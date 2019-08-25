Motley Fool Asset Management Has Upped Its Microsoft (MSFT) Stake; The Gap, Inc. (GPS) Covered By 1 Bullish Analysts Last Week

Motley Fool Asset Management Llc increased Microsoft Corp (MSFT) stake by 17.89% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Motley Fool Asset Management Llc acquired 18,310 shares as Microsoft Corp (MSFT)’s stock rose 6.56%. The Motley Fool Asset Management Llc holds 120,668 shares with $14.23 million value, up from 102,358 last quarter. Microsoft Corp now has $ valuation. The stock decreased 3.19% or $4.39 during the last trading session, reaching $133.39. About 32.52M shares traded or 31.20% up from the average. Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has risen 29.33% since August 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 29.33% the S&P500. Some Historical MSFT News: 31/05/2018 – INFOSYS LTD INFY.NS SAYS AS PART OF ENHANCED ALLIANCE, INFOSYS WILL ALSO ESTABLISH A GLOBAL MICROSOFT CLOUD INNOVATION CENTER IN THE U.S; 20/03/2018 – Innovium Announces OCP SAI and Open-Source SONiC Solution to Accelerate TERALYNX™ Market Adoption; 10/05/2018 – Ve Launch Worldwide Recruitment Drive to Match Growth; 26/04/2018 – Microsoft on track for strongest annual growth in over a decade; 04/04/2018 – Microsoft and TruGrid announce Remote Desktop Protocol licensing agreement; 27/04/2018 – J.P. Morgan predicts Microsoft will report earnings above expectations this year; 13/03/2018 – Reputation.com Introduces First Social Media Platform Optimized for Multi-location Brands; 30/05/2018 – Microsoft gets ahead in the cloud; 19/03/2018 – TeleSign SMS Messaging Integrates with Microsoft Dynamics 365 for Marketing; 12/03/2018 – WANdisco gains Co-Sell status through Microsoft One Commercial Partner Program

Among 9 analysts covering Gap (NYSE:GPS), 1 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 7 Hold. Therefore 11% are positive. Gap has $50 highest and $1500 lowest target. $29.20’s average target is 72.58% above currents $16.92 stock price. Gap had 15 analyst reports since February 26, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. M Partners maintained the shares of GPS in report on Friday, March 1 with “Hold” rating. RBC Capital Markets maintained The Gap, Inc. (NYSE:GPS) rating on Friday, March 1. RBC Capital Markets has “Hold” rating and $31 target. As per Friday, August 23, the company rating was maintained by Credit Suisse. The rating was maintained by Jefferies on Friday, March 1 with “Buy”. The company was maintained on Monday, March 25 by UBS. Credit Suisse maintained it with “Neutral” rating and $26 target in Tuesday, February 26 report. The firm earned “Underweight” rating on Friday, August 23 by Morgan Stanley. The stock of The Gap, Inc. (NYSE:GPS) earned “Hold” rating by Nomura on Friday, March 1. The rating was maintained by Deutsche Bank on Friday, March 1 with “Hold”. The firm has “Market Perform” rating given on Friday, August 23 by Wells Fargo. See The Gap, Inc. (NYSE:GPS) latest ratings:

23/08/2019 Broker: Morgan Stanley Rating: Underweight Old Target: $16.0000 New Target: $15.0000 Maintain

23/08/2019 Broker: Credit Suisse Rating: Neutral Old Target: $23.0000 New Target: $20.0000 Maintain

23/08/2019 Broker: Wells Fargo Rating: Market Perform Old Target: $25.0000 New Target: $18.0000 Maintain

11/06/2019 Broker: Inc. (The) Common Stock Rating: Mkm Partners New Target: $33.0000 18.0000

31/05/2019 Broker: Inc. (The) Common Stock Rating: Bank Of America New Target: $24.0000 15.0000

25/04/2019 Broker: BidaskScore Rating: Sell Downgrade

25/03/2019 Broker: UBS Rating: Hold New Target: $26 Maintain

07/03/2019 Broker: BidaskScore Rating: Sell Downgrade

01/03/2019 Broker: RBC Capital Markets Rating: Hold New Target: $31 Maintain

01/03/2019 Broker: Deutsche Bank Old Rating: Hold New Rating: Hold Old Target: $30 New Target: $34 Maintain

Investors sentiment increased to 0.98 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.15, from 0.83 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 42 investors sold The Gap, Inc. shares while 122 reduced holdings. 50 funds opened positions while 111 raised stakes. 210.38 million shares or 0.52% less from 211.47 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Riverhead Capital Mngmt Ltd Co invested in 14,206 shares. California Public Employees Retirement owns 1.62 million shares. State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement Systems reported 305,597 shares. Fmr Ltd stated it has 251,986 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Highvista Strategies Ltd Liability Com has 0.51% invested in The Gap, Inc. (NYSE:GPS). San Francisco Sentry Invest (Ca) accumulated 4,286 shares. James Research holds 0.05% or 29,297 shares in its portfolio. 14,715 are held by Waddell And Reed Financial. Dupont Cap Management reported 5,150 shares. New York-based Lazard Asset Mngmt Ltd Llc has invested 0% in The Gap, Inc. (NYSE:GPS). Eaton Vance Mgmt invested in 164,673 shares. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage Sa accumulated 0% or 113,438 shares. Utah Retirement invested 0.02% of its portfolio in The Gap, Inc. (NYSE:GPS). Mount Lucas Management Limited Partnership reported 333,392 shares. Strs Ohio has 0% invested in The Gap, Inc. (NYSE:GPS).

