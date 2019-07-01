Motley Fool Asset Management Has Upped Its Trex Company (TREX) Stake; Western Asset Global Corporate Defined Opportunity Fund (GDO) Has 1 Sentiment

Motley Fool Asset Management Llc increased Trex Company Inc (TREX) stake by 19.8% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Motley Fool Asset Management Llc acquired 5,880 shares as Trex Company Inc (TREX)’s stock declined 21.36%. The Motley Fool Asset Management Llc holds 35,582 shares with $2.19 million value, up from 29,702 last quarter. Trex Company Inc now has $4.16B valuation. The stock decreased 0.86% or $0.62 during the last trading session, reaching $71.08. About 365,970 shares traded. Trex Company, Inc. (NYSE:TREX) has risen 9.94% since July 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 5.51% the S&P500. Some Historical TREX News: 13/04/2018 – Trex® Spiral Stairs™ Introduces New Multi-Line Railing System; 10/04/2018 – Trex Tops 2018 Builder Brand Study; 16/05/2018 – Trex Company Announces June 2018 Investor Conference Schedule; 15/05/2018 – Ivy Investment Management Company Buys 1.5% Position in Trex; 16/05/2018 – Trex Presenting at Conference Jun 6; 23/03/2018 – Trex Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 19/04/2018 – DJ Trex Company Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (TREX); 19/03/2018 – Trex at Company Marketing Hosted By B. Riley FBR, Inc. Today; 07/05/2018 – TREX 1Q EPS $1.25; 07/05/2018 – Trex Co 1Q Net $37.1M

Western Asset Global Corporate Defined Opportunity Fund Inc (GDO) investors sentiment increased to 1 in 2019 Q1. It’s up 0.17, from 0.83 in 2018Q4. The ratio is more positive, as 15 funds started new and increased positions, while 15 cut down and sold stock positions in Western Asset Global Corporate Defined Opportunity Fund Inc. The funds in our database now own: 3.98 million shares, down from 4.14 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of funds holding Western Asset Global Corporate Defined Opportunity Fund Inc in top ten positions was flat from 0 to 0 for the same number . Sold All: 5 Reduced: 10 Increased: 11 New Position: 4.

Fca Corp Tx holds 1.64% of its portfolio in Western Asset Global Corporate Defined Opportunity Fund Inc. for 256,040 shares. 1607 Capital Partners Llc owns 284,052 shares or 0.26% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Rivernorth Capital Management Llc has 0.23% invested in the company for 211,119 shares. The New York-based Clear Harbor Asset Management Llc has invested 0.14% in the stock. Mcgowan Group Asset Management Inc., a Texas-based fund reported 46,587 shares.

More notable recent Western Asset Global Corporate Defined Opportunity Fund Inc. (NYSE:GDO) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Legg mason partners fund advisor funds goes ex-dividend tomorrow – Seeking Alpha” on May 22, 2019, also Businesswire.com with their article: “Certain Closed-End Funds Advised by Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor, LLC Announce Appointment of New Director and Retirements – Business Wire” published on January 02, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Term CEF Ladder #5: Corporate Bond Closed-End Fund Potpourri – Seeking Alpha” on May 10, 2018. More interesting news about Western Asset Global Corporate Defined Opportunity Fund Inc. (NYSE:GDO) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “MFS Intermediate Income Trust: A Fairly Low Duration, Unleveraged Investment Grade CEF – Seeking Alpha” published on March 16, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Make 7.9% Income With Lower Risk With Investment Grade Bond CEFs – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: February 07, 2016.

The stock decreased 0.58% or $0.1 during the last trading session, reaching $17.05. About 26,946 shares traded. Western Asset Global Corporate Defined Opportunity Fund Inc. (GDO) has risen 0.71% since July 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 3.72% the S&P500.

Western Asset Global Corporate Defined Opportunity Fund Inc. is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor, LLC. The company has market cap of $254.74 million. The fund is co-managed by Western Asset Management Company, Western Asset Management Company Pte. It currently has negative earnings. Ltd., Western Asset Management Company Ltd., and Western Asset Management Company Limited.

Among 5 analysts covering Trex Co (NYSE:TREX), 4 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 80% are positive. Trex Co had 11 analyst reports since January 9, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The rating was upgraded by Stifel Nicolaus on Thursday, March 28 to “Buy”. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Friday, March 29 by Sidoti. Berenberg maintained the stock with “Buy” rating in Tuesday, February 26 report.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.22 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.05, from 1.17 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 30 investors sold TREX shares while 80 reduced holdings. 55 funds opened positions while 79 raised stakes. 51.33 million shares or 1.82% less from 52.29 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Synovus Fincl invested in 626 shares or 0% of the stock. Signaturefd Ltd reported 950 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Gam Holdg Ag holds 0.03% or 12,884 shares in its portfolio. Agf Invs Incorporated reported 54,603 shares or 0.04% of all its holdings. Kornitzer Capital Mgmt Ks stated it has 97,779 shares or 0.11% of all its holdings. Moreover, Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) has 0% invested in Trex Company, Inc. (NYSE:TREX) for 8,746 shares. California Employees Retirement Systems invested 0.01% in Trex Company, Inc. (NYSE:TREX). Gideon Capital holds 0.15% of its portfolio in Trex Company, Inc. (NYSE:TREX) for 6,869 shares. Cubist Systematic Strategies Ltd Liability Company holds 27,173 shares. Maryland Cap has invested 1.47% in Trex Company, Inc. (NYSE:TREX). Massachusetts Financial Comm Ma holds 267,931 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Disciplined Growth Invsts Mn holds 0.72% or 664,161 shares in its portfolio. 276,710 were accumulated by Deutsche Commercial Bank Ag. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Tru holds 1.59% of its portfolio in Trex Company, Inc. (NYSE:TREX) for 642,864 shares. Metropolitan Life reported 2,030 shares.