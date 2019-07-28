Motley Fool Asset Management Has Upped Nike (NKE) Position by $327,180; Notis-Mcconarty Edward Has Decreased Its Stake in Mastercard (MA) by $313,725

Notis-Mcconarty Edward decreased its stake in Mastercard (MA) by 3.36% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Notis-Mcconarty Edward sold 1,335 shares as the company’s stock rose 12.97% with the market. The institutional investor held 38,339 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $9.03 million, down from 39,674 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Notis-Mcconarty Edward who had been investing in Mastercard for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $288.11 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.97% or $2.72 during the last trading session, reaching $282.07. About 2.52 million shares traded. Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) has risen 29.68% since July 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 25.25% the S&P500.

Motley Fool Asset Management Llc increased its stake in Nike Inc (NKE) by 18.78% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Motley Fool Asset Management Llc bought 3,895 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.63% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 24,631 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.07M, up from 20,736 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Motley Fool Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Nike Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $137.17B market cap company. The stock increased 0.30% or $0.26 during the last trading session, reaching $87.54. About 3.56M shares traded. NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) has risen 22.04% since July 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 17.61% the S&P500. Some Historical NKE News: 15/03/2018 – NIKE INC – TREVOR EDWARDS WILL SERVE AS ADVISOR TO MARK PARKER UNTIL HIS RETIREMENT AS NIKE TRANSITIONS ITS ORGANIZATION; 06/04/2018 – Nike welcomed Tiger Woods back to the Masters with an ad showing his career highlights; 15/03/2018 – NIKE INC – ELLIOTT HILL, FORMER PRESIDENT OF NIKE GEOGRAPHIES, WILL TAKE ON NEW ROLE AS PRESIDENT OF CONSUMER AND MARKETPLACE; 11/05/2018 – TIMELINE-Nike’s high-profile executive departures amid probe; 02/04/2018 – Nike said its international geographies and its direct-to-consumer businesses fueled sales growth in the latest quarter and for the full year; 04/05/2018 – Multiple executives have left Nike in recent months because of reports of inappropriate behavior and poor workplace conduct; 14/03/2018 – Nike Investors: Time to Switch Teams to Adidas — Heard on the Street; 16/04/2018 – MEDIA-Nike’s head of diversity Antoine Andrews leaves during review of corporate culture – Bloomberg; 09/04/2018 – After-hours buzz: TUP, PAY, NKE & more; 22/03/2018 – NIKE 3Q ADJ. EPS DUE TO TAX EFFECT 68C, EST. 53C

More notable recent Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Mastercard Is Ready To Capitalize On Cashless Trend – Seeking Alpha” on July 19, 2019, also Investorplace.com with their article: “Buy Mastercard Stock as It Expands Its Reach – Investorplace.com” published on July 16, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Why Mastercard Stock Is Up 40% So Far in 2019 – Yahoo Finance” on July 10, 2019. More interesting news about Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Visa And Mastercard: 2 Stocks, 1 Superior Business Model – Seeking Alpha” published on July 25, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Here’s What Mastercard Incorporated’s (NYSE:MA) P/E Is Telling Us – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: May 20, 2019.

