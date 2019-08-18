Motley Fool Asset Management Increased Johnson And Johnson (JNJ) Stake; Osterweis Capital Management Trimmed By $344,340 Its Magellan Midstream Prtnrs LP (MMP) Position

Osterweis Capital Management Inc decreased Magellan Midstream Prtnrs Lp (MMP) stake by 1.98% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Osterweis Capital Management Inc sold 5,739 shares as Magellan Midstream Prtnrs Lp (MMP)’s stock rose 5.82%. The Osterweis Capital Management Inc holds 284,814 shares with $17.27 million value, down from 290,553 last quarter. Magellan Midstream Prtnrs Lp now has $15.21B valuation. The stock increased 1.59% or $1.04 during the last trading session, reaching $66.59. About 783,215 shares traded. Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP) has declined 7.26% since August 18, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 7.26% the S&P500. Some Historical MMP News: 20/04/2018 – DJ Magellan Midstream Partners LP, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (MMP); 21/05/2018 – MAGELLAN MIDSTREAM TO EXPAND LEG OF TX REFINED PETROLEUM SYSTEM; 03/05/2018 – Magellan Midstream Sees 2Q EPS 95c; 03/05/2018 – MAGELLAN MIDSTREAM SEES LOWER LONGHORN PIPELINE RATES IN 4Q; 29/05/2018 – Steve Madden Selects MMP’s INCITE Platform to “Step-Up” Empowerment of Front Line Associates & Impact the In-Store Experience; 09/03/2018 Magellan Midstream Announces Open Season for Potential Expansion of Western Leg of Texas Refined Products Pipeline System; 12/04/2018 – BridgeTex crude pipeline cancels low spot rate as demand rises; 21/05/2018 – Magellan Midstream to Expand Western Leg of Texas Refined Petroleum Products Pipeline System; 09/03/2018 – MAGELLAN MIDSTREAM – LAUNCHED OPEN SEASON TO ASSESS CUSTOMER INTEREST FOR EXPANSION OF WESTERN LEG OF REFINED PRODUCTS PIPELINE SYSTEM; 09/03/2018 – MAGELLAN MIDSTREAM PARTNERS – CUSTOMERS INTERESTED IN OPEN SEASON MUST SUBMIT BINDING COMMITMENTS BY 5:00 P.M. CENTRAL TIME ON MAY 9, 2018

Motley Fool Asset Management Llc increased Johnson And Johnson (JNJ) stake by 20.41% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Motley Fool Asset Management Llc acquired 7,355 shares as Johnson And Johnson (JNJ)’s stock declined 8.26%. The Motley Fool Asset Management Llc holds 43,387 shares with $6.07M value, up from 36,032 last quarter. Johnson And Johnson now has $346.68 billion valuation. The stock increased 0.63% or $0.82 during the last trading session, reaching $131.36. About 5.86 million shares traded. Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) has declined 1.48% since August 18, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.48% the S&P500. Some Historical JNJ News: 18/04/2018 – J&J Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 12/04/2018 – INVOKANA® (canagliflozin) Demonstrated Significant Renal Protective Benefits in Patients with Type 2 Diabetes Mellitus and Chr; 27/03/2018 – FDA: Johnson & Johnson Vision Care, Inc.- ACUVUE OASYS Brand Contact Lenses with HYDRACLEAR PLUS; 16/05/2018 – J&J CEO warns of ‘unintended consequences’ of Trump’s drug-price reduction plan; 12/04/2018 – Janssen: INVOKANA Improved Renal Outcomes in People With Type 2 Diabetes Mellitus; 29/03/2018 – Natrecor (nesiritide; Johnson & Johnson) Drug Analysis 2018 – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 21/05/2018 – Ahold Delhaize USA Announces Peapod Digital Labs and Names JJ Fleeman Pres and Chief eCommerce Officer; 17/04/2018 – Dominic Caruso Says Johnson & Johnson Is Still Planning for Strong 2018 (Video); 04/04/2018 – J&J Jury Set to Weigh Banker’s Claims Baby Powder Caused Cancer; 25/05/2018 – J&J JURY FAILS TO REACH VERDICT IN CANCER SUIT TIED TO TALC

