Motley Fool Asset Management Holding in Gentex (GNTX) Has Decreased by $4.00 Million as Share Price Rose; Benedict Financial Advisors Upped Its Coca (KO) Stake by $593,676 as Share Value Rose

Motley Fool Asset Management Llc decreased its stake in Gentex Corp (GNTX) by 40% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Motley Fool Asset Management Llc sold 200,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 19.84% . The institutional investor held 300,000 shares of the o.e.m. company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.20 million, down from 500,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Motley Fool Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Gentex Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $6.96 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.37% or $0.37 during the last trading session, reaching $27.31. About 1.03M shares traded. Gentex Corporation (NASDAQ:GNTX) has risen 19.48% since August 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 19.48% the S&P500. Some Historical GNTX News: 20/04/2018 – Gentex 1Q Net $111.3M; 09/03/2018 – Gentex: Targeted Total Cash Position Being Ltargeted total cash position being lowered from $700 million to $525 millionowered fro $700 million to $525 millio; 14/03/2018 – Gentex Company Marketing Scheduled By FBR for Mar. 21-22; 04/05/2018 – Gentex Recognized as 2017 Supplier of the Year by General Motors; 09/03/2018 – GENTEX – DIVIDEND INCREASE OF 10 PCT TO $.44 PER SHARE ANNUALLY IS NOW EFFECTIVE; 09/03/2018 – GENTEX – BOARD AUTHORIZED MANAGEMENT TO SECURE LINE OF CREDIT OF UP TO ADDITIONAL $150 MLN; 20/04/2018 – GENTEX CORP – CONTINUES TO MAINTAIN PREVIOUSLY ANNOUNCED ANNUAL REVENUE GUIDANCE FOR CALENDAR YEAR 2019; 20/04/2018 – Yet another big disappointment from $GNTX $465m of sales vs. $477m est. Large 210bp gross margins contraction QoQ and misses est; 20/04/2018 – GENTEX CORP – LIGHT VEHICLE PRODUCTION FOR THE REMAINDER OF 2018 IS CURRENTLY FORECASTED TO IMPROVE, ESPECIALLY IN SECOND HALF OF THE YEAR; 09/03/2018 – Gentex Announces Cap Allocation Strategy, Additional Shr Repurchase Authorization and 10% Increase in Qtrly Cash Div

Benedict Financial Advisors Inc increased its stake in Coca (KO) by 14.87% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Benedict Financial Advisors Inc bought 12,906 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.31% . The institutional investor held 99,701 shares of the beverages (production and distribution) company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.67M, up from 86,795 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Benedict Financial Advisors Inc who had been investing in Coca for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $228.77 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.56% or $0.3 during the last trading session, reaching $53.5. About 8.39M shares traded. The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) has risen 13.84% since August 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.84% the S&P500. Some Historical KO News: 07/03/2018 – Something’s Brewing: Coca-Cola Plans Its First Alcoholic Drink; 08/03/2018 – Restaurant Association recruits top Coca-Cola executive; 16/05/2018 – A stone’s throw from London’s busiest shopping district lies the headquarters of one of the world’s most recognized brands: Coca-Cola. via @CNBCMakeIt; 17/05/2018 – COCA-COLA CO KO.N : BARCLAYS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $48 FROM $45; 22/05/2018 – COCA-COLA ICECEK CCOLA.IS SEES VOLUME GROWTH AT 4% – 6% ON A CONSOLIDATED BASIS FOR 2018-2020; 26/04/2018 – Pepsi revenue tops as developing markets make up for weak N. America; 08/03/2018 – ABcann Retains VIRTUE as Agency of Record; 09/04/2018 – Coca-Cola HBC Forms Golden Cross: Technicals; 26/04/2018 – Pepsi tops estimates, promises more investments in N. America; 26/04/2018 – S&P REVISES THE COCA-COLA CO. TO RATING ‘A+’ FROM ‘AA-‘

