Motley Fool Asset Management Raised Its Trex Company (TREX) Stake; ArQule, Inc. (ARQL) Covered By 4 Bullish Analysts Last Week

Motley Fool Asset Management Llc increased Trex Company Inc (TREX) stake by 19.8% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Motley Fool Asset Management Llc acquired 5,880 shares as Trex Company Inc (TREX)’s stock rose 24.20%. The Motley Fool Asset Management Llc holds 35,582 shares with $2.19 million value, up from 29,702 last quarter. Trex Company Inc now has $4.80B valuation. The stock decreased 3.76% or $3.21 during the last trading session, reaching $82.08. About 713,275 shares traded. Trex Company, Inc. (NYSE:TREX) has risen 27.52% since August 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 27.52% the S&P500.

Among 4 analysts covering ArQule (NASDAQ:ARQL), 4 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. ArQule has $9 highest and $6.75 lowest target. $7.69’s average target is -16.41% below currents $9.2 stock price. ArQule had 7 analyst reports since February 28, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Roth Capital maintained ArQule, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARQL) rating on Thursday, March 7. Roth Capital has “Buy” rating and $8 target. As per Thursday, March 7, the company rating was maintained by Needham. The stock of ArQule, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARQL) earned “Buy” rating by FBR Capital on Friday, March 8. See ArQule, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARQL) latest ratings:

11/04/2019 Broker: RBC Capital Markets Rating: Outperform New Target: $9 Initiates Coverage On

24/03/2019 Broker: BidaskScore Rating: Hold Upgrade

20/03/2019 Broker: Oppenheimer Rating: Buy Maintain

08/03/2019 Broker: FBR Capital Rating: Buy New Target: $6.75 Maintain

07/03/2019 Broker: Needham Rating: Buy New Target: $7 Maintain

07/03/2019 Broker: Roth Capital Rating: Buy New Target: $8 Maintain

28/02/2019 Broker: BidaskScore Rating: Hold Upgrade

Investors sentiment increased to 1.22 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.05, from 1.17 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 30 investors sold TREX shares while 80 reduced holdings. 55 funds opened positions while 79 raised stakes. 51.33 million shares or 1.82% less from 52.29 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Waddell And Reed Fincl has 1.12M shares. Gotham Asset Limited Liability Company holds 0.01% or 15,249 shares in its portfolio. Dubuque Bankshares Tru Communications invested in 0.01% or 908 shares. Fifth Third National Bank & Trust has invested 0% in Trex Company, Inc. (NYSE:TREX). Kornitzer Mngmt Incorporated Ks accumulated 97,779 shares. 395 were accumulated by Robeco Institutional Asset Mngmt Bv. Point72 Asset Mngmt LP owns 345,708 shares. Moreover, Aqr Capital Limited has 0% invested in Trex Company, Inc. (NYSE:TREX) for 14,821 shares. Assetmark stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Trex Company, Inc. (NYSE:TREX). Pembroke Mngmt Ltd holds 187,100 shares. Profund Ltd Com has 6,785 shares. Janney Montgomery Scott Limited Company reported 0.01% stake. The Kentucky-based Hl Financial Svcs Ltd Liability Corporation has invested 0.09% in Trex Company, Inc. (NYSE:TREX). Alyeska Investment Group Ltd Partnership reported 13,753 shares. Ellington Management Grp Ltd Llc holds 0.17% in Trex Company, Inc. (NYSE:TREX) or 15,300 shares.

Among 3 analysts covering Trex Company (NYSE:TREX), 3 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Trex Company has $89 highest and $72 lowest target. $80.25’s average target is -2.23% below currents $82.08 stock price. Trex Company had 11 analyst reports since February 26, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock of Trex Company, Inc. (NYSE:TREX) earned “Buy” rating by Stifel Nicolaus on Thursday, March 28. The rating was maintained by Berenberg with “Buy” on Tuesday, February 26. The rating was upgraded by Sidoti to “Buy” on Friday, March 29.

The stock decreased 3.56% or $0.34 during the last trading session, reaching $9.2. About 1.32M shares traded. ArQule, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARQL) has risen 99.41% since August 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 99.41% the S&P500. Some Historical ARQL News: 15/03/2018 – $ARQL #AACR18 oral presentation on ARQ 092 data in PIK3CA or AKT1-mutant ER+ ovarian cancer will be particularly interesting to watch; 24/05/2018 – ArQule Strengthens Executive Team with Two Key Appointments; 17/04/2018 – ArQule is Entitled to Receive Staggered Single-Digit to Double-Digit Royalties on Net Sales Upon Commercialization; 17/04/2018 – ARQULE – ALSO ENTITLED TO RECEIVE STAGGERED SINGLE-DIGIT TO DOUBLE-DIGIT ROYALTIES ON NET SALES UPON COMMERCIALIZATION; 17/04/2018 – ARQULE INC – ARQULE ELIGIBLE TO RECEIVE UP TO $336 MLN INCLUDING UPFRONT, REGULATORY AND COMMERCIAL MILESTONE PAYMENTS; 17/04/2018 – BASILEA PHARMACEUTICA AG BSLN.S – LICENSES LATE-STAGE ONCOLOGY DRUG CANDIDATE DERAZANTINIB FROM ARQULE; 07/05/2018 – ARQULE INC – ARQULE EXPECTS TO END 2018 WITH BETWEEN $40 AND $42 MLN IN CASH AND MARKETABLE SECURITIES; 17/04/2018 – ArQule and Basilea Enter into Exclusive License Agreement for Derazantinib in the US, EU, Japan and Rest of World Excluding; 07/05/2018 – ARQULE INC ARQL.O FY2018 SHR VIEW $-0.24 — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 07/05/2018 – ArQule Expects to End 2018 With $40M-$42M in Cash, Securities

ArQule, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, researches and develops therapeutics for the treatment of cancer and rare diseases in the United States. The company has market cap of $1.11 billion. The Company’s lead product candidate is tivantinib , a small molecule inhibitor of the c-Met receptor tyrosine kinase and its biological pathway, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of liver cancer. It currently has negative earnings. The companyÂ’s clinical-stage products include ARQ 087, a multi-kinase inhibitor of the fibroblast growth factor receptor family Phase II clinical trial for patients with intrahepatic cholangiocarcinoma and in Phase Ib for multiple oncology indications; ARQ 092, an inhibitor of the AKT serine/threonine kinase in Phase I clinical trials for multiple oncology indications; ARQ 751, a next-generation inhibitor of AKT in Phase I clinical trial for solid tumors; and ARQ 761, an intravenously administered analogue of Beta-lapachone, which is Phase 1b clinical trial used as a promoter of NQo1-mediated programmed cancer cell death.