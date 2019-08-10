Motley Fool Asset Management Raised Its Boeing Co (BA) Position by $461,772; Chemocentryx (CCXI) Position Has Raised by Carmignac Gestion

Carmignac Gestion increased its stake in Chemocentryx Inc (CCXI) by 60.54% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Carmignac Gestion bought 741,210 shares as the company’s stock declined 38.33% . The institutional investor held 1.97 million shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $27.30M, up from 1.22 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Carmignac Gestion who had been investing in Chemocentryx Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $398.43M market cap company. The stock decreased 3.80% or $0.27 during the last trading session, reaching $6.84. About 421,632 shares traded. ChemoCentryx, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCXI) has declined 28.17% since August 10, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 28.17% the S&P500. Some Historical CCXI News: 13/03/2018 – CHEMOCENTRYX INC CCXI.O : JP MORGAN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $16 FROM $13; 22/03/2018 – ChemoCentryx Publishes Novel Findings of Role of CCR2 in Kidney Glomerulus, Supporting Advancement of CCR2 Inhibitor CCX140 in; 09/03/2018 – ChemoCentryx Intends to Initiate Clinical Development of Avacopan in Hidradenitis Suppurativa by Yr-En; 09/03/2018 ChemoCentryx 4Q EPS 80c; 09/05/2018 – CHEMOCENTRYX INC – EXPECTS TO UTILIZE CASH AND INVESTMENTS BETWEEN $65 MLN AND $75 MLN FOR TWELVE MONTHS ENDING DECEMBER 31, 2018; 11/04/2018 – ChemoCentryx Announces Presentation During National Kidney Foundation 2018 Spring Clinical Meeting; 22/03/2018 – ChemoCentryx Publishes Novel Findings of Role of CCR2 in Kidney Glomerulus, Supporting Advancement of CCR2 Inhibitor CCX140 in the Treatment of Focal Segmental Glomerulosclerosis (FSGS); 09/03/2018 – CHEMOCENTRYX SEES 2018 CASH & INVESTMENTS USE $65M-$75M; 09/05/2018 – ChemoCentryx 1Q Loss/Shr 19c; 09/03/2018 – ChemoCentryx 4Q Rev $56.3M

Motley Fool Asset Management Llc increased its stake in Boeing Co (BA) by 16.01% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Motley Fool Asset Management Llc bought 1,212 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.45% . The institutional investor held 8,783 shares of the aerospace company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.35 million, up from 7,571 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Motley Fool Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Boeing Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $189.94B market cap company. The stock increased 0.36% or $1.2 during the last trading session, reaching $337.55. About 2.99M shares traded. The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) has declined 2.81% since August 10, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.81% the S&P500. Some Historical BA News: 08/05/2018 – Airbus says needs time to study U.S. decision on Iran; 09/05/2018 – Boeing, Airbus to Lose Billions in Orders From Trump’s Iran Sanctions; 06/03/2018 – Hawaiian Airlines Opts for Boeing’s Dreamliner Over Rival Airbus; 10/05/2018 – Dividing the three business segments of Embraer has been delaying an agreement to combine operations with Boeing; 04/05/2018 – Spacecraft for detecting ‘Marsquakes’ set for rare California launch; 25/04/2018 – TRIUMPH GETS EXTENSION ON BOEING LONG-TERM SUPPLY AGREEMENT; 14/03/2018 – GE begins flight trials for GE9X engine after delays; 06/04/2018 – AMERICAN AIRLINES – THE 787-8S WILL REPLACE BOEING 767-300S, WHILE LATER 787-9 DELIVERIES TO REPLACE AIRBUS A330-300S &OLDER 777-200 WIDEBODY AIRCRAFT; 10/05/2018 – Washington has said Boeing licenses to sell aircraft to Iran would be revoked; 05/03/2018 – BOEING EXEC RANDY TINSETH COMMENTS DURING BRIEFING AT ISTAT

Investors sentiment increased to 1.44 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.51, from 0.93 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 12 investors sold CCXI shares while 27 reduced holdings. 22 funds opened positions while 34 raised stakes. 33.34 million shares or 22.88% more from 27.13 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. New York State Common Retirement Fund has 25,400 shares for 0% of their portfolio. California State Teachers Retirement Sys reported 0% of its portfolio in ChemoCentryx, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCXI). Point72 Asset Mgmt Limited Partnership invested in 0.03% or 400,000 shares. Qs Investors Ltd Liability owns 643 shares. Metropolitan Life Insur holds 0.01% of its portfolio in ChemoCentryx, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCXI) for 42,380 shares. Secor Cap Advsr LP holds 0.04% or 12,798 shares in its portfolio. Moreover, State Of Wisconsin Investment Board has 0% invested in ChemoCentryx, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCXI) for 30,100 shares. Bank & Trust Of New York Mellon Corp holds 0% of its portfolio in ChemoCentryx, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCXI) for 133,619 shares. Citigroup owns 6,829 shares. 207,029 are owned by Baker Bros Advisors Lp. Federated Investors Pa stated it has 0% of its portfolio in ChemoCentryx, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCXI). Alliancebernstein Lp stated it has 46,500 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Assetmark owns 38 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Moreover, Ameritas Inv has 0% invested in ChemoCentryx, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCXI) for 2,120 shares. Wasatch holds 2.46 million shares.

Since February 11, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 3 insider sales for $8.18 million activity. 2,916 shares valued at $1.20 million were sold by CAPOZZI HEIDI B on Wednesday, February 13. LUTTIG J MICHAEL had sold 8,500 shares worth $3.49M on Tuesday, February 12.

