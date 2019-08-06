Motley Fool Asset Management Lifted Q2 Holdings (QTWO) Stake; Avalon Global Asset Management Has Boosted Holding in Cvs Health (Call) (CVS) by $2.53 Million as Share Price Declined

Motley Fool Asset Management Llc increased its stake in Q2 Holdings Inc (QTWO) by 19.8% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Motley Fool Asset Management Llc bought 5,720 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.52% . The institutional investor held 34,606 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.40 million, up from 28,886 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Motley Fool Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Q2 Holdings Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $3.48B market cap company. The stock decreased 3.92% or $3.01 during the last trading session, reaching $73.82. About 490,042 shares traded. Q2 Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:QTWO) has risen 35.83% since August 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 35.83% the S&P500.

Avalon Global Asset Management Llc increased its stake in Cvs Health Corp (Call) (CVS) by 65.98% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Avalon Global Asset Management Llc bought 47,700 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.55% . The hedge fund held 120,000 shares of the medical and nursing services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.47 million, up from 72,300 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Avalon Global Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Cvs Health Corp (Call) for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $70.38B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.15% or $1.2 during the last trading session, reaching $54.51. About 9.23M shares traded or 10.74% up from the average. CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS) has declined 17.14% since August 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 17.14% the S&P500. Some Historical CVS News: 16/04/2018 – CVS Health Appoints Kevin Hourican as President of CVS Pharmacy; 02/05/2018 – CVS Suspends Buybacks While Aetna Megadeal Gets Antitrust Review; 07/05/2018 – Fred’s to Sell Specialty Pharmacy Unit for $40M to CVS; 06/03/2018 – S&PGR Affirms CVS ‘A-2’ Short-Term, Commercial Paper Ratings; 02/05/2018 – CVS Gets a Lift From Prescriptions; 28/03/2018 – GOTTLIEB SAYS TRUMP “VERY WELL INFORMED” ABOUT FDA ACTIONS; 06/03/2018 – S&PGR: Could Lower CVS Ratings if There Are Delays in Reducing Leverage; 06/03/2018 – S&PGR: CVS Financial-Risk Profile Will Weaken Considerably From Significant Increase in Debt; 04/04/2018 – Berger & Montague, P.C.: False Claims Act Case Against Caremark (CVS Health) Unsealed; 23/03/2018 – CVS Bay Area Reports Parent Annual Earnings Forecasts

Since March 1, 2019, it had 6 insider purchases, and 0 sales for $1.68 million activity. On Monday, March 11 the insider AGUIRRE FERNANDO bought $101,821. On Friday, March 8 DORMAN DAVID W bought $506,016 worth of CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS) or 9,600 shares. LUDWIG EDWARD J bought $233,080 worth of CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS) on Friday, March 1.

Avalon Global Asset Management Llc, which manages about $132.23 million and $187.39M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Silicon Laboratories Inc (NASDAQ:SLAB) by 5,000 shares to 51,400 shares, valued at $4.16M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Servicenow Inc (NYSE:NOW) by 8,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 47,700 shares, and cut its stake in Maxlinear Inc (NYSE:MXL).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.25 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.64, from 1.89 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 120 investors sold CVS shares while 415 reduced holdings. 126 funds opened positions while 543 raised stakes. 969.19 million shares or 6.06% less from 1.03 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Segall Bryant And Hamill Ltd Liability Company holds 16,796 shares. Ledyard Financial Bank, a New Hampshire-based fund reported 15,759 shares. Redwood Management Limited Com accumulated 252,284 shares. Kbc Group Nv invested 0.19% in CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS). Parallax Volatility Advisers Ltd Partnership has invested 0.04% in CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS). Veritas Inv (Uk) Ltd, United Kingdom-based fund reported 242,466 shares. Forte Capital Limited Co Adv invested in 43,007 shares. Zeke Cap Advsr Limited Liability Corp stated it has 20,531 shares. South Dakota Council has 254,377 shares for 0.29% of their portfolio. Axa has invested 0.11% in CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS). State Treasurer State Of Michigan owns 0.37% invested in CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS) for 863,767 shares. Illinois-based Great Lakes Advsrs Ltd Liability has invested 1.06% in CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS). 139,950 are held by Advisors Asset Mgmt. Atria Limited Liability invested in 16,923 shares. Pictet Asset Mgmt Limited accumulated 1.51 million shares.