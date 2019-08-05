Motley Fool Asset Management Trimmed Ultimate Software Group (ULTI) Stake By $8.07 Million; Lloyds Banking Group plc (LON:LLOY) Covered By 2 Bullish Analysts Last Week

Motley Fool Asset Management Llc decreased Ultimate Software Group Inc (ULTI) stake by 53.8% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Motley Fool Asset Management Llc sold 24,450 shares as Ultimate Software Group Inc (ULTI)’s stock 0.00%. The Motley Fool Asset Management Llc holds 21,000 shares with $6.93M value, down from 45,450 last quarter. Ultimate Software Group Inc now has $ valuation. It closed at $0 lastly. It is up 0.00% since August 5, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500. Some Historical ULTI News: 04/05/2018 – Ultimate Software Presenting at JPMorgan Conference May 15; 02/05/2018 – Wells Capital Management Inc. Exits Ultimate Software; 10/05/2018 – Ultimate Software Announces Presentations at UNLEASH America; 07/03/2018 One of the World’s Largest Gypsum Board Producers Uses UltiPro to Addresses Global Manufacturing Challenges; 08/03/2018 – Ultimate Software Named to Canada’s 50 Best Workplaces for Women List; 08/03/2018 – Ultimate Software Named to Canada’s 50 Best Workplaces for Women List; 16/05/2018 – Growing Non-Profit Healthcare Provider Uses UltiPro Perception to Build Trust, Support Employee Success; 29/05/2018 – Ultimate Software Presenting at Conference Jun 6; 07/03/2018 – One of the World’s Largest Gypsum Board Producers Uses UltiPro to Addresses Global Manufacturing Challenges; 26/04/2018 – Ultimate Software Ranked #4 Company for HR Worldwide by Workforce Magazine

Lloyds Banking Group plc provides banking and financial services under the Lloyds Bank, Halifax, Bank of Scotland, and Scottish Widows brands to individual and business clients in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company has market cap of 35.35 billion GBP. The firm operates through four divisions: Retail, Commercial Banking, Consumer Finance, and Insurance. It has a 9.47 P/E ratio. The Retail segment offers a range of financial service products, including current accounts, savings, and mortgages to wealth and small business customers; and distributes insurance products, and a range of long-term savings and investment products.

The stock decreased 2.11% or GBX 1.08 during the last trading session, reaching GBX 50.18. About 179.74M shares traded or 11.10% up from the average. Lloyds Banking Group plc (LON:LLOY) has 0.00% since August 5, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.89 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.21, from 1.1 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 57 investors sold ULTI shares while 110 reduced holdings. 78 funds opened positions while 70 raised stakes. 26.76 million shares or 15.70% less from 31.74 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Nevada-based Whittier Trust Of Nevada has invested 0% in The Ultimate Software Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTI). M&T Bank has invested 0% in The Ultimate Software Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTI). Moreover, State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue has 0.02% invested in The Ultimate Software Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTI). Marshall Wace Llp accumulated 0.02% or 7,295 shares. Moreover, Conestoga Advisors Limited Liability Company has 0.05% invested in The Ultimate Software Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTI) for 5,962 shares. Pictet Asset Mgmt accumulated 0.09% or 121,000 shares. Td Asset Mngmt, Ontario – Canada-based fund reported 39,761 shares. Voya Invest Management Ltd Llc stated it has 0.01% of its portfolio in The Ultimate Software Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTI). Great West Life Assurance Can reported 0.02% in The Ultimate Software Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTI). 31,975 are held by Employees Retirement System Of Ohio. Signaturefd Lc owns 29 shares. Jane Street Grp Ltd Llc holds 0% of its portfolio in The Ultimate Software Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTI) for 1,231 shares. Burren Capital Ltd holds 7,377 shares. Moreover, State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement Sys has 0.03% invested in The Ultimate Software Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTI) for 38,560 shares. Susquehanna Intll Grp Incorporated Llp has invested 0% of its portfolio in The Ultimate Software Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTI).

Motley Fool Asset Management Llc increased Equinix Inc (NASDAQ:EQIX) stake by 20,229 shares to 21,306 valued at $9.66M in 2019Q1. It also upped Ionis Pharmaceuticals Inc stake by 6,340 shares and now owns 127,457 shares. Microsoft Corp (NASDAQ:MSFT) was raised too.

Since February 7, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 7 insider sales for $51.58 million activity. The insider FITZPATRICK JAMES A JR sold 531 shares worth $176,290. The insider SCHERR MARC D sold $22.14 million. $1.82M worth of The Ultimate Software Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTI) was sold by Rogers Adam. $1.66M worth of stock was sold by Phenicie John C on Thursday, February 7. Alvaro Felicia also sold $1.30 million worth of The Ultimate Software Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTI) shares. 70,809 shares were sold by SCHERR SCOTT, worth $23.49 million on Friday, February 8. On Friday, February 8 the insider Swick Gregory sold $987,351.