More notable recent The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Coca-Cola (KO) Reports Next Week: Wall Street Expects Earnings Growth – Yahoo Finance” on July 16, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Analysts reset expectations on Coca-Cola – Seeking Alpha” published on February 15, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “How Many The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) Shares Have Insiders Sold, In The Last Year? – Yahoo Finance” on July 05, 2019. More interesting news about The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Did Hedge Funds Drop The Ball On The Coca-Cola Company (KO) ? – Yahoo Finance” published on June 10, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Coca-Cola Q1 2019 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: April 22, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.91 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.01, from 0.9 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 61 investors sold KO shares while 585 reduced holdings. 129 funds opened positions while 459 raised stakes. 2.77 billion shares or 0.80% less from 2.79 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Clearbridge Investments Limited Liability Corporation reported 0.69% of its portfolio in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO). Budros Ruhlin And Roe Incorporated holds 1.62% of its portfolio in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) for 31,857 shares. 8.26M were accumulated by Principal Fincl Group Incorporated. Earnest Prtn Limited Liability Company holds 0% of its portfolio in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) for 1,743 shares. Sei Invests owns 872,213 shares. Tiemann Investment Advsr Llc invested in 0.33% or 9,338 shares. Pinnacle Hldg Ltd owns 20,083 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Nj State Employees Deferred Compensation Plan holds 0.55% or 65,000 shares. First Manhattan Co owns 0.61% invested in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) for 2.27 million shares. Point72 Asset Limited Partnership accumulated 1.40M shares. Optimum Investment Advsrs has 0.14% invested in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO). Harbour Inv Management Ltd Liability accumulated 41,980 shares or 1.45% of the stock. M Kraus & reported 0.14% stake. Argi Invest Ltd invested 0.04% in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO). Estabrook Capital has invested 0% in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO).

Investors sentiment increased to 0.82 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.02, from 0.8 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 37 investors sold GNTX shares while 144 reduced holdings. 50 funds opened positions while 99 raised stakes. 196.53 million shares or 4.03% less from 204.78 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Hussman Strategic Advsrs stated it has 0.64% of its portfolio in Gentex Corporation (NASDAQ:GNTX). 31,031 are held by Amg Funds Ltd Liability Com. 12,100 were reported by Godsey & Gibb Associates. Ls Inv Ltd Liability Corporation reported 0.02% of its portfolio in Gentex Corporation (NASDAQ:GNTX). The Alabama-based Retirement System Of Alabama has invested 0.06% in Gentex Corporation (NASDAQ:GNTX). Franklin Res owns 201,173 shares. The Texas-based Smith Graham And Inv Advsr Lp has invested 0.68% in Gentex Corporation (NASDAQ:GNTX). Strs Ohio owns 0% invested in Gentex Corporation (NASDAQ:GNTX) for 14,086 shares. Whittier Tru Commerce stated it has 84,708 shares or 0.05% of all its holdings. Louisiana State Employees Retirement Sys invested in 69,400 shares or 0.07% of the stock. Meeder Asset Management, a Ohio-based fund reported 21,505 shares. 308,818 were accumulated by Brandywine Glob Invest. Sprott stated it has 1.88% in Gentex Corporation (NASDAQ:GNTX). Bowling Portfolio Mngmt Ltd Co has invested 0.24% in Gentex Corporation (NASDAQ:GNTX). Great Lakes Advsrs Ltd Co has invested 0.04% in Gentex Corporation (NASDAQ:GNTX).

Since March 29, 2019, it had 5 insider buys, and 0 selling transactions for $37,807 activity. Downing Steven R also bought $12,499 worth of Gentex Corporation (NASDAQ:GNTX) on Friday, March 29. Another trade for 120 shares valued at $2,510 was bought by Chiodo Matthew. Boehm Neil also bought $314 worth of Gentex Corporation (NASDAQ:GNTX) on Friday, June 28. Another trade for 711 shares valued at $12,499 was made by Ryan Scott P on Friday, March 29.

Analysts await Gentex Corporation (NASDAQ:GNTX) to report earnings on October, 18. They expect $0.42 EPS, 0.00% or $0.00 from last year’s $0.42 per share. GNTX’s profit will be $107.01 million for 16.26 P/E if the $0.42 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.42 actual EPS reported by Gentex Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 0.00% EPS growth.

Motley Fool Asset Management Llc, which manages about $658.75M and $865.73 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Teladoc Inc by 7,100 shares to 117,955 shares, valued at $6.56 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Johnson And Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 7,355 shares in the quarter, for a total of 43,387 shares, and has risen its stake in Trex Company Inc (NYSE:TREX).

More notable recent Gentex Corporation (NASDAQ:GNTX) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Cooper-Standard (CPS) Hurt by Poor Sales and High Costs – Nasdaq” on August 13, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Here’s Why Gentex Stock Rose 11.4% in April – Nasdaq” published on May 08, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Gentex (GNTX) Q1 Earnings Beat Estimates, Revenues Rise Y/Y – Nasdaq” on July 22, 2019. More interesting news about Gentex Corporation (NASDAQ:GNTX) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Gentex beat estimates in Q2 – Seeking Alpha” published on July 19, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Penske Automotive (PAG) Lags Q2 Earnings & Revenue Estimates – Nasdaq” with publication date: July 31, 2019.