Motley Fool Asset Management Holding in Boeing Co (BA) Has Raised as Stock Declined; Rampart Investment Management Company Increases Position in Jpmorgan Chase & Co (JPM)

Rampart Investment Management Company Llc increased its stake in Jpmorgan Chase & Co (JPM) by 55.52% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Rampart Investment Management Company Llc bought 17,787 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.61% with the market. The institutional investor held 49,824 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.04 million, up from 32,037 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Rampart Investment Management Company Llc who had been investing in Jpmorgan Chase & Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $370.91B market cap company. The stock increased 0.35% or $0.41 during the last trading session, reaching $116. About 13.15M shares traded or 18.79% up from the average. JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) has declined 3.51% since July 31, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 7.94% the S&P500. Some Historical JPM News: 13/04/2018 – J.P. Morgan Chase 1Q Rev $27.9B; 13/04/2018 – Stocks making the biggest moves premarket: JPM, QCOM, AVGO, NFLX, SBUX, GM, SPOT & more; 27/04/2018 – PROS HOLDINGS INC PRO.N : JP MORGAN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $38 FROM $34; 13/04/2018 – JPMorgan’s Dimon: Remain Optimistic About Positive Impact of U.S. Tax Reform; 11/04/2018 – LANCASHIRE HOLDINGS LTD LRE.L : JP MORGAN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO 690P FROM 650P; 30/05/2018 – JPMorgan Large Cap Growth Adds Red Hat, Exits Ulta Beauty; 15/05/2018 – Live Nation Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow; 24/05/2018 – HOLLYWOOD BOWL GROUP PLC BOWL.L : JP MORGAN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO 250P FROM 230P; 19/03/2018 – MUNICH RE MUVGn.DE : JP MORGAN RAISES TO OVERWEIGHT; 21/05/2018 – Moody’s: No Ratings Impact Following The Master Servicer Change For 7 Jpmorgan Chase Transactions

Motley Fool Asset Management Llc increased its stake in Boeing Co (BA) by 16.01% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Motley Fool Asset Management Llc bought 1,212 shares as the company’s stock declined 15.82% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 8,783 shares of the aerospace company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.35 million, up from 7,571 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Motley Fool Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Boeing Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $191.99 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.81% or $6.28 during the last trading session, reaching $341.18. About 4.78 million shares traded or 6.77% up from the average. The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) has risen 0.30% since July 31, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 4.13% the S&P500. Some Historical BA News: 18/05/2018 – IAG ICAG.L CEO SAYS STILL IN TALKS WITH AIRBUS, BOEING ON AIRCRAFT FOR LOW-COST CARRIER ‘LEVEL’; 14/03/2018 – Boeing dropped more than 2 percent, contributing the most to the Dow’s decline; 02/05/2018 – BOEING HAS TIME TO MAKE UP GND FOR 1ST FLIGHT TARGET: QATAR AIR; 25/04/2018 – BOEING CEO SAYS SERVICES GROWTH TO BE COMPLEMENTED BY STRATEGIC ACQUISITIONS – CONF CALL; 09/04/2018 – AMERICAN AIRLINES- ENTERED AGREEMENT WITH BOEING TO DEFER 40 MAX 737 AIRCRAFT DELIVERY SO THAT AIRCRAFT TO BE DELIVERED IN CALENDAR YEARS 2025, 2026; 30/03/2018 – BOEING BA.N -SAUDI ARABIAN MILITARY INDUSTRIES AND BOEING FORM JOINT VENTURE PARTNERSHIP TARGETING 55% LOCALIZATION; 16/04/2018 – Boeing Business Jets Celebrates Flyaway of First BBJ MAX Airplane; 03/05/2018 – BOEING DEFENSE CHIEF LEANNE CARET SPEAKS TO REPORTERS; 16/03/2018 – BOEING 737 MAX 7 TAXIS AHEAD OF FIRST FLIGHT; 09/05/2018 – BOEING CEO SAYS NONE OF 737 JETS FOR IRAN ARE IN COMPANY’S BACKLOG

Investors sentiment increased to 1.1 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.10, from 1 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 51 investors sold JPM shares while 686 reduced holdings. 134 funds opened positions while 675 raised stakes. 2.32 billion shares or 0.30% less from 2.33 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Cornerstone Inv Ltd holds 826,622 shares. 3,125 were accumulated by Main Street Research Ltd. Sabal Trust Com reported 2.24% stake. Conestoga Cap Llc stated it has 2,741 shares. Beaumont Fincl Partners Limited Liability Com holds 0.16% or 15,101 shares in its portfolio. Congress Asset Mngmt Ma holds 121,028 shares. 253,087 were reported by Allstate. First Corp In reported 12,195 shares. Dekabank Deutsche Girozentrale invested in 1.24% or 1.79M shares. 4,206 were reported by Marble Harbor Inv Counsel Ltd Liability Company. Endowment Mgmt LP reported 7,400 shares. National Bank & Trust Of Nova Scotia Trust holds 0.84% or 68,137 shares. Bingham Osborn & Scarborough Ltd Liability Com holds 0.17% of its portfolio in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) for 18,638 shares. Continental Ltd Limited Liability Company invested in 44,766 shares or 2.11% of the stock. First Trust Advsr Lp holds 726,585 shares or 0.15% of its portfolio.

Rampart Investment Management Company Llc, which manages about $668.66M and $878.50 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ishares Tr (SHY) by 97,072 shares to 40,881 shares, valued at $3.44M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Aes Corp (NYSE:AES) by 37,372 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 207,954 shares, and cut its stake in Cigna Corp New.

Since February 5, 2019, it had 3 buys, and 0 selling transactions for $2.71 million activity. 1,700 shares valued at $194,242 were bought by HOBSON MELLODY L on Thursday, April 18.

Since February 4, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 11 selling transactions for $51.18 million activity. LUTTIG J MICHAEL sold $3.49M worth of stock or 8,500 shares. Smith Gregory D also sold $7.83M worth of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) on Friday, February 8. Shares for $873,712 were sold by COLBERT THEODORE III on Monday, February 11. CAPOZZI HEIDI B had sold 2,916 shares worth $1.20 million on Wednesday, February 13. KEATING TIMOTHY JOHN also sold $10.50 million worth of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) on Monday, February 4.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.92 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.10, from 1.02 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 76 investors sold BA shares while 601 reduced holdings. 166 funds opened positions while 459 raised stakes. 339.40 million shares or 12.27% less from 386.86 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Citadel Advsr reported 520,284 shares stake. Markel Corporation, a Virginia-based fund reported 94,400 shares. Peapack Gladstone Fincl holds 1.1% in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) or 63,632 shares. Mackenzie Fincl Corporation holds 250,323 shares or 0.23% of its portfolio. Bkd Wealth Advisors Lc owns 3,461 shares for 0.11% of their portfolio. Benjamin F Edwards holds 0.26% or 7,445 shares. Synovus owns 40,001 shares or 0.25% of their US portfolio. Needham Investment Mgmt Limited Liability, New York-based fund reported 25,500 shares. J Goldman & Communication Limited Partnership stated it has 4,064 shares. Reynders Mcveigh Cap Management Limited Liability Com reported 3,133 shares. South State Corp reported 36,017 shares. National Registered Invest Advisor Incorporated reported 1.23% in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). Caprock Grp Inc Inc has invested 0.17% of its portfolio in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). King Wealth reported 20,105 shares. Roffman Miller Assocs Pa reported 4.35% of its portfolio in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA).