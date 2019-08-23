Motley Fool Asset Management Maintains Position in Paylocity Holding (PCTY); Sg Capital Management Has Trimmed Its Stake in H & E Equipment Services (HEES) by $2.22 Million as Stock Rose

Sg Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in H & E Equipment Services Inc (HEES) by 33.93% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sg Capital Management Llc sold 88,632 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.02% . The hedge fund held 172,587 shares of the company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.33 million, down from 261,219 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sg Capital Management Llc who had been investing in H & E Equipment Services Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $922.35 million market cap company. The stock increased 0.12% or $0.03 during the last trading session, reaching $25.78. About 137,662 shares traded. H&E Equipment Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:HEES) has declined 14.78% since August 23, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 14.78% the S&P500. Some Historical HEES News: 06/04/2018 – FUTURE FOOD T H E O F; 04/05/2018 – Kraft Heinz CEO Bernardo Hees said Warren Buffett stepping down from its board hasn’t “really changed anything.”; 09/03/2018 RISE ROBOTS O F T H E; 05/04/2018 – H&E Equipment Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 26/04/2018 – H&E Equipment Services 1Q Rev $260.5M; 16/05/2018 – JIANGSU BROADCASTING CABLE INFORMATION 600959.SS SAYS BOARD ELECTS GU HANDE AS CHAIRMAN; 02/05/2018 – VEI – VEIDEKKE BUYS HANDE AS I OSLO; 16/05/2018 – H&E Equipment Services Reports Quarterly Cash Dividend; 19/04/2018 – DJ H&E Equipment Services Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (HEES); 16/03/2018 – IN GENES T H E

Motley Fool Asset Management Llc increased its stake in Paylocity Holding Corp (PCTY) by 4.44% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Motley Fool Asset Management Llc bought 7,500 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.41% . The institutional investor held 176,375 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $15.73M, up from 168,875 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Motley Fool Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Paylocity Holding Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $5.83 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.36% or $0.39 during the last trading session, reaching $109.86. About 307,350 shares traded. Paylocity Holding Corporation (NASDAQ:PCTY) has risen 76.47% since August 23, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 76.47% the S&P500. Some Historical PCTY News: 19/04/2018 – DJ Paylocity Holding Corp, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (PCTY); 03/05/2018 – PAYLOCITY HOLDING CORP PCTY.O SEES FY 2018 REVENUE $373.5 MLN TO $374.5 MLN; 03/05/2018 – Paylocity Holding Sees 4Q Rev $92.6M-$93.6M; 10/05/2018 – Paylocity Presenting at Conference Jun 6; 03/05/2018 – CORRECT: PAYLOCITY HOLDING 3Q EPS 71 WITH TAX BENEFIT; 20/03/2018 – Dir Waters III Gifts 182 Of Paylocity Holding Corp; 01/05/2018 – Paylocity Presenting at Conference May 8; 30/04/2018 – Paylocity to Attend Upcoming Investor Conferences; 15/05/2018 – Royal Bank of Canada Adds Paylocity, Exits Rockwell Collins: 13F; 03/05/2018 – PAYLOCITY 3Q REV. $113.4M, EST. $110.9M

Investors sentiment increased to 1.66 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.31, from 1.35 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 10 investors sold PCTY shares while 58 reduced holdings. 54 funds opened positions while 59 raised stakes. 30.24 million shares or 2.18% more from 29.59 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Invesco holds 0% of its portfolio in Paylocity Holding Corporation (NASDAQ:PCTY) for 102,850 shares. Ajo Lp stated it has 21,053 shares. Credit Suisse Ag holds 0% of its portfolio in Paylocity Holding Corporation (NASDAQ:PCTY) for 29,568 shares. Hsbc Public Limited Co accumulated 3,815 shares or 0% of the stock. Stephens Ar holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Paylocity Holding Corporation (NASDAQ:PCTY) for 4,078 shares. 1,631 are owned by Public Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado. Principal Fin Grp Inc Inc invested 0% in Paylocity Holding Corporation (NASDAQ:PCTY). Barclays Public Ltd Com accumulated 20,624 shares. Caxton Limited Partnership has 3,090 shares for 0.04% of their portfolio. Lord Abbett & Ltd invested in 0.14% or 481,140 shares. Nuveen Asset Management Ltd Llc invested in 0% or 3,258 shares. Riverbridge Prtn Lc reported 732,699 shares. Moreover, Laurion Mngmt Limited Partnership has 0.02% invested in Paylocity Holding Corporation (NASDAQ:PCTY) for 20,522 shares. 4,401 were accumulated by Amalgamated Bancorporation. Brown Advisory stated it has 0.14% of its portfolio in Paylocity Holding Corporation (NASDAQ:PCTY).

Analysts await H&E Equipment Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:HEES) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $0.72 earnings per share, up 22.03% or $0.13 from last year’s $0.59 per share. HEES’s profit will be $25.76 million for 8.95 P/E if the $0.72 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.63 actual earnings per share reported by H&E Equipment Services, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 14.29% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.02 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.05, from 0.97 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 12 investors sold HEES shares while 44 reduced holdings. 23 funds opened positions while 34 raised stakes. 24.73 million shares or 2.28% more from 24.18 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Cypress Cap Mgmt Ltd Liability Corp (Wy) has invested 0.01% in H&E Equipment Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:HEES). Buckingham Capital owns 387,992 shares. Credit Suisse Ag accumulated 32,983 shares or 0% of the stock. Group One Trading Ltd Partnership reported 6,848 shares. Moreover, Boston Advsrs Limited Co has 0.05% invested in H&E Equipment Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:HEES) for 38,491 shares. Shell Asset Mgmt Company owns 32,656 shares or 0.02% of their US portfolio. 35 were accumulated by San Francisco Sentry Group Incorporated (Ca). Panagora Asset Incorporated has invested 0.01% in H&E Equipment Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:HEES). Dimensional Fund Advsr Limited Partnership reported 1.65M shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. 71,318 were reported by California Employees Retirement Systems. Moreover, Bokf Na has 0.06% invested in H&E Equipment Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:HEES) for 91,915 shares. The Illinois-based First Trust Advsr LP has invested 0% in H&E Equipment Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:HEES). Millennium Limited Liability holds 19,547 shares. James Inv reported 0.03% stake. Manufacturers Life Insurance The invested in 21,113 shares.

Sg Capital Management Llc, which manages about $427.20 million and $547.90 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Mcgrath Rentcorp (NASDAQ:MGRC) by 71,960 shares to 230,366 shares, valued at $13.03 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

