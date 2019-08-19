Motley Fool Asset Management Upped Comcast Class A (CMCSA) Stake by $435,708; As Anadarko Pete (APC) Stock Value Rose, Bronson Point Management Has Boosted by $6.89 Million Its Position

Motley Fool Asset Management Llc increased its stake in Comcast Corp Class A (CMCSA) by 17.63% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Motley Fool Asset Management Llc bought 11,172 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.58% . The institutional investor held 74,547 shares of the television services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.98M, up from 63,375 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Motley Fool Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Comcast Corp Class A for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $196.25B market cap company. The stock increased 1.96% or $0.83 during the last trading session, reaching $43.18. About 14.58 million shares traded. Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA) has risen 21.74% since August 19, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 21.74% the S&P500. Some Historical CMCSA News: 26/04/2018 – TCI FUND MANAGEMENT HAS SOLD OUT OF COMCAST CORP. AND BOUGHT A STAKE IN RUPERT MURDOCH’S 21ST CENTURY FOX INC – BLOOMBERG CITING; 23/05/2018 – COMCAST – STRUCTURE AND TERMS OF ANY OFFER BY CO WOULD BE AT LEAST AS FAVORABLE TO FOX SHAREHOLDERS AS DISNEY OFFER; 19/04/2018 – CMO Today: 21st Century Fox Rejected Comcast Bid; Client Wins Lift Publicis; Users Question Facebook Advertiser; 09/05/2018 – FOX: EXPECT COMCAST TO FACE REGULATORY SCRUTINY ON SKY BID; 08/03/2018 – WELLS’ RYVICKER: SKY FILLS COMCAST’S NEEDS INTERNATIONALLY; 25/04/2018 – Comcast 1Q NBCUniversal Adjusted Ebitda $2.285B; 19/04/2018 – SKY SKYB.L CEO SAYS “NO INTEREST” IN RUNNING WPP; 03/05/2018 – The Daily Beast: BREAKING: NBC News corrects its story, says Michael Cohen was NOT actually wiretapped; 08/05/2018 – Comcast CDS Widens 11 Bps, Most in 4 Years; 15/05/2018 – Comcast’s all-cash bid could pit Murdoch against Fox shareholders

Bronson Point Management Llc increased its stake in Anadarko Pete Corp (APC) by 186.59% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bronson Point Management Llc bought 153,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.78% . The hedge fund held 235,000 shares of the oil & gas production company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $10.69M, up from 82,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bronson Point Management Llc who had been investing in Anadarko Pete Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $36.56 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.78% or $0.56 during the last trading session, reaching $72.77. About 24.21M shares traded or 160.83% up from the average. Anadarko Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:APC) has declined 0.07% since August 19, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 0.07% the S&P500. Some Historical APC News: 15/05/2018 – Anadarko at Citi Global Energy & Utilities Conference Tomorrow; 04/04/2018 – Midstates Petroleum Announces Agreement for Sale of Anadarko Basin Producing Properties for $58 M; 15/03/2018 – Anadarko Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 01/05/2018 – Anadarko Petroleum 1Q Net $121M; 21/05/2018 – Anadarko Petroleum: Ernest a. Leyendecker EVP, Exploration to Retire; 09/05/2018 – Mitsui expects investment decision on Mozambique LNG project in FY2018/19; 21/05/2018 – Anadarko Names Mitchell W. Ingram EVP, Intl, Deepwater & Exploration; 27/03/2018 – ANADARKO PETROLEUM APC.N CHIEF EXECUTIVE AL WALKER SEES SERVICE COSTS RISING 10-15 PERCENT IN DELAWARE PORTION OF PERMIAN BASIN THIS YEAR; 27/04/2018 – STONE ENERGY – EXECUTION OF DEAL TO PURCHASE RAM POWELL UNIT, RELATED ASSETS, FROM SHELL OFFSHORE, EXXON MOBIL CORPORATION AND ANADARKO US OFFSHORE; 21/05/2018 – Anadarko Names Mitchell W. Ingram EVP, International, Deepwater & Exploration

Investors sentiment increased to 1.18 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.06, from 1.12 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 69 investors sold CMCSA shares while 452 reduced holdings. 126 funds opened positions while 490 raised stakes. 3.63 billion shares or 0.18% less from 3.64 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Atalanta Sosnoff Lc holds 1.21% or 966,421 shares. Dubuque Commercial Bank Company accumulated 15,579 shares or 0.1% of the stock. 14,600 were accumulated by Salem Mngmt Inc. Coldstream Management stated it has 0.31% in Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA). Sterling Invest Mgmt Inc holds 1.77% of its portfolio in Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA) for 57,034 shares. Copeland Limited Liability Corporation, Pennsylvania-based fund reported 205,490 shares. Janney Mngmt Lc holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA) for 5,426 shares. Connor Clark And Lunn Investment Management holds 0.06% or 236,026 shares. Bancshares Of Ny Mellon reported 49.72M shares stake. Johnson Gru Inc holds 98,022 shares or 0.35% of its portfolio. Pnc Fincl Svcs Gp Inc Inc owns 9.93M shares or 0.4% of their US portfolio. Woodstock stated it has 188,053 shares. 6.00 million are owned by State Of Wisconsin Inv Board. Ingalls And Snyder Ltd holds 53,539 shares or 0.1% of its portfolio. 325,461 were accumulated by Whittier Co.

Bronson Point Management Llc, which manages about $1.86B and $146.75 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Timkensteel Corp (NYSE:TMST) by 87,000 shares to 200,000 shares, valued at $2.17 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.93 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.16, from 0.77 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 54 investors sold APC shares while 223 reduced holdings. 70 funds opened positions while 187 raised stakes. 418.34 million shares or 0.85% less from 421.93 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Syntal Prtn Ltd Liability Corporation reported 4,960 shares. Benin Mngmt owns 5,307 shares. State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue has 104,075 shares for 0.08% of their portfolio. Bridgeway Mgmt holds 860,450 shares or 0.49% of its portfolio. Banque Pictet And Cie Sa holds 0.07% or 83,075 shares. Tower Capital Limited Liability Corporation (Trc) holds 0.03% or 12,128 shares. Segall Bryant Hamill Lc stated it has 11,467 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Energy Opportunities Cap Management Limited Liability has invested 0.81% of its portfolio in Anadarko Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:APC). Moreover, Voloridge Investment Mgmt Ltd Limited Liability Company has 0.34% invested in Anadarko Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:APC). Trust Department Mb Bancshares N A, Illinois-based fund reported 472 shares. Perigon Wealth Ltd Liability Co accumulated 4,000 shares. Vanguard Grp Inc owns 39.06M shares or 0.07% of their US portfolio. Beck Mack & Oliver Ltd Co owns 0.01% invested in Anadarko Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:APC) for 5,346 shares. Bourgeon Mngmt Ltd Liability Company accumulated 19,670 shares. Ls Investment Ltd Company holds 0.04% or 12,604 shares.

