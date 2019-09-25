Motley Fool Asset Management Lowered Position in Hdfc Bank LTD A D R (HDB) as Share Value Declined; Heartland Advisors Position In Spark Energy (SPKE) Was Has Boosted

Motley Fool Asset Management Llc decreased its stake in Hdfc Bank Ltd A D R (HDB) by 7.06% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Motley Fool Asset Management Llc sold 8,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.86% . The institutional investor held 105,350 shares of the commercial banks company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $13.70 million, down from 113,350 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Motley Fool Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Hdfc Bank Ltd A D R for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $47.26B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.87% or $2.17 during the last trading session, reaching $113.65. About 356,584 shares traded. HDFC Bank Limited (NYSE:HDB) has risen 8.51% since September 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 8.51% the S&P500. Some Historical HDB News: 14/03/2018 – MEDIA-India’s HDFC eyes Canara Bank’s 30 pct stake in Can Fin Homes – Times of India; 04/04/2018 – MPS LTD MPSL.NS SAYS HDFC TRUSTEE CO LTD CUTS STAKE IN CO BY 2 PCT TO 3.39 PCT; 30/04/2018 – HDFC 4Q NET INCOME 28.5B RUPEES, EST. 25.50B; 03/04/2018 – HDFC SAYS 4Q INCOME FROM DIVIDEND TO BE INR3.31B VS 2.23B Y/Y; 23/05/2018 – HDFC BANK LTD HDBK.NS SAYS HDFC BANK LAUNCHES DIGITAL LOANS AGAINST MUTUAL FUNDS; 22/04/2018 – BSE Mumbai Bourse: Results from HDFC Bank for Apr 01 to Mar 31; 19/03/2018 – CORRECT: BARINGS, HDFC FINAL BIDDERS FOR CAN FIN HOMES: TOI; 16/03/2018 – S&PGR Rates HDFC Bank’s Proposed Masala Bond ‘BBB-‘; 18/04/2018 – HDFC STANDARD LIFE 4Q NET INCOME 3.39B RUPEES; 21/04/2018 – INDIA’S HDFC BANK LTD HDBK.NS – MARCH QUARTER NET PROFIT 47.99 BILLION RUPEES VERSUS NET PROFIT OF 39.90 BILLION RUPEES YEAR AGO

Heartland Advisors Inc increased its stake in Spark Energy Inc (SPKE) by 27.38% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Heartland Advisors Inc bought 97,100 shares as the company’s stock rose 17.51% . The institutional investor held 451,750 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $5.06 million, up from 354,650 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Heartland Advisors Inc who had been investing in Spark Energy Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $353.71 million market cap company. The stock decreased 0.15% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $10.05. About 8,580 shares traded. Spark Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPKE) has risen 18.27% since September 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 18.27% the S&P500. Some Historical SPKE News: 08/03/2018 – Spark Energy: Board of Directors Has Engaged Morgan Stanley as a Fincl Advisor to Explore Strategic Alternatives; 10/05/2018 – Spark Energy Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 25/05/2018 – Report: Exploring Fundamental Drivers Behind Hyster-Yale Materials Handling, United Financial, Cadiz, Spark Energy, First Citiz; 23/04/2018 – Spark Energy, Inc. to Present First Quarter 2018 Financial Results on Thursday, May 10, 2018; 08/03/2018 – SPARK ENERGY INC – CONTINUE TO SIMPLIFY, STREAMLINE, AND OPTIMIZE ORGANIZATION; 08/03/2018 – SPARK ENERGY HIRES MORGAN STANLEY TO STUDY STRATEGIC OPTIONS; 09/05/2018 – Spark Energy 1Q Rev $284M; 10/05/2018 – PrvEqtyNws [Reg]: Limerston Capital Eyes £100 Million Exit of Spark Energy; 02/05/2018 – Wells Fargo Funds Management LLC Exits Position in Spark Energy; 08/03/2018 – SPARK ENERGY INC – NGAGED MORGAN STANLEY AS FINANCIAL ADVISOR TO EVALUATE STRATEGIC ALTERNATIVES

Analysts await HDFC Bank Limited (NYSE:HDB) to report earnings on October, 18. HDB’s profit will be $411.68M for 28.70 P/E if the $0.99 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.87 actual earnings per share reported by HDFC Bank Limited for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 13.79% EPS growth.

Motley Fool Asset Management Llc, which manages about $658.75M and $896.50M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Walt Disney Co The (NYSE:DIS) by 8,661 shares to 31,656 shares, valued at $4.42M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Netflix Com Inc (NASDAQ:NFLX) by 882 shares in the quarter, for a total of 7,285 shares, and has risen its stake in Watsco Inc (NYSE:WSO).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.34 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.42, from 0.92 in 2019Q1. It improved, as 9 investors sold SPKE shares while 20 reduced holdings. 16 funds opened positions while 23 raised stakes. 10.73 million shares or 15.90% more from 9.26 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Meeder Asset holds 10,763 shares. Marshall Wace Llp, a United Kingdom-based fund reported 42,751 shares. California State Teachers Retirement System has 18,062 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Utd Capital Financial Advisers Limited Liability Com invested in 25,664 shares. State Street Corp has 210,676 shares. Fmr Limited Liability Corp has 0% invested in Spark Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPKE) for 121 shares. Crow Point Ptnrs Lc owns 1.07M shares. Aqr Cap Mngmt Llc holds 0% or 11,016 shares. Aperio Grp Incorporated Ltd Limited Liability Company reported 0% stake. Goldman Sachs Gp holds 20,411 shares. Adage Prtn Group Limited Liability Corporation accumulated 13,474 shares or 0% of the stock. Alliancebernstein LP stated it has 185,002 shares. 263,339 are owned by Charles Schwab Investment Mngmt. Royal Natl Bank Of Canada reported 0% stake. Heartland Advisors reported 0.37% stake.

Heartland Advisors Inc, which manages about $6.06 billion and $1.36 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Exxon Mobil Corp (NYSE:XOM) by 159,092 shares to 2,615 shares, valued at $200,000 in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Hanover Ins Group Inc (NYSE:THG) by 15,090 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 108,696 shares, and cut its stake in Transcat Inc (NASDAQ:TRNS).

Since May 16, 2019, it had 25 insider buys, and 0 insider sales for $2.34 million activity.

