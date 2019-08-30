Motley Fool Asset Management Lowered Its Ultimate Software Group (ULTI) Holding by $8.07 Million as Share Price Were Volatile; New Mexico Educational Retirement Board Cut Its Chevron (CVX) Position by $467,400; Stock Value Rose

Motley Fool Asset Management Llc decreased its stake in Ultimate Software Group Inc (ULTI) by 53.8% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Motley Fool Asset Management Llc sold 24,450 shares as the company’s stock 0.00% . The institutional investor held 21,000 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.93 million, down from 45,450 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Motley Fool Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Ultimate Software Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $ market cap company. It closed at $0 lastly. It is up 0.00% since August 30, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500. Some Historical ULTI News: 02/05/2018 – Wells Capital Management Inc. Exits Ultimate Software; 01/05/2018 – Ultimate Software Group: Felicia Alvaro to Succeed as New CFO; 27/04/2018 – Ultimate Software Ranked #2 on Best Workplaces in Canada List; 01/05/2018 – ULTIMATE SOFTWARE NAMES FELICIA ALVARO CFO; 15/05/2018 – Vista Equity Adds Dropbox, Exits Ultimate Software: 13F; 13/03/2018 – Ultimate Software Brings Mercer | Sirota Employee Engagement Benchmarking to UltiPro Customers; 08/03/2018 – Ultimate Software Named to Canada’s 50 Best Workplaces for Women List; 16/05/2018 – Growing Non-Profit Healthcare Provider Uses UltiPro Perception to Build Trust, Support Employee Success; 08/05/2018 – Ultimate Software Announces Presentations at American Payroll Association’s 36th Annual Congress; 26/04/2018 – Ultimate Software Ranked #4 Company for HR Worldwide by Workforce Magazine

New Mexico Educational Retirement Board decreased its stake in Chevron Corp (CVX) by 2.33% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board sold 3,800 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.50% . The institutional investor held 159,356 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $19.63M, down from 163,156 at the end of the previous reported quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board who had been investing in Chevron Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $223.10B market cap company. The stock increased 0.59% or $0.69 during the last trading session, reaching $117.52. About 3.83M shares traded. Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX) has declined 3.69% since August 30, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 3.69% the S&P500. Some Historical CVX News: 06/03/2018 – CHEVRON CEO INTERIVEW ON CNBC ENDS; 29/03/2018 – Shell: Secured One Exploration Block on Its Own and Three in Joint Bids With Chevron Brazil, Petrobras, and Petrogal Brasil; 04/04/2018 – Microsoft Highlights Success With Customers Like Steelcase, Chevron and Johnson Control; 06/03/2018 – CHEVRON CVX.N – AT $60 BBL, EXPECT 2018 PRODUCTION TO BE 4 PERCENT TO 7 PERCENT HIGHER THAN LAST YEAR, EXCLUDING ASSET SALES- PRESENTATION; 06/03/2018 – CHEVRON SEES CAPITAL SPEND OF $18B-20B IN 2019-2020; 25/05/2018 – Saudis Resume Talks to Restart Chevron Oil Fields; 12/04/2018 – Texas Emissions: 281942 – CHEVRON PHILLIPS CHEMICAL CEDAR BAYOU PLANT; 06/03/2018 – Chevron: Expect to Deliver Stronger Upstream Cash Margins and Production Growth in FY18; 09/04/2018 – California Resources Buys Chevron’s Stake in West Coast Field; 07/03/2018 – CHEVRON SEEING SOME COST PRESSURES IN PERMIAN BASIN

New Mexico Educational Retirement Board, which manages about $2.33B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Walt Disney Co/The (NYSE:DIS) by 23,335 shares to 149,955 shares, valued at $16.65M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Dominion Energy Inc (NYSE:D) by 8,101 shares in the quarter, for a total of 63,773 shares, and has risen its stake in Goodyear Tire Rubber Co (NASDAQ:GT).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.02 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.02, from 1 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 48 investors sold CVX shares while 653 reduced holdings. 137 funds opened positions while 580 raised stakes. 1.19 billion shares or 3.90% less from 1.24 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Campbell And Inv Adviser Limited invested in 0.11% or 1,840 shares. Credit Suisse Ag holds 3.58 million shares or 0.4% of its portfolio. Security National Trust reported 34,731 shares stake. 140,613 are held by Braun Stacey Assoc Inc. Brave Asset, New Jersey-based fund reported 5,385 shares. Mckinley Carter Wealth Inc has 5,221 shares for 0.18% of their portfolio. Hbk Lp has 3,096 shares. City Hldg Communications has invested 1.02% in Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX). New York-based Lipe Dalton has invested 0.08% in Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX). Moreover, Valicenti Advisory Services has 1.45% invested in Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX) for 24,653 shares. Poplar Forest Cap holds 2,528 shares. Addison Capital Company holds 0.32% of its portfolio in Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX) for 3,368 shares. Cannell Peter B & holds 147,471 shares. Sector Pension Board holds 0.9% or 811,254 shares. Navellier & Associate owns 8,316 shares.

Since August 7, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 sales for $502,074 activity.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.89 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.21, from 1.1 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 57 investors sold ULTI shares while 110 reduced holdings. 78 funds opened positions while 70 raised stakes. 26.76 million shares or 15.70% less from 31.74 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Loring Wolcott And Coolidge Fiduciary Ltd Liability Partnership Ma invested in 0% or 600 shares. Alpine Assoc Management has invested 3.82% in The Ultimate Software Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTI). Com National Bank owns 0% invested in The Ultimate Software Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTI) for 640 shares. Gabelli And Comm Advisers Incorporated accumulated 70,716 shares. State Treasurer State Of Michigan has invested 0.03% in The Ultimate Software Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTI). Mirae Asset Global reported 8,525 shares stake. Profund Advsr Ltd Company has invested 0.05% of its portfolio in The Ultimate Software Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTI). Envestnet Asset Inc holds 30,667 shares. Fifth Third Savings Bank accumulated 658 shares. Ing Groep Nv owns 4,303 shares or 0.03% of their US portfolio. Jpmorgan Chase Commerce invested 0.01% of its portfolio in The Ultimate Software Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTI). Renaissance Techs Lc invested in 0.04% or 139,614 shares. Verition Fund Mgmt Llc reported 3,952 shares. Proshare Advsrs Ltd Liability reported 4,062 shares. Act Ii Management Lp reported 29,650 shares stake.

Motley Fool Asset Management Llc, which manages about $658.75 million and $865.73M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Vmware Inc Cl A (NYSE:VMW) by 1,926 shares to 7,284 shares, valued at $1.32 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Johnson And Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 7,355 shares in the quarter, for a total of 43,387 shares, and has risen its stake in Unitedhealth Group Inc (NYSE:UNH).