ENQUIRY INTO ICICI-VIDEOCON LOAN CASE; 07/05/2018 – ICICI Bank’s Profit Halves As Provisions Surge In March Quarter; 28/03/2018 – ICICI BANK LTD ICBK.NS SAYS “THERE IS NO QUESTION OF ANY QUID PRO QUO/NEPOTISM/CONFLICT OF INTEREST AS IS BEING ALLEGED IN VARIOUS RUMOURS”

Investors sentiment increased to 1.43 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.23, from 1.2 in 2018Q4.

Motley Fool Wealth Management Llc, which manages about $130.00 million and $1.55B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ishares Ibonds Dec 2023 Term Corporate Etf by 50,896 shares to 1.02 million shares, valued at $25.46M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Cl C by 1,271 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 43,938 shares, and cut its stake in Paylocity Holding Corp (NASDAQ:PCTY).

Since August 2, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 sales for $22,400 activity.

