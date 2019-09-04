Motley Fool Asset Management Raised Mastercard (MA) Position By $542,615; Etsy (ETSY) Shorts Decreased By 0.3%

Etsy Inc (NASDAQ:ETSY) had a decrease of 0.3% in short interest. ETSY’s SI was 9.15M shares in September as released by FINRA. Its down 0.3% from 9.18M shares previously. With 2.34 million avg volume, 4 days are for Etsy Inc (NASDAQ:ETSY)’s short sellers to cover ETSY’s short positions. The stock decreased 4.72% or $2.49 during the last trading session, reaching $50.3. About 2.68 million shares traded or 4.85% up from the average. Etsy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETSY) has risen 66.59% since September 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 66.59% the S&P500. Some Historical ETSY News: 10/05/2018 – Etsy CEO: ‘Signs of Progress’ in Boosting Repeat Business — Barrons.com; 08/05/2018 – ETSY INC ETSY.O FY2018 REV VIEW $539.9 MLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 14/05/2018 – Cadian Capital Management LP Exits Position in Etsy; 08/05/2018 – ETSY INC SEES 2018 REVENUE GROWTH 22-24%; 19/03/2018 – Cramer: Etsy is a buy after proving it can stave off Amazon; 19/03/2018 – Etsy is a buy after proving it can stave off Amazon: @JimCramer; 09/05/2018 – Silverman says that the advantages of Amazon don’t quite translate into Etsy’s model; 08/05/2018 – Etsy 1Q Rev $120.9M; 08/03/2018 – ETSY INC ETSY.O – NOTES WILL MATURE ON MARCH 1, 2023, UNLESS EARLIER CONVERTED OR REPURCHASED; 30/05/2018 – Etsy to Close Wholesale Market, Focus on Sales From Main Website

Motley Fool Asset Management Llc increased Mastercard Inc (MA) stake by 2.16% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Motley Fool Asset Management Llc acquired 2,309 shares as Mastercard Inc (MA)’s stock rose 9.46%. The Motley Fool Asset Management Llc holds 109,378 shares with $25.75M value, up from 107,069 last quarter. Mastercard Inc now has $281.03 billion valuation. The stock decreased 0.45% or $1.26 during the last trading session, reaching $280.11. About 2.28M shares traded. Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) has risen 37.60% since September 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 37.60% the S&P500. Some Historical MA News: 18/04/2018 – Elevate to Collaborate with Mastercard on Credit Card Product for the ‘New Middle Class’; 28/03/2018 – MASTERCARD INC MA.N : BERNSTEIN STARTS WITH OUTPERFORM; TARGET PRICE $207; 02/05/2018 – MASTERCARD 1Q EPS $1.41; 15/05/2018 – Mastercard Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow; 16/04/2018 – AMBASSADOR MICHAEL FROMAN JOINS MASTERCARD AS VICE CHAIRMAN AND PRESIDENT, STRATEGIC GROWTH; 02/05/2018 – Mastercard 1Q Effective Tax Rate 17.3%; 02/05/2018 – MASTERCARD: CROSS-BORDER GROWTH MODERATING AMID CRYPTO DROP-OFF; 04/04/2018 – YNDX, MA, FB: #NewsSatellite Russians will be able to transfer money via instant messengers; 15/03/2018 – Help from MasterCard and IBM on EU data rules; 03/05/2018 – Are cryptocurrencies to blame for Mastercard’s lower first quarter results?

More notable recent Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “These 4 Measures Indicate That Mastercard (NYSE:MA) Is Using Debt Safely – Yahoo Finance” on August 05, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Should You Like Mastercard Incorporatedâ€™s (NYSE:MA) High Return On Capital Employed? – Yahoo Finance” published on August 21, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “A Brief History of Apple’s Payment Revolution – Yahoo Finance” on September 03, 2019. More interesting news about Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “Why Mastercard Bought A Payments Company For $3.2B – Benzinga” published on August 07, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Mastercard: The Dip Represents A Potential Buying Opportunity – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: August 08, 2019.

