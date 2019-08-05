Motley Fool Asset Management Upped Its Paylocity Holding (PCTY) Position; As Simon Ppty Group New Com (SPG) Share Value Declined, Pggm Investments Has Raised Stake by $2.91 Million

Motley Fool Asset Management Llc increased its stake in Paylocity Holding Corp (PCTY) by 4.44% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Motley Fool Asset Management Llc bought 7,500 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.41% . The institutional investor held 176,375 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $15.73M, up from 168,875 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Motley Fool Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Paylocity Holding Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $4.94B market cap company. The stock decreased 8.18% or $8.15 during the last trading session, reaching $91.53. About 337,510 shares traded. Paylocity Holding Corporation (NASDAQ:PCTY) has risen 76.47% since August 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 76.47% the S&P500. Some Historical PCTY News: 03/05/2018 – PAYLOCITY HOLDING CORP PCTY.O SEES FY 2018 REVENUE $373.5 MLN TO $374.5 MLN; 03/05/2018 – Paylocity Holding 3Q Net $39.2M; 03/05/2018 – Paylocity Holding Sees FY18 Rev $373.5M-$374.5M; 11/04/2018 – Paylocity Selects eGain® Al™ to Help Guide Customer Service Experience; 03/05/2018 – Paylocity Holding Sees 4Q Rev $92.6M-$93.6M; 03/05/2018 – PAYLOCITY 3Q REV. $113.4M, EST. $110.9M; 23/05/2018 – Paylocity Recognized as Rapidly Growing Company and Best Place to Work; 04/05/2018 – PAYLOCITY HOLDING CORP PCTY.O : NORTHLAND CAPITAL RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $65 FROM $55; 07/05/2018 – Paylocity Presenting at Conference Tomorrow; 15/05/2018 – Zevenbergen Capital Investments Buys 1.1% Position in Paylocity

Pggm Investments increased its stake in Simon Ppty Group Inc New Com (SPG) by 0.43% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Pggm Investments bought 16,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.75% . The institutional investor held 3.76M shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $685.62 million, up from 3.75M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Pggm Investments who had been investing in Simon Ppty Group Inc New Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $46.96B market cap company. The stock decreased 3.19% or $5.08 during the last trading session, reaching $154.17. About 1.14 million shares traded. Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG) has declined 5.62% since August 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 5.62% the S&P500. Some Historical SPG News: 05/03/2018 SIMON COO SAYS NOT INVOLVED IN M&A ACTIVITY TODAY: CITI CONF; 20/03/2018 – Simon Property Group Announces Retirement Of Andrew Juster; 20/03/2018 – SIMON PROPERTY GROUP REPORTS RETIREMENT OF ANDREW JUSTER; 23/04/2018 – Moody’s Affirms Simon Property Group’s A2 Senior Unsecured Debt Rating, Outlook Is Stable; 20/03/2018 – Simon Property Group Announces Retirement of CFO Andrew Juster; 10/04/2018 – PRAKASH CONSTROWELL -ACQUISITION OF SPG MULTITRADE COULD NOT HAPPEN AS TERMS AND CONDITIONS OF ACQUISITION WERE NOT MET WITHIN TIMEFRAME; 02/05/2018 – Daiwa Adds ASML, Exits Booking, Cuts Simon Property: 13F; 18/05/2018 – Simon Announces New Customer Service Initiatives To Elevate The Shopper Experience; 19/03/2018 – S&P Affirms All Ratings on Simon Property Group, Including ‘A’ Corporate Credit Rating; 27/04/2018 – SIMON PROPERTY GROUP INC – CURRENTLY ESTIMATES NET INCOME TO BE WITHIN A RANGE OF $7.33 TO $7.43 PER DILUTED SHARE FOR YEAR

Investors sentiment increased to 1.66 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.31, from 1.35 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 10 investors sold PCTY shares while 58 reduced holdings. 54 funds opened positions while 59 raised stakes. 30.24 million shares or 2.18% more from 29.59 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Ohio-based Public Employees Retirement Of Ohio has invested 0.02% in Paylocity Holding Corporation (NASDAQ:PCTY). State Street reported 623,176 shares stake. Sheets Smith Wealth Mngmt holds 0.11% of its portfolio in Paylocity Holding Corporation (NASDAQ:PCTY) for 5,917 shares. Ubs Asset Mngmt Americas Inc owns 0% invested in Paylocity Holding Corporation (NASDAQ:PCTY) for 21,369 shares. The New York-based Timessquare Capital Management Ltd Liability Corp has invested 0.97% in Paylocity Holding Corporation (NASDAQ:PCTY). Putnam Investments Limited Liability Corp reported 85,696 shares. Charles Schwab Mngmt Inc owns 186,207 shares or 0.01% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Hsbc Public Limited Co has 0% invested in Paylocity Holding Corporation (NASDAQ:PCTY). Legal & General Group Public Ltd Liability Co holds 11,943 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Citadel Limited Liability Corporation holds 0.01% or 135,077 shares. 110,678 are held by Palisade Cap Management Limited Liability Com Nj. Prudential Fincl stated it has 0.01% of its portfolio in Paylocity Holding Corporation (NASDAQ:PCTY). Comerica National Bank & Trust accumulated 14,541 shares. Davenport & Lc owns 2,553 shares. Ftb Advisors Inc accumulated 642 shares or 0% of the stock.

Pggm Investments, which manages about $19.60B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Hudson Pac Pptys Inc Com (NYSE:HPP) by 1.89M shares to 646,860 shares, valued at $22.27M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Rockwell Automation Inc Com (NYSE:ROK) by 19,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 58,583 shares, and cut its stake in Ecolab Inc Com (NYSE:ECL).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.27 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.17, from 1.1 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 43 investors sold SPG shares while 197 reduced holdings. 83 funds opened positions while 221 raised stakes. 285.92 million shares or 3.86% less from 297.42 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Mackay Shields Ltd Llc reported 0.12% of its portfolio in Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG). Spirit Of America Mgmt invested in 0.29% or 10,950 shares. Natl Pension Ser owns 342,484 shares or 0.24% of their US portfolio. Mutual Of America Cap Ltd stated it has 0.18% of its portfolio in Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG). Willingdon Wealth holds 0% or 46 shares. Contravisory Investment Mgmt accumulated 22,093 shares or 1.56% of the stock. Sumitomo Mitsui Asset Management Ltd invested in 0.85% or 281,208 shares. Los Angeles Cap Mngmt & Equity Research reported 685,006 shares. Pub Sector Pension Inv Board accumulated 250,814 shares or 0.41% of the stock. Eagle Asset Mgmt Inc accumulated 62,861 shares. Tudor Corp Et Al stated it has 0.55% of its portfolio in Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG). Tokio Marine Asset Mngmt, Japan-based fund reported 2,658 shares. Spc reported 1,434 shares. Oakbrook Limited Liability Co has 11,531 shares for 0.13% of their portfolio. Barclays Public Ltd stated it has 0.13% of its portfolio in Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG).