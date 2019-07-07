Motley Fool Asset Management Increased Paylocity Holding (PCTY) Holding By $667,500; 4 Analysts Are Bullish Revance Therapeutics, Inc. (RVNC) Last Week

Motley Fool Asset Management Llc increased Paylocity Holding Corp (PCTY) stake by 4.44% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Motley Fool Asset Management Llc acquired 7,500 shares as Paylocity Holding Corp (PCTY)’s stock rose 16.98%. The Motley Fool Asset Management Llc holds 176,375 shares with $15.73M value, up from 168,875 last quarter. Paylocity Holding Corp now has $5.37B valuation. The stock increased 0.38% or $0.38 during the last trading session, reaching $101.37. About 268,404 shares traded. Paylocity Holding Corporation (NASDAQ:PCTY) has risen 76.49% since July 7, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 72.06% the S&P500. Some Historical PCTY News: 03/05/2018 – CORRECT: PAYLOCITY HOLDING 3Q EPS 71 WITH TAX BENEFIT; 03/05/2018 – PAYLOCITY HOLDING CORP PCTY.O SEES FY 2018 REVENUE $373.5 MLN TO $374.5 MLN; 08/03/2018 – PAYLOCITY – ACQUISITION OF SUBSTANTIALLY ALL ASSETS OF BENEFLEX HR RESOURCES IN ALL-CASH TRANSACTION; 03/05/2018 – PAYLOCITY 3Q REV. $113.4M, EST. $110.9M; 30/04/2018 – Paylocity to Attend Upcoming Investor Conferences; 01/05/2018 – Paylocity Presenting at Conference May 8; 03/05/2018 – Paylocity Holding Sees 4Q Rev $92.6M-$93.6M; 03/05/2018 – Paylocity Holding 3Q EPS 71c; 15/05/2018 – Zevenbergen Capital Investments Buys 1.1% Position in Paylocity; 07/05/2018 – Paylocity Presenting at Conference Tomorrow

Among 5 analysts covering Revance Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RVNC), 4 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 80% are positive. Revance Therapeutics had 7 analyst reports since January 29, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm has “Buy” rating by H.C. Wainwright given on Thursday, February 28. The stock has “Buy” rating by Mizuho on Wednesday, February 27. The firm has “Hold” rating by Wells Fargo given on Friday, February 15. Cowen & Co maintained the shares of RVNC in report on Tuesday, February 26 with “Buy” rating. See Revance Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:RVNC) latest ratings:

11/06/2019 Broker: Inc. – Common Stock Rating: Barclays 28.0000

28/02/2019 Broker: H.C. Wainwright Rating: Buy New Target: $25 Maintain

26/02/2019 Broker: Cowen & Co Rating: Buy New Target: $55 Maintain

27/02/2019 Broker: Mizuho Rating: Buy New Target: $37 Maintain

15/02/2019 Broker: Wells Fargo Rating: Hold Initiate

14/02/2019 Broker: H.C. Wainwright Rating: Buy New Target: $25 Initiates Coverage On

29/01/2019 Broker: Stifel Nicolaus Rating: Buy New Target: $50 Initiates Coverage On

Among 3 analysts covering Paylocity Holding (NASDAQ:PCTY), 3 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Paylocity Holding had 6 analyst reports since February 7, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock of Paylocity Holding Corporation (NASDAQ:PCTY) earned “Overweight” rating by KeyBanc Capital Markets on Thursday, June 20. The stock has “Outperform” rating by Raymond James on Friday, May 17. Bank of America maintained the stock with “Buy” rating in Thursday, February 7 report. The firm has “Outperform” rating by Raymond James given on Thursday, February 7.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.66 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.31, from 1.35 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 10 investors sold PCTY shares while 58 reduced holdings. 54 funds opened positions while 59 raised stakes. 30.24 million shares or 2.18% more from 29.59 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Axa has invested 0% of its portfolio in Paylocity Holding Corporation (NASDAQ:PCTY). Hilton Cap Management Limited Liability Com invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Paylocity Holding Corporation (NASDAQ:PCTY). California Pub Employees Retirement reported 43,151 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Boston Advsr Ltd Liability holds 0.07% or 15,380 shares in its portfolio. Summit Creek Advsrs Limited Com, a Minnesota-based fund reported 96,290 shares. Acadian Asset Management Limited Liability Com holds 57 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Next Century Growth Investors Ltd Llc, a Minnesota-based fund reported 49,537 shares. Illinois-based Chicago Equity Ptnrs Limited Company has invested 0.13% in Paylocity Holding Corporation (NASDAQ:PCTY). Granite Invest Ptnrs Limited Liability has invested 0.17% in Paylocity Holding Corporation (NASDAQ:PCTY). Oppenheimer Asset Mgmt owns 24,567 shares for 0.05% of their portfolio. Morgan Stanley has 0% invested in Paylocity Holding Corporation (NASDAQ:PCTY) for 192,614 shares. Lord Abbett Limited Liability holds 481,140 shares. Metropolitan Life New York invested in 39,443 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Washington-based Zevenbergen Cap Invests Ltd has invested 2.12% in Paylocity Holding Corporation (NASDAQ:PCTY). Brown Advisory Inc owns 541,023 shares.

Investors sentiment increased to 4.73 in 2019 Q1. Its up 3.71, from 1.02 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 4 investors sold Revance Therapeutics, Inc. shares while 11 reduced holdings. 23 funds opened positions while 48 raised stakes. 79.68 million shares or 139.71% more from 33.24 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Citigroup Inc reported 26,837 shares or 0% of all its holdings. First Tru Advsrs Limited Partnership reported 18,371 shares. Sio Cap Limited stated it has 1.08% in Revance Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:RVNC). Millennium Limited Company, a New York-based fund reported 31,158 shares. Morgan Stanley reported 108,216 shares. Teachers Retirement System Of The State Of Kentucky has invested 0.01% in Revance Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:RVNC). 19,107 were accumulated by Invesco Limited. Pnc Financial Services Gru accumulated 48 shares or 0% of the stock. Cubist Systematic Strategies Ltd Llc owns 35,511 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. The Ontario – Canada-based Commercial Bank Of Montreal Can has invested 0% in Revance Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:RVNC). 11,234 were reported by Sectoral Asset Management. Rhenman And Partners Asset reported 193,181 shares. D E Shaw & accumulated 29,729 shares. Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) has invested 0% in Revance Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:RVNC). Swiss Bankshares accumulated 69,450 shares.

Since January 22, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 1 sale for $11,106 activity. $11,106 worth of Revance Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:RVNC) shares were sold by Allouche Cyril.