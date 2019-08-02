Motley Fool Asset Management Lowered Gentex (GNTX) Holding as Valuation Rose; Castleark Management Boosted Its Buckeye Partners LP (BPL) Stake by $1.68 Million

Motley Fool Asset Management Llc decreased its stake in Gentex Corp (GNTX) by 40% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Motley Fool Asset Management Llc sold 200,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 19.84% . The institutional investor held 300,000 shares of the o.e.m. company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.20 million, down from 500,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Motley Fool Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Gentex Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $6.88B market cap company. The stock increased 0.04% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $26.9. About 692,702 shares traded. Gentex Corporation (NASDAQ:GNTX) has risen 19.48% since August 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 19.48% the S&P500. Some Historical GNTX News: 09/03/2018 – Gentex Targeted Share Repurchase Authorization of Approximately $425 million for Calendar Year 2018; 20/04/2018 – GENTEX 1Q EPS 40C, EST. 40C; 09/03/2018 – GENTEX REPORTS CAPITAL ALLOCATION STRATEGY, ADDED SHARE BUYBACK; 20/04/2018 – Yet another big disappointment from $GNTX $465m of sales vs. $477m est. Large 210bp gross margins contraction QoQ and misses est; 09/03/2018 – GENTEX TARGETS SHARE BUYBACK OF ABOUT $425M FOR CALENDAR YEAR; 20/04/2018 – Gentex $GNTX and Caesarstone $CSTE and Mercury $MRCY are all the same scheme, focus on inventory and gross margins. We took a closer look into $MRCY and its inventory (and obligations) vs. NTM backlog; 20/04/2018 – GENTEX CORP – CONTINUES TO MAINTAIN PREVIOUSLY ANNOUNCED ANNUAL REVENUE GUIDANCE FOR CALENDAR YEAR 2019; 20/04/2018 – GENTEX REAFFIRMS FORECAST FOR 2018, 2019 REV; 20/04/2018 – GENTEX CORP – SEES CALENDAR YEAR 2018 TOTAL LIGHT VEHICLE PRODUCTION OF 53.09 MLN; 20/04/2018 – GENTEX CORP – QTRLY NET SALES $465.4 MLN VS $453.5 MLN

Castleark Management Llc increased its stake in Buckeye Partners LP (BPL) by 188.53% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Castleark Management Llc bought 49,510 shares as the company’s stock rose 24.57% . The institutional investor held 75,771 shares of the natural gas distribution company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.58 million, up from 26,261 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Castleark Management Llc who had been investing in Buckeye Partners LP for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $6.70B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.02% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $41.69. About 246,000 shares traded. Buckeye Partners, L.P. (NYSE:BPL) has risen 21.27% since August 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 21.27% the S&P500. Some Historical BPL News: 24/04/2018 – Buckeye Partners, L.P. Announces Agreement to Construct South Texas Gateway Terminal; 04/05/2018 – BUCKEYE PARTNERS 1Q REV. $1.18B, EST. $907.5M; 12/04/2018 – BPL Global Becomes Connected Energy at 37th PLMA Conference; 16/03/2018 – BUCKEYE PARTNERS, L.P. DOESN’T EXPECT MATERIAL IMPACT FROM RECE; 12/04/2018 – Moody’s Investors Service Has Affirmed Ratings Of 4 Notes Issued By Bpl Mortgages S.R.L. (SME 2014); 04/05/2018 – Buckeye Partners 1Q Rev $1.18B; 04/05/2018 – Buckeye Partners 1Q EBITDA $261.7M; 23/04/2018 – DJ Buckeye Partners LP, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (BPL); 06/04/2018 – BUCKEYE PARTNERS TO MOVE FORWARD WITH Bl-DIRECTIONAL LAUREL SERVICE; OPERATIONAL SOLUTION WILL ENHANCE MARKET COMPETITION; 23/03/2018 – BUCKEYE PARTNERS LP BPL.N : MORGAN STANLEY CUTS TO EQUAL-WEIGHT FROM OVERWEIGHT