Since July 16, 2019, it had 2 insider purchases, and 8 sales for $42.91 million activity. Another trade for 15,890 shares valued at $4.32 million was sold by Mastercard Foundation. $468,603 worth of stock was bought by DAVIS RICHARD K on Monday, August 12. Another trade for 1,500 shares valued at $413,560 was bought by Uggla Lance Darrell Gordon.

Among 14 analysts covering Mastercard (NYSE:MA), 14 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Mastercard has $32400 highest and $235 lowest target. $279.64’s average target is -0.17% below currents $280.11 stock price. Mastercard had 23 analyst reports since March 12, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Barclays Capital maintained it with “Overweight” rating and $31000 target in Friday, July 19 report. On Wednesday, July 31 the stock rating was maintained by Raymond James with “Outperform”. On Thursday, May 2 the stock rating was maintained by UBS with “Buy”. Robert W. Baird maintained Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) on Tuesday, March 26 with “Buy” rating. The firm earned “Overweight” rating on Monday, August 5 by Barclays Capital. As per Thursday, July 18, the company rating was maintained by Raymond James. Wells Fargo maintained Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) on Wednesday, July 10 with “Outperform” rating. Barclays Capital maintained the shares of MA in report on Monday, March 25 with “Buy” rating. The stock of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) earned “Overweight” rating by Morgan Stanley on Thursday, July 11. Barclays Capital maintained the shares of MA in report on Monday, May 6 with “Overweight” rating.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.93 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.06, from 0.99 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 42 investors sold MA shares while 538 reduced holdings. 138 funds opened positions while 403 raised stakes. 726.70 million shares or 9.85% less from 806.08 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. National Bank & Trust Of The West accumulated 18,363 shares or 0.51% of the stock. Alphamark Limited Company holds 10 shares or 0% of its portfolio. L S holds 0.58% of its portfolio in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) for 18,197 shares. Janney Montgomery Scott Lc invested in 239,113 shares. Fort Washington Investment Advsr Inc Oh stated it has 0.03% in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA). 1.72 million are held by California Employees Retirement Sys. Dana Inv Advisors has invested 1.88% in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA). Institute For Wealth Management invested in 6,985 shares. Vontobel Asset has invested 4.71% of its portfolio in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA). Optimum has 1.71% invested in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA). 4,313 were accumulated by Northeast Fincl Consultants. Ghp Investment Incorporated has invested 0.42% in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA). Lombard Odier Asset Mngmt (Switzerland) reported 1,181 shares. Pinnacle accumulated 5,673 shares. Dearborn Partners Lc invested 2.13% of its portfolio in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA).

Among 6 analysts covering Etsy Inc (NASDAQ:ETSY), 4 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 67% are positive. Etsy Inc has $90 highest and $5800 lowest target. $73.43’s average target is 45.98% above currents $50.3 stock price. Etsy Inc had 16 analyst reports since March 5, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Morgan Stanley maintained it with “Hold” rating and $65 target in Monday, March 11 report. On Thursday, March 7 the stock rating was maintained by Roth Capital with “Buy”. On Thursday, March 7 the stock rating was maintained by Stifel Nicolaus with “Hold”. The stock of Etsy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETSY) has “Hold” rating given on Friday, August 2 by Stifel Nicolaus. The firm has “Buy” rating by Deutsche Bank given on Friday, March 8. The rating was maintained by KeyBanc Capital Markets with “Overweight” on Friday, March 8. The company was maintained on Tuesday, March 5 by KeyBanc Capital Markets.

More notable recent Etsy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETSY) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Etsy (NASDAQ:ETSY) Shareholders Have Enjoyed An Impressive 274% Share Price Gain – Yahoo Finance” on August 18, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Why Etsy Is Cratering After Q2 2019, and Why Should Investors Stay the Course? – Nasdaq” published on August 12, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Etsy Offers Good Risk/Reward – Etsy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETSY) – Seeking Alpha” on August 07, 2019. More interesting news about Etsy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETSY) were released by: Cnbc.com and their article: “Here are the biggest analyst calls of the day: Slack, Etsy, Target, Toll Brothers & more – CNBC” published on August 22, 2019 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “Etsy CEO: Q2 Was A ‘Breakthrough’ Quarter – Benzinga” with publication date: August 07, 2019.