Motley Fool Asset Management Lowered Paycom Software (PAYC) Stake by $3.45 Million as Stock Price Rose; South Street Advisors Upped Its Conocophillips (COP) Holding by $1.25 Million; Share Value Declined

Motley Fool Asset Management Llc decreased its stake in Paycom Software Inc (PAYC) by 10.23% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Motley Fool Asset Management Llc sold 18,230 shares as the company’s stock rose 19.50% . The institutional investor held 160,000 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $30.26M, down from 178,230 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Motley Fool Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Paycom Software Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $14.44B market cap company. The stock increased 2.61% or $5.89 during the last trading session, reaching $231.2. About 444,110 shares traded. Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC) has risen 133.47% since August 7, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 133.47% the S&P500.

South Street Advisors Llc increased its stake in Conocophillips (COP) by 15.72% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. South Street Advisors Llc bought 18,951 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.73% . The institutional investor held 139,490 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $9.31 million, up from 120,539 at the end of the previous reported quarter. South Street Advisors Llc who had been investing in Conocophillips for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $61.13B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.68% or $0.91 during the last trading session, reaching $53.32. About 8.44M shares traded or 38.06% up from the average. ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) has declined 18.25% since August 7, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 18.25% the S&P500. Some Historical COP News: 26/04/2018 – ConocoPhillips: On Track for full-Yr Shr Repurchases of $2 B; 14/03/2018 – ConocoPhillips Announces Cash Tender Offer For up to $400 Million of Debt Securities; 16/05/2018 – THERE IS SUFFICIENT GLOBAL OIL SUPPLY TO MAKE UP FOR POTENTIAL FUEL DISRUPTIONS FROM CONOCOPHILLIPS’ LEGAL ACTIONS AGAINST VENEZUELA’S PDVSA – U.S. STATE DEPT; 02/04/2018 – CONOCOPHILLIPS HAD $250M IN 1Q DEALS TO SELL NON-CORE ASSETS; 07/05/2018 – SHIPPERS, ISLA REFINERY IN CURACAO EXPECT ATTACHMENT ORDERS BY CONOCO OVER ARBITRATION AWARD AGAINST PDVSA TO BE RE-SUBMITTED IN COMING DAYS; 15/05/2018 – ConocoPhillips Expands $2 Billion Venezuela Fight to U.K., Asia; 07/05/2018 – EIN Electric Power: Conoco aims to seize PDVSA oil inventories in Curacao; 05/04/2018 – Cenovus ropes in oil industry veteran from Husky Energy as CFO; 29/03/2018 – CONOCOPHILLIPS COP.N : CITIGROUP RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $70 FROM $63; 11/05/2018 – PDVSA retrenches in Caribbean as Conoco seizures weigh on operations

Motley Fool Asset Management Llc, which manages about $658.75M and $865.73 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ionis Pharmaceuticals Inc by 6,340 shares to 127,457 shares, valued at $10.35 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Biotelemetry Inc (NASDAQ:BEAT) by 4,880 shares in the quarter, for a total of 29,542 shares, and has risen its stake in Jones Lang Lasalle Inc (NYSE:JLL).

South Street Advisors Llc, which manages about $326.54M and $329.71 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Salesforce Com Inc (NYSE:CRM) by 2,334 shares to 109,547 shares, valued at $17.35M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Allstate Corp (NYSE:ALL) by 9,060 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 110,250 shares, and cut its stake in Allergan Plc.

