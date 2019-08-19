Motley Fool Asset Management Raised Jp Morgan Chase And Co (JPM) Holding by $854,763 as Stock Value Rose; Cobblestone Capital Advisors Trimmed Its Procter And Gamble Co (PG) Position by $682,448; Stock Value Rose

Cobblestone Capital Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Procter And Gamble Co (PG) by 9.42% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cobblestone Capital Advisors Llc sold 6,562 shares as the company’s stock rose 12.49% . The hedge fund held 63,068 shares of the package goods and cosmetics company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.56M, down from 69,630 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cobblestone Capital Advisors Llc who had been investing in Procter And Gamble Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $301.12B market cap company. The stock increased 0.97% or $1.16 during the last trading session, reaching $120.34. About 4.47 million shares traded. The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) has risen 47.18% since August 19, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 47.18% the S&P500. Some Historical PG News: 19/04/2018 – P&G QTRLY GROOMING SEGMENT ORGANIC SALES DECREASED THREE PERCENT; 19/04/2018 – P&G CEO: SEEING SOME POSITIVE PROGRESS IN GROOMING; 06/03/2018 – P&G to bring marketing back in house; 04/05/2018 – Cramer Remix: Why Apple is a better version of Procter & Gamble; 19/04/2018 – P&G: The $1 Billion Consumer Health Business of Merck KGaA Grew 6% Over the Past Two Years; 17/04/2018 – Cincinnati Business Courier: EXCLUSIVE: P&G manager joins Pure Romance to launch digital marketing; 09/05/2018 – SIEMENS BOARD MEMBER LISA DAVIS SAYS EXPECTS PG FY2018 REVENUE TO BE SUBSTANTIALLY LOWER THAN 2017; 19/04/2018 – P&G – RAISING FISCAL YEAR 2018 GUIDANCE FOR CORE EPS GROWTH TO A RANGE OF SIX TO EIGHT PERCENT VERSUS FISCAL 2017 CORE EPS; 23/04/2018 – CincinnatiBusCou: EXCLUSIVE: P&G’s Blue Ash campus sold; 23/04/2018 – DJ Procter & Gamble Company, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (PG)

Motley Fool Asset Management Llc increased its stake in Jp Morgan Chase And Co (JPM) by 18.8% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Motley Fool Asset Management Llc bought 8,463 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.73% . The institutional investor held 53,473 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.41 million, up from 45,010 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Motley Fool Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Jp Morgan Chase And Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $348.49B market cap company. The stock increased 1.18% or $1.27 during the last trading session, reaching $108.99. About 6.52M shares traded. JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) has declined 0.63% since August 19, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 0.63% the S&P500. Some Historical JPM News: 28/03/2018 – PING AN IS SAID TO PICK GOLDMAN, JPMORGAN, CCB FOR UNIT’S IPO; 10/05/2018 – LASALLE HOTEL PROPERTIES LHO.N : JP MORGAN RAISES TO NEUTRAL FROM UNDERWEIGHT; 06/04/2018 – MEDIA-Kushner, CIM to get $600 mln JPMorgan loan to build Brooklyn residential tower- Bloomberg; 18/04/2018 – JPMORGAN CHASE & CO – ANNOUNCES A NEW SUITE OF GLOBAL FIXED INCOME INDICES, J.P. MORGAN ESG; 07/05/2018 – NCR Presenting at JPMorgan Conference May 15; 27/03/2018 – IPSEN SA IPN.PA : JP MORGAN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO 120 EUROS FROM 97 EUROS; 08/05/2018 – AT&T to Webcast Presentation by Randall Stephenson at J.P. Morgan Conference on May 15; 22/05/2018 – PDC Energy at J.P. Morgan Energy Equity Conference Jun 19; 30/05/2018 – JPMORGAN ASSET MANAGEMENT SEES “DISCONNECT” BETWEEN ITALIAN BOND YIELDS AND ECONOMIC FUNDAMENTALS, SEEKS OPPORTUNITY TO BUY; 06/03/2018 – CERVED CERV.Ml : JP MORGAN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO 11.66 EUROS FROM 10.88 EUROS

More notable recent JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) news were published by: Businesswire.com which released: “JPMorgan Chase Closes InstaMed Acquisition – Business Wire” on July 24, 2019, also Benzinga.com with their article: “2 Analysts Weigh In On Goldman Sachs, Wells Fargo And More – Benzinga” published on August 14, 2019, Bizjournals.com published: “‘Grow and win’: JPMorgan Chase CEO Jamie Dimon talks strategy in NC – Triangle Business Journal” on August 08, 2019. More interesting news about JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) were released by: Bizjournals.com and their article: “Bold plans: PNC, Fifth Third bank execs talk Raleigh growth amid JP Morgan Chase rollout – Triangle Business Journal” published on August 13, 2019 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “JPMorgan And More ‘Fast Money Halftime Report’ Picks From July 29 – Benzinga” with publication date: July 29, 2019.

Since April 16, 2019, it had 3 insider buys, and 0 sales for $4.19 million activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.1 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.10, from 1 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 51 investors sold JPM shares while 686 reduced holdings. 134 funds opened positions while 675 raised stakes. 2.32 billion shares or 0.30% less from 2.33 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Riggs Asset Managment Com Incorporated invested in 5.07% or 73,618 shares. 5.50 million are owned by Nordea Inv. Pzena Invest Mngmt Ltd Liability Corp, a New York-based fund reported 2.90M shares. Stoneridge Ltd Liability Corp has 2.67% invested in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM). Voloridge Invest Mngmt Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 2.39% or 783,454 shares. Moreover, Csat Investment Advisory Lp has 1.13% invested in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM). Georgia-based Advisory Svcs Networks Llc has invested 0.44% in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM). Cohen Cap Management owns 134,175 shares for 3.28% of their portfolio. Hexavest Incorporated owns 1.58M shares or 2.03% of their US portfolio. 24.94 million were accumulated by Dodge Cox. Baker Ellis Asset Management Ltd Company invested in 1.03% or 36,490 shares. Hodges Mngmt has 31,513 shares. Ar Asset Mgmt has invested 3.08% in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM). Bbr Ptnrs has 0.58% invested in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) for 43,833 shares. Papp L Roy Associates holds 0.68% or 37,329 shares.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.78 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.06, from 0.84 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 57 investors sold PG shares while 748 reduced holdings. 125 funds opened positions while 506 raised stakes. 1.50 billion shares or 2.71% less from 1.54 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Preferred Ltd Liability reported 0.13% in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG). Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania Pub School Empls Retrmt Sys invested 0.26% of its portfolio in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG). Shapiro Capital Mgmt Ltd Limited Liability Company invested 0% in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG). Brouwer And Janachowski Lc holds 0.05% or 2,614 shares. 468 are owned by Nuwave Management Lc. Renaissance Group Ltd Co stated it has 3,029 shares. Jensen Invest Mgmt Inc holds 2.68M shares. Fmr Ltd Co reported 35.40M shares or 0.44% of all its holdings. State Farm Mutual Automobile Insurance has 20.55 million shares for 2.73% of their portfolio. Maryland Capital Mgmt has invested 0.75% in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG). Cornerstone accumulated 77,393 shares. 11,415 are held by Asset Group Inc. Coatue Ltd Liability Co owns 2,441 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Bancorporation reported 1.28M shares. Amalgamated Bankshares has invested 0.8% in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG).