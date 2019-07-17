Motley Fool Wealth Management Boosted Its Amazon.Com (AMZN) Stake; Mirador Capital Partners LP Trimmed Its Vodafone Group Plc New (VOD) Holding by $1.01 Million as Share Value Declined

Mirador Capital Partners Lp decreased its stake in Vodafone Group Plc New (VOD) by 52.88% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Mirador Capital Partners Lp sold 55,839 shares as the company’s stock declined 10.43% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 49,761 shares of the telecommunications equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $905,000, down from 105,600 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Mirador Capital Partners Lp who had been investing in Vodafone Group Plc New for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $42.73B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.29% or $0.05 during the last trading session, reaching $15.7. About 2.55 million shares traded. Vodafone Group Plc (NASDAQ:VOD) has declined 43.39% since July 17, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 47.82% the S&P500. Some Historical VOD News: 15/05/2018 – Vodafone Group PLC FY Pretax Pft EUR3.88B; 11/05/2018 – MANDATE: Vodafone USD Multi-Tranche Bond Roadshow May 16-22; 03/05/2018 – VODAFONE EGYPT PLANS TO INVEST ABOUT EGP10B BY 2020; 03/05/2018 – VODAFONE IN TALKS WITH EGYPT TO INVEST IN FIBER INFRASTRUCTURE; 26/03/2018 – Vodafone May Seek Liberty Dutch Stake at `Very Attractive Price’; 13/04/2018 – ITALY’S OPEN FIBER SAYS HAS EXTENDED ULTRABROADBAND ACCORD WITH VODAFONE TO COVER 271 ITALIAN CITIES; 15/05/2018 – Vodafone chief bows out after `remarkable transformation’; 25/04/2018 – VODAFONE – ALL PROCEEDS FROM SALE OF 11.15% STAKE WILL BE FOR BENEFIT OF ENTITY RESULTING FROM MERGER OF VODAFONE INDIA AND IDEA GROUP; 15/05/2018 – VODAFONE GROUP PLC – NICK READ WILL BECOME GROUP CHIEF EXECUTIVE- DESIGNATE; 27/03/2018 – FITCH: GREEK TELECOM CONSOLIDATION COULD SPUR MARKET CONVERGENCE

Motley Fool Wealth Management Llc increased its stake in Amazon.Com Inc (AMZN) by 0.57% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Motley Fool Wealth Management Llc bought 249 shares as the company’s stock rose 14.09% with the market. The institutional investor held 43,671 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $77.77 million, up from 43,422 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Motley Fool Wealth Management Llc who had been investing in Amazon.Com Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $984.06B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.55% or $11.12 during the last trading session, reaching $1998.78. About 1.96 million shares traded. Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) has risen 16.83% since July 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.40% the S&P500. Some Historical AMZN News: 07/03/2018 – ClinicalTrial US: Testing the Feasibility of the DASH Cloud Intervention Using Amazon Alexa; 06/04/2018 – Greycroft’s Patricof says Amazon could be helping to destroy ‘the fabric of America’; 23/05/2018 – MacDailyNews: Apple takes different tack than Amazon, secretly searches for new east coast campus; 10/04/2018 – AMAZON IS SAID TO OFFER $1B-$2B FLIPKART BREAK FEE: FACTORDAILY; 24/05/2018 – Best Buy Drops as Heavy Spending to Fight Amazon Comes at a Cost; 05/04/2018 – Could Trump’s Amazon-Bashing Give HQ2 Finalists Second Thoughts? Hardly. — Barron’s Blog; 16/04/2018 – Kia Motors America Introduces UVO Skill For Amazon Alexa To Enable Voice Controls; 05/04/2018 – Fortune: Oracle’s CEO Might Have Given Trump Another Reason to Slam Amazon; 02/05/2018 – Amazon Launches Its Own Pet Product Brand, Wag; Starts With Food; 05/05/2018 – Buffett Reflects on Missing Out on the Amazon ‘Miracle’ — Berkshire Hathaway Annual Meeting

Investors sentiment is 1.55 in Q1 2019. Its the same as in 2018Q4. It is the same, as 55 investors sold AMZN shares while 555 reduced holdings. only 176 funds opened positions while 770 raised stakes. 264.58 million shares or 28.87% less from 371.97 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Town Country Commercial Bank Trust Dba First Bankers Trust stated it has 189 shares. Kentucky Retirement has 3.11% invested in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) for 18,040 shares. Hoertkorn Richard Charles holds 0.02% of its portfolio in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) for 17 shares. Peddock Cap Limited Liability Company, Massachusetts-based fund reported 461 shares. Spectrum Asset Mngmt Inc (Nb Ca), a California-based fund reported 265 shares. Smith Asset Mngmt Gp LP reported 49,634 shares. Stonebridge Capital Advsrs Lc accumulated 3,530 shares. Dana Inv has invested 0.67% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Bancorp has invested 3.39% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Dsc LP holds 0.11% or 327 shares in its portfolio. Cap Ca owns 8,032 shares. Goldman Sachs Group Incorporated invested in 2.30M shares. Greystone Managed holds 0.78% or 7,384 shares in its portfolio. Johnson Counsel Incorporated has 0.39% invested in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Jnba Finance holds 1,098 shares.

Motley Fool Wealth Management Llc, which manages about $130.00M and $1.55 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ishares Ibonds Dec 2024 Term Corporate Etf by 51,376 shares to 1.03M shares, valued at $25.57M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ishares Ibonds Dec 2025 Term Corporate Etf by 50,083 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1.03M shares, and cut its stake in Invesco Bulletshares 2021 Co.

Mirador Capital Partners Lp, which manages about $184.34 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Invesco Exch Trd Slf Idx Fd by 60,867 shares to 268,330 shares, valued at $5.69 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Invesco Exch Trd Slf Idx Fd by 23,796 shares in the quarter, for a total of 87,543 shares, and has risen its stake in Disney Walt Co (NYSE:DIS).

