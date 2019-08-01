Motley Fool Asset Management Increased Its Paylocity Holding (PCTY) Holding by $667,500; As First Republic Bank San Franci (FRC) Stock Price Declined, Shareholder Wellington Shields Capital Management Trimmed by $400,000 Its Stake

Motley Fool Asset Management Llc increased its stake in Paylocity Holding Corp (PCTY) by 4.44% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Motley Fool Asset Management Llc bought 7,500 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.41% . The institutional investor held 176,375 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $15.73 million, up from 168,875 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Motley Fool Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Paylocity Holding Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $5.40 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.07% or $0.07 during the last trading session, reaching $102.02. About 210,624 shares traded. Paylocity Holding Corporation (NASDAQ:PCTY) has risen 76.47% since August 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 76.47% the S&P500. Some Historical PCTY News: 19/04/2018 – DJ Paylocity Holding Corp, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (PCTY); 08/03/2018 Paylocity Announces Acquisition Of Third-Party Benefits Administrator BeneFLEX; 08/03/2018 – PAYLOCITY – ACQUISITION OF SUBSTANTIALLY ALL ASSETS OF BENEFLEX HR RESOURCES IN ALL-CASH TRANSACTION; 03/05/2018 – Paylocity Holding 3Q Rev $113.4M; 15/05/2018 – Royal Bank of Canada Adds Paylocity, Exits Rockwell Collins: 13F; 20/03/2018 – Dir Waters III Gifts 182 Of Paylocity Holding Corp; 03/05/2018 – Paylocity Holding Sees FY18 Rev $373.5M-$374.5M; 03/05/2018 – PAYLOCITY HOLDING 3Q EPS 27C; 03/05/2018 – Paylocity Holding 3Q EPS 71c; 01/05/2018 – Paylocity Presenting at Conference May 8

Wellington Shields Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in First Republic Bank San Franci (FRC) by 42.55% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Wellington Shields Capital Management Llc sold 4,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.68% . The institutional investor held 5,400 shares of the company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $542,000, down from 9,400 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Wellington Shields Capital Management Llc who had been investing in First Republic Bank San Franci for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $16.08 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 3.23% or $3.21 during the last trading session, reaching $96.15. About 555,735 shares traded. First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC) has risen 0.63% since August 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.63% the S&P500.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.66 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.31, from 1.35 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 10 investors sold PCTY shares while 58 reduced holdings. 54 funds opened positions while 59 raised stakes. 30.24 million shares or 2.18% more from 29.59 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Tocqueville Asset Management LP reported 29,350 shares. The Wisconsin-based Cortina Asset Mngmt Limited Liability Company has invested 0.75% in Paylocity Holding Corporation (NASDAQ:PCTY). Alliancebernstein Limited Partnership holds 48,148 shares. Ameritas Prns holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Paylocity Holding Corporation (NASDAQ:PCTY) for 2,402 shares. 454,468 are owned by Franklin Resources Inc. 51,418 are held by First Trust Advsr Ltd Partnership. Davenport & Com Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 2,553 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Engineers Gate Manager L P, New York-based fund reported 34,829 shares. Oak Assoc Ltd Oh reported 0.05% in Paylocity Holding Corporation (NASDAQ:PCTY). 85,696 were reported by Putnam Invs Lc. Savings Bank invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Paylocity Holding Corporation (NASDAQ:PCTY). Deutsche Bancshares Ag, a Germany-based fund reported 100,800 shares. The New York-based Int Grp has invested 0.01% in Paylocity Holding Corporation (NASDAQ:PCTY). Brown Advisory has invested 0.14% in Paylocity Holding Corporation (NASDAQ:PCTY). Fred Alger Management invested in 0.32% or 897,209 shares.

More notable recent Paylocity Holding Corporation (NASDAQ:PCTY) news were published by: Globenewswire.com which released: “Paylocity Recognized as One of G2 Crowd’s Best Software Companies in 2019 – GlobeNewswire” on January 15, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “See what the IHS Markit Score report has to say about Paylocity Holding Corp. – Yahoo Finance” published on May 14, 2019, Globenewswire.com published: “Paylocity Announces Conference Call to Review Q3 2019 Financial Results – GlobeNewswire” on April 15, 2019. More interesting news about Paylocity Holding Corporation (NASDAQ:PCTY) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “What Are Analysts Saying About The Future Of Paylocity Holding Corporation’s (NASDAQ:PCTY)? – Yahoo Finance” published on June 20, 2019 as well as Globenewswire.com‘s news article titled: “Paylocity Announces Second Quarter Fiscal Year 2019 Financial Results – GlobeNewswire” with publication date: February 06, 2019.

More notable recent First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “First Republic Bank (FRC) Q2 2019 Earnings Call Transcript – Yahoo Finance” on July 16, 2019, also Businesswire.com with their article: “Wealth Managers Mark Beach and Rick DuPont Join First Republic – Business Wire” published on July 29, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Does First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC) Deserve A Spot On Your Watchlist? – Yahoo Finance” on June 10, 2019. More interesting news about First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “First Republic Bank (San Francisco, California) to Host Earnings Call – Yahoo Finance” published on July 16, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “First Republic Facing A Tighter Squeeze On Spreads – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: July 18, 2019.

Wellington Shields Capital Management Llc, which manages about $901.02 million and $587.78 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Illumina Inc (NASDAQ:ILMN) by 2,986 shares to 43,647 shares, valued at $13.56M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Burlington Stores Inc. (NYSE:BURL) by 9,090 shares in the quarter, for a total of 10,890 shares, and has risen its stake in Viasat Inc (NASDAQ:VSAT).