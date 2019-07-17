Motley Fool Asset Management Position in Facebook Class A (FB) Has Upped by $1.27 Million; Financial Counselors Lifted Unitedhealth Group (UNH) Holding by $868,452; Market Value Declined

Financial Counselors Inc increased its stake in Unitedhealth Group Inc (UNH) by 4.76% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Financial Counselors Inc bought 3,516 shares as the company’s stock declined 10.51% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 77,458 shares of the medical specialities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $19.15 million, up from 73,942 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Financial Counselors Inc who had been investing in Unitedhealth Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $254.39B market cap company. The stock increased 1.14% or $3.02 during the last trading session, reaching $267.68. About 980,189 shares traded. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) has declined 2.81% since July 17, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 7.24% the S&P500.

Motley Fool Asset Management Llc increased its stake in Facebook Inc Class A (FB) by 19.98% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Motley Fool Asset Management Llc bought 7,655 shares as the company’s stock rose 13.53% with the market. The institutional investor held 45,969 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.66 million, up from 38,314 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Motley Fool Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Facebook Inc Class A for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $577.64 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.73% or $1.48 during the last trading session, reaching $202.36. About 3.81 million shares traded. Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) has declined 0.20% since July 17, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 4.63% the S&P500. Some Historical FB News: 01/05/2018 – Facebook Will Launch New Opt-In Dating Feature — CEO Mark Zuckerberg; 27/03/2018 – CNN: BREAKING: Mark Zuckerberg has decided to testify before Congress, Facebook sources tell @CNNMoney. Facebook is curr…; 16/04/2018 – Recode Daily: The Facebook spying myth that won’t go away; 24/05/2018 – FACEBOOK CEO ZUCKERBERG SPEAKS AT PARIS TECH CONFERENCE; 23/03/2018 – CAMBRIDGE ANALYTICA ACTING CEO – HAVE BEEN IN TOUCH WITH THE UK INFORMATION COMMISSIONER’S OFFICE SINCE FEB. 2017; 26/03/2018 – Alvarez & Marsal Advises Annexair Inc. On the Refinancing of its Senior Credit Facilities; 10/04/2018 – Senator Kennedy of Louisiana criticized Facebook’s user agreement during a joint hearing of the Senate Judiciary and Commerce committees on Tuesday; 04/05/2018 – Techmeme: Sources: Facebook has been conducting market research to determine whether an ad-free subscription-based version woul; 23/03/2018 – New York Post: Elon Musk deletes Facebook accounts for Tesla and SpaceX; 19/03/2018 – Daily Mirror: BREAKING: Facebook’s head of security Alex Stamos ‘leaving company in row over fake news

Since January 17, 2019, it had 2 insider purchases, and 2 insider sales for $1.72 million activity. Shares for $3.08 million were sold by BURKE RICHARD T. BALLARD WILLIAM C JR also sold $1.33 million worth of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) shares. WICHMANN DAVID S bought 20,000 shares worth $4.64 million.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.2 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.10, from 1.1 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 63 investors sold UNH shares while 497 reduced holdings. 146 funds opened positions while 524 raised stakes. 782.62 million shares or 7.34% less from 844.66 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Liberty Mutual Gru Asset Mngmt has invested 0.02% in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH). Regal Investment Advsrs Ltd Llc reported 1,885 shares stake. 120,251 were reported by Bridges Inc. Palisades Hudson Asset Mgmt Ltd Partnership accumulated 0.22% or 1,350 shares. 63,961 were accumulated by Ashfield Cap Prtn Ltd Liability. Stearns Financial Grp stated it has 0.04% of its portfolio in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH). Maryland Capital Management, Maryland-based fund reported 100,737 shares. Sigma Inv Counselors holds 23,009 shares. Bahl And Gaynor stated it has 0.45% in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH). Country Trust Natl Bank invested in 0% or 16 shares. Moreover, Lvm Capital Management Limited Mi has 0.21% invested in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH). Ftb Advisors Inc holds 5,589 shares or 0.11% of its portfolio. Essex Inv Limited Liability Com, Massachusetts-based fund reported 2,500 shares. Usca Ria Lc accumulated 6,450 shares. 5,135 were accumulated by Seizert Cap Lc.

Financial Counselors Inc, which manages about $2.35 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Thomson Reuters Corp by 35,352 shares to 14,442 shares, valued at $855,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ventas Inc (NYSE:VTR) by 52,695 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 6,816 shares, and cut its stake in Vanguard Index Fds (VOO).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.15 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.44, from 0.71 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 70 investors sold FB shares while 592 reduced holdings. 174 funds opened positions while 590 raised stakes. 1.69 billion shares or 2.26% less from 1.73 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Troy Asset holds 0.45% or 54,589 shares in its portfolio. Sadoff Investment Management Ltd reported 1,969 shares. Moreover, Tiaa Cref Invest Mgmt Ltd Co has 1.9% invested in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). Moreover, Timessquare Capital Management Limited Liability Company has 0.06% invested in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) for 50,275 shares. The California-based Nelson Roberts Investment Advsr Ltd Limited Liability Company has invested 0.09% in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). Gilder Gagnon Howe And Ltd Liability invested 1.92% of its portfolio in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). 4,159 were reported by Spinnaker. Alpha Cubed Limited Liability has 1.08% invested in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). Oak Ridge Invs Ltd reported 0.8% stake. 410 are held by Peoples Fincl Service Corporation. Silvercrest Asset Mngmt Ltd Limited Liability Company has 122,732 shares for 0.2% of their portfolio. Calamos Advsr Ltd Liability has invested 1.76% in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). North Management has 3,009 shares for 0.08% of their portfolio. Spectrum Grp reported 0.01% stake. Riverpark Advsr Ltd Co reported 5.93% in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB).

Since January 23, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 6 selling transactions for $11.16 million activity. Cox Christopher K sold $795,000 worth of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) on Wednesday, January 30. The insider Stretch Colin sold 750 shares worth $128,408. Another trade for 55,000 shares valued at $7.97 million was sold by Sandberg Sheryl.