Among 8 analysts covering Magellan Midstream (NYSE:MMP), 4 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 4 Hold. Therefore 50% are positive. Magellan Midstream has $75 highest and $6600 lowest target. $70.38’s average target is 5.69% above currents $66.59 stock price. Magellan Midstream had 11 analyst reports since February 25, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Credit Suisse maintained the shares of MMP in report on Tuesday, August 6 with “Neutral” rating. The firm has “Hold” rating by J.P. Morgan given on Wednesday, March 13. The stock has “Neutral” rating by Bank of America on Tuesday, July 30. Ladenburg maintained the shares of MMP in report on Tuesday, March 26 with “Buy” rating. Stifel Nicolaus maintained the stock with “Hold” rating in Friday, August 2 report. The stock of Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP) earned “Outperform” rating by Raymond James on Friday, August 2. On Monday, February 25 the stock rating was maintained by UBS with “Buy”.

More notable recent Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Magellan Midstream: Profitable Growth – Seeking Alpha” on July 24, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Magellan Midstream Partners: Creditors And Equity Holders Are Happy – Seeking Alpha” published on July 31, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “ICE, MMP to add dock capacity auctions for ICE Permian WTI crude – Seeking Alpha” on August 14, 2019. More interesting news about Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “2 Stocks to Buy That Have Dividends Yielding More Than 5% – Yahoo Finance” published on July 20, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “New Texas pipelines to cut spot shipments after Q3, Magellan CEO says – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: August 01, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.84 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.03, from 0.87 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 34 investors sold MMP shares while 153 reduced holdings. 48 funds opened positions while 109 raised stakes. 147.08 million shares or 3.83% more from 141.66 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Steinberg Glob Asset Mgmt has 0.07% invested in Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP). The Pennsylvania-based Susquehanna Intll Group Llp has invested 0% in Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP). Moreover, Rafferty Asset Management Ltd Company has 0.03% invested in Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP). Linscomb And Williams has invested 0.13% in Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP). Hourglass Cap invested in 9,200 shares or 0.16% of the stock. Moreover, Envestnet Asset Mgmt has 0% invested in Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP). Ameriprise Fincl holds 0.01% in Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP) or 221,758 shares. Franklin invested in 8,954 shares. 5.47M are held by Energy Income Prns Llc. Estabrook Cap has invested 0% of its portfolio in Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP). Endurance Wealth owns 0.19% invested in Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP) for 19,235 shares. Stratos Wealth Partners Ltd holds 14,381 shares or 0.04% of its portfolio. Noesis Cap Mangement, Florida-based fund reported 14,390 shares. Sequoia Fincl Advsr Ltd Limited Liability Company owns 7,211 shares. Ftb Advsrs stated it has 0.02% of its portfolio in Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP).

Among 7 analysts covering Johnson \u0026 Johnson (NYSE:JNJ), 4 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 3 Hold. Therefore 57% are positive. Johnson \u0026 Johnson has $157 highest and $140 lowest target. $149.43’s average target is 13.76% above currents $131.36 stock price. Johnson \u0026 Johnson had 14 analyst reports since February 25, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm has “Hold” rating given on Friday, June 21 by Barclays Capital. Cowen & Co maintained it with “Buy” rating and $155 target in Wednesday, March 6 report. The company was maintained on Wednesday, April 17 by Morgan Stanley. The firm has “Outperform” rating by Raymond James given on Wednesday, July 17. Raymond James maintained Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) on Wednesday, April 17 with “Outperform” rating. The rating was maintained by Raymond James with “Buy” on Monday, March 25. As per Monday, February 25, the company rating was maintained by Citigroup. On Wednesday, April 17 the stock rating was maintained by BMO Capital Markets with “Outperform”. The stock of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) has “Outperform” rating given on Wednesday, April 17 by Credit Suisse. The stock of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) earned “Outperform” rating by Credit Suisse on Thursday, May 16.

Since June 11, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 selling transactions for $419,040 activity. $419,040 worth of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) was bought by HEWSON MARILLYN A on Tuesday, June 11.