Castleark Management Llc, which manages about $3.86 billion and $2.66 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Targa Res Corp (NYSE:TRGP) by 43,210 shares to 20,880 shares, valued at $868,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in The Trade Desk Inc by 8,480 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 53,790 shares, and cut its stake in United Rentals Inc (NYSE:URI).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.24 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.79, from 0.45 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 19 investors sold BPL shares while 48 reduced holdings. 30 funds opened positions while 53 raised stakes. 104.06 million shares or 2.64% more from 101.38 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Jpmorgan Chase And stated it has 3.94M shares or 0.03% of all its holdings. Westwood Hldgs Group owns 130,697 shares. Cadence Management Lc invested 1.1% of its portfolio in Buckeye Partners, L.P. (NYSE:BPL). Trustmark Retail Bank Department invested in 0% or 400 shares. Ancora Advisors Llc reported 7,370 shares stake. West Family owns 101,963 shares or 0.87% of their US portfolio. Perella Weinberg Ptnrs Capital Limited Partnership has invested 0.23% in Buckeye Partners, L.P. (NYSE:BPL). First Advisors LP reported 255,118 shares. Asset Management Ltd Liability Corp stated it has 270,287 shares or 2.47% of all its holdings. Novare Management Limited Co invested in 35,775 shares. Ftb Advsr owns 2,192 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Hsbc Public Lc reported 763,000 shares stake. Sandy Spring Fincl Bank holds 300 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Fifth Third State Bank invested 0% in Buckeye Partners, L.P. (NYSE:BPL). Janney Montgomery Scott Ltd Liability Company reported 72,210 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings.

Motley Fool Asset Management Llc, which manages about $658.75M and $865.73M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Jones Lang Lasalle Inc (NYSE:JLL) by 3,020 shares to 120,771 shares, valued at $18.62 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Q2 Holdings Inc (NYSE:QTWO) by 5,720 shares in the quarter, for a total of 34,606 shares, and has risen its stake in Biotelemetry Inc (NASDAQ:BEAT).

Investors sentiment increased to 0.82 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.02, from 0.8 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 37 investors sold GNTX shares while 144 reduced holdings. 50 funds opened positions while 99 raised stakes. 196.53 million shares or 4.03% less from 204.78 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. First Advsrs LP has 0.02% invested in Gentex Corporation (NASDAQ:GNTX). Employees Retirement Of Ohio, a Ohio-based fund reported 433,338 shares. Voya Mgmt owns 246,727 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Adage Capital Partners Ltd Liability Co holds 0.23% or 4.45 million shares in its portfolio. Stephens Incorporated Ar holds 79,372 shares or 0.04% of its portfolio. Asset Mngmt One reported 0.01% in Gentex Corporation (NASDAQ:GNTX). Ckw Fincl Grp invested in 0.01% or 2,750 shares. Moreover, Shelton Cap Management has 0.07% invested in Gentex Corporation (NASDAQ:GNTX). Bahl & Gaynor owns 31,845 shares or 0.01% of their US portfolio. Prelude Cap Mngmt Limited Liability holds 0% or 3,253 shares. Manatuck Hill Prtn Ltd Limited Liability Company reported 20,000 shares or 0.2% of all its holdings. Raymond James Na has 10,281 shares. 7,019 are owned by State Of Tennessee Treasury Department. Boston Private Wealth Lc accumulated 39,810 shares or 0.03% of the stock. Heritage Wealth holds 0% of its portfolio in Gentex Corporation (NASDAQ:GNTX) for 100 shares.

Since March 29, 2019, it had 5 insider buys, and 0 selling transactions for $37,807 activity. Boehm Neil bought 15 shares worth $314. Ryan Scott P bought 711 shares worth $12,499. Another trade for 711 shares valued at $12,499 was made by Downing Steven R on Friday, March 29. Another trade for 120 shares valued at $2,510 was bought by Chiodo Matthew.