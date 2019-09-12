Motley Fool Wealth Management Boosted Its Crown Castle Intl (CCI) Holding; Advisors Preferred Upped New York Mortgage Trust (NYMT) Stake by $824,886

Advisors Preferred Llc increased its stake in New York Mortgage Trust Inc (NYMT) by 100.16% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Advisors Preferred Llc bought 137,481 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.08% . The institutional investor held 274,739 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.70 million, up from 137,258 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Advisors Preferred Llc who had been investing in New York Mortgage Trust Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.39B market cap company. The stock increased 1.23% or $0.08 during the last trading session, reaching $6.16. About 3.45M shares traded or 3.17% up from the average. New York Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NASDAQ:NYMT) has declined 0.97% since September 12, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 0.97% the S&P500. Some Historical NYMT News: 11/04/2018 – Consolidated Research: 2018 Summary Expectations for Ternium S.A, CNB Financial, Barrick Gold, New York Mortgage Trust, Ascendi; 02/05/2018 – S&PGR Raises 10 State of NY Mortgage Agency 2009 Series A Rati; 16/05/2018 – NEW YORK MORTGAGE TRUST INC NYMT.O : CREDIT SUISSE RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $5.5 FROM $5.25; 15/03/2018 Lisa Pendergast Appointed as Director of New York Mortgage Trust, Inc; 21/04/2018 – DJ New York Mortgage Trust Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (NYMT); 15/03/2018 – Lisa Pendergast Appointed as Director of NY Mortgage Trust, Inc; 03/05/2018 – NY Mortgage Trust 1Q EPS 20c; 03/05/2018 – NEW YORK MORTGAGE TRUST INC NYMT.O – BOOK VALUE PER COMMON SHARE OF $5.79 AT MARCH 31, 2018, A DECREASE OF 3.5% FROM DECEMBER 31, 2017

Motley Fool Wealth Management Llc increased its stake in Crown Castle Intl Corp (CCI) by 4.81% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Motley Fool Wealth Management Llc bought 2,360 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.08% . The institutional investor held 51,401 shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $6.70M, up from 49,041 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Motley Fool Wealth Management Llc who had been investing in Crown Castle Intl Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $57.17 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.45% or $0.61 during the last trading session, reaching $138.15. About 595,516 shares traded. Crown Castle International Corp. (NYSE:CCI) has risen 21.58% since September 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 21.58% the S&P500.

Advisors Preferred Llc, which manages about $585.90 million and $294.06 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store Inc (NASDAQ:CBRL) by 4,900 shares to 148 shares, valued at $25,000 in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ishares Msci Emerging Markets Etf (EEM) by 705,310 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 279,111 shares, and cut its stake in Steris Plc.

Investors sentiment decreased to 3.12 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.33, from 3.45 in 2019Q1. It fall, as 10 investors sold NYMT shares while 23 reduced holdings. 24 funds opened positions while 79 raised stakes. 217.76 million shares or 16.80% more from 186.43 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Arizona State Retirement has 322,795 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. Advsr Asset Management reported 644,593 shares. Catalyst Cap Ltd invested in 0% or 6,760 shares. Ny State Common Retirement Fund invested 0% in New York Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NASDAQ:NYMT). Cibc Asset, Ontario – Canada-based fund reported 15,108 shares. Synovus Financial Corp invested in 0% or 15,095 shares. Rhumbline Advisers stated it has 0.01% of its portfolio in New York Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NASDAQ:NYMT). Earnest Lc stated it has 0% of its portfolio in New York Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NASDAQ:NYMT). Millennium Mngmt Limited Com invested in 0% or 12,812 shares. 35.22M were accumulated by Blackrock Inc. Oregon Pub Employees Retirement Fund has 66,348 shares. Pub Employees Retirement Systems Of Ohio reported 10,020 shares. Moreover, Signaturefd Limited Liability Company has 0% invested in New York Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NASDAQ:NYMT) for 3,403 shares. Sterling Cap Mgmt Ltd Limited Liability Company reported 159,381 shares. Pnc Financial holds 0% or 12,516 shares.

Motley Fool Wealth Management Llc, which manages about $130.00 million and $1.60 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Mastercard Inc (NYSE:MA) by 13,178 shares to 71,454 shares, valued at $18.90M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Invesco Bulletshares 2021 Co by 55,179 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1.51 million shares, and cut its stake in Texas Roadhouse Inc (NASDAQ:TXRH).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.19 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.18, from 1.37 in 2019Q1. It fall, as 38 investors sold CCI shares while 237 reduced holdings. 76 funds opened positions while 252 raised stakes. 370.94 million shares or 0.57% less from 373.08 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Com holds 0.42% or 21,793 shares. 77,784 are owned by Motco. Principal Financial Gp stated it has 1.81M shares. Ameriprise Finance, a Minnesota-based fund reported 1.79M shares. Andra Ap holds 0.18% or 48,400 shares. Amundi Pioneer Asset Mgmt Inc accumulated 433,420 shares or 0.05% of the stock. Janney Montgomery Scott Lc holds 106,998 shares. The New York-based Brown Brothers Harriman Company has invested 0% in Crown Castle International Corp. (NYSE:REIT). Investment Svcs Wi owns 11,081 shares or 1.66% of their US portfolio. Twin Tree Lp has invested 0.03% in Crown Castle International Corp. (NYSE:REIT). Rex Cap Llc reported 0.32% in Crown Castle International Corp. (NYSE:REIT). The New York-based Oppenheimer Asset Mgmt has invested 0.13% in Crown Castle International Corp. (NYSE:REIT). Allstate has 0.09% invested in Crown Castle International Corp. (NYSE:REIT) for 37,745 shares. Parkside Fin Bank Trust invested 0.04% of its portfolio in Crown Castle International Corp. (NYSE:REIT). Bessemer Inc, New Jersey-based fund reported 1,379 shares.

Since April 24, 2019, it had 3 insider buys, and 0 selling transactions for $6.59 million activity.