Motley Fool Asset Management Raised By $1.02 Million Its Johnson And Johnson (JNJ) Position; Liberty All Star Equity Fund (USA) Has 1.6 Sentiment

Motley Fool Asset Management Llc increased Johnson And Johnson (JNJ) stake by 20.41% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Motley Fool Asset Management Llc acquired 7,355 shares as Johnson And Johnson (JNJ)’s stock declined 8.26%. The Motley Fool Asset Management Llc holds 43,387 shares with $6.07M value, up from 36,032 last quarter. Johnson And Johnson now has $341.04B valuation. The stock increased 1.67% or $2.12 during the last trading session, reaching $129.07. About 4.04M shares traded. Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) has declined 1.48% since September 10, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.48% the S&P500. Some Historical JNJ News: 18/04/2018 – Kentucky A.G.: Suit Alleges Johnson & Johnson and Janssen and Ortho-McNeil Subsidiaries Used Deceptive Marketing for Duragesic, Nucynta and Nucynta ER; 29/03/2018 – lnvokana (canagliflozin; Johnson & Johnson/Mitsubishi Tanabe/Daiichi Sankyo) Drug Analysis 2018 – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 22/03/2018 – NJ Biz: EXCLUSIVE: J&J in talks to build incubator in new innovation hub; 02/05/2018 – J&J TO HOST CONSUMER & MEDICAL DEVICES REVIEW; 16/04/2018 – Boehringer Ingelheim and Lilly announce an academic collaboration with University of Oxford to investigate the effects of Jardiance® in adults with chronic kidney disease; 28/03/2018 – Mirata BioPharma Becomes Resident Company at Johnson & Johnson Innovation JLABS; 21/05/2018 – J J EXPORTERS LTD JJEX.BO SAYS CO TO CONSIDER WINDING UP OF CO; 18/05/2018 – Another #Alzheimers drug bites the dust… $JNJ terminates development of its BACE inhibitor atabecestat due to liver tox; 13/03/2018 – TOKYO — On the first floor of the Johnson & Johnson Institute in Kawasaki, south of Tokyo, a reporter tried his hand at laparoscopic surgery. The technique, which involves inserting a tiny camera and surgical equipment through a small incision in the abdomen, is tougher than it looks; 16/04/2018 – Bristol-Myers invites J&J into an alliance of giants on cardio drug development/commercialization program $BMY $JNJ

Liberty All Star Equity Fund (USA) investors sentiment decreased to 1.6 in Q1 2019. It’s down -0.04, from 1.64 in 2018Q4. The ratio has worsened, as 48 active investment managers increased or started new positions, while 30 decreased and sold stakes in Liberty All Star Equity Fund. The active investment managers in our database now have: 28.33 million shares, down from 29.32 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of active investment managers holding Liberty All Star Equity Fund in top ten positions was flat from 2 to 2 for the same number . Sold All: 10 Reduced: 20 Increased: 32 New Position: 16.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.84 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.02, from 0.86 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 57 investors sold JNJ shares while 837 reduced holdings. 129 funds opened positions while 620 raised stakes. 1.84 billion shares or 2.89% more from 1.79 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Guardian Cap Limited Partnership has invested 0.56% of its portfolio in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ). Crestwood Gru Limited Liability Corporation invested 2.19% of its portfolio in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ). Hayek Kallen Mgmt owns 37,729 shares. Td Asset invested 0.54% of its portfolio in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ). Bowen Hanes & Com Inc stated it has 323,542 shares or 2% of all its holdings. Delta Asset Mngmt Lc Tn invested 0.67% of its portfolio in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ). Trustco Comml Bank N Y accumulated 30,267 shares or 4.76% of the stock. Utd Services Automobile Association invested 0.69% in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ). Guggenheim Capital Limited Liability holds 464,749 shares. Burke & Herbert Bancorp & Communications accumulated 5.39% or 43,603 shares. Horan Cap reported 1.47% of its portfolio in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ). Charter Tru reported 175,461 shares stake. Albion Grp Ut has 0.21% invested in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) for 11,267 shares. Acropolis Management Lc holds 0.42% or 18,987 shares in its portfolio. Greatmark Invest Partners Inc has 73,079 shares for 3.22% of their portfolio.

More notable recent Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “An Intrinsic Calculation For Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) Suggests It’s 43% Undervalued – Yahoo Finance” on September 09, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “What Kind Of Shareholders Own Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)? – Yahoo Finance” published on August 13, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “3 Days Left Until Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) Trades Ex-Dividend – Yahoo Finance” on August 22, 2019. More interesting news about Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “J&J gains after opioid ruling – Seeking Alpha” published on August 26, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Will Lawsuits Sink Johnson & Johnson Stock? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: August 23, 2019.

Among 5 analysts covering Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ), 3 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 60% are positive. Johnson & Johnson has $157 highest and $140 lowest target. $148.80’s average target is 15.29% above currents $129.07 stock price. Johnson & Johnson had 13 analyst reports since March 15, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm has “Outperform” rating by Raymond James given on Wednesday, July 17. The stock of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) earned “Hold” rating by Barclays Capital on Friday, June 21. The company was maintained on Wednesday, April 17 by BMO Capital Markets. As per Wednesday, April 17, the company rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley. The rating was maintained by Raymond James with “Outperform” on Wednesday, April 17. As per Wednesday, April 17, the company rating was maintained by Credit Suisse. Raymond James maintained it with “Buy” rating and $145 target in Monday, March 25 report. The firm has “Equal-Weight” rating by Morgan Stanley given on Tuesday, August 27. Credit Suisse maintained the stock with “Outperform” rating in Thursday, May 16 report.

Since June 11, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 sales for $419,040 activity. $419,040 worth of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) was bought by HEWSON MARILLYN A on Tuesday, June 11.

More notable recent Liberty All-Star Equity Fund (NYSE:USA) news were published by: Cnbc.com which released: “Stocks slide as tech shares resume decline, Ford falls on downgrade – CNBC” on September 10, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “If You Had Bought Skechers U.S.A (NYSE:SKX) Shares Five Years Ago You’d Have Made 63% – Yahoo Finance” published on September 09, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Liberty All-Star Equity Fund: Beats The S&P 500, But Underperforms To The Downside – Seeking Alpha” on August 14, 2019. More interesting news about Liberty All-Star Equity Fund (NYSE:USA) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Altice USA +4.3% as Benchmark initiates Buy rating – Seeking Alpha” published on September 09, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “If You Like EPS Growth Then Check Out Comfort Systems USA (NYSE:FIX) Before It’s Too Late – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: September 02, 2019.