The Gap, Inc. operates as an apparel retail firm worldwide. The company has market cap of $6.40 billion. It provides apparel, accessories, and personal care products for men, women, and children under the Gap, Banana Republic, Old Navy, Athleta, and Intermix brands. It has a 6.89 P/E ratio. The companyÂ’s products include denim, tees, button-downs, khakis, and other products; and fitness and lifestyle products for use in yoga, training, and sports to women and girls.

More notable recent The Gap, Inc. (NYSE:GPS) news were published by: Benzinga.com which released: “Old Navy Comp Decline A Worry For Gap – Benzinga” on August 23, 2019, also Benzinga.com with their article: “Gap Trading Higher Ahead Of Earnings Release – Benzinga” published on August 22, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Gap -3% after trimming profit guidance – Seeking Alpha” on August 22, 2019. More interesting news about The Gap, Inc. (NYSE:GPS) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Gap rallies into earnings day – Seeking Alpha” published on August 21, 2019 as well as Fool.com‘s news article titled: “Why General Electric, Gap, and JD.com Jumped Today – The Motley Fool” with publication date: August 16, 2019.

The stock decreased 4.68% or $0.83 during the last trading session, reaching $16.92. About 18.69M shares traded or 155.32% up from the average. The Gap, Inc. (NYSE:GPS) has declined 34.72% since August 25, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 34.72% the S&P500. Some Historical GPS News: 25/04/2018 – Broadcom, KeyCorp, and Gap: Cheap, and With Fast-Growing Dividends — Barrons.com; 14/05/2018 – ROSS: THE GAP REMAINS WIDE BETWEEN U.S. AND CHINA ON TRADE; 05/03/2018 GAP INC GPS.N : INSTINET RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $33 FROM $31; 08/05/2018 – Email from Highly Reputable Senders is 23 Percent More Likely to Reach its Intended Audience–and the Gap is Growing; 16/03/2018 – New Industrial Revolution: The Gap Between Value of Capital and Value of Jobs Widens – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 17/03/2018 – The Gap Comes Back Into Style — Barron’s; 22/03/2018 – GradeMaster Partners with SmartEdTech to Help Teachers Bridge the Gap between Assessment Data and Instruction; 24/05/2018 – Gap misses first-quarter same-store sales estimates; 11/04/2018 – “Mad Money” host Jim Cramer sits down with The Gap Inc. President and CEO Art Peck after earnings for a glimpse at Gap’s role in apparel retail; 11/04/2018 – Gap CEO Art Peck: Big data gives us major advantages over competitors

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.91 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.03, from 0.94 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 64 investors sold MSFT shares while 922 reduced holdings. 159 funds opened positions while 742 raised stakes. 5.41 billion shares or 1.21% less from 5.48 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Swarthmore Inc holds 5,475 shares or 2.77% of its portfolio. Rothschild Inv Corporation Il holds 1.6% of its portfolio in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) for 115,994 shares. Baker Ellis Asset Management Ltd Liability Corporation has invested 2.08% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Mairs Pwr Inc owns 1.64 million shares or 2.35% of their US portfolio. Barometer Capital Management invested in 1.49% or 110,950 shares. Hengehold Cap Management Ltd Liability Com reported 0.77% stake. 45,018 were reported by Wagner Bowman Mgmt Corp. Fairview Invest Management Lc stated it has 0.19% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Evergreen Mngmt Lc reported 314,161 shares. 753,652 are owned by Mondrian Prns. Alphamark Ltd Liability invested in 0.15% or 2,997 shares. Buckhead Cap Llc stated it has 100,181 shares or 3.68% of all its holdings. Shine Advisory Ser Inc stated it has 10,754 shares or 0.59% of all its holdings. Credit Suisse Ag owns 13.70M shares for 1.47% of their portfolio. The Montana-based First Interstate Bancshares has invested 3.03% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT).

Among 17 analysts covering Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT), 15 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 88% are positive. Microsoft has $16300 highest and $90 lowest target. $147.53’s average target is 10.60% above currents $133.39 stock price. Microsoft had 27 analyst reports since March 14, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Canaccord Genuity maintained Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) on Friday, July 19 with “Buy” rating. The firm has “Overweight” rating given on Thursday, April 25 by Morgan Stanley. Nomura maintained Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) on Thursday, April 25 with “Buy” rating. Morgan Stanley maintained Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) on Friday, July 19 with “Overweight” rating. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Friday, July 19 by Stifel Nicolaus. The rating was maintained by Jefferies with “Underperform” on Tuesday, June 25. The company was maintained on Friday, July 19 by Credit Suisse. Citigroup maintained Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) rating on Friday, July 19. Citigroup has “Neutral” rating and $15200 target. Wells Fargo maintained the stock with “Outperform” rating in Friday, July 12 report. The stock of Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has “Buy” rating given on Thursday, April 25 by Deutsche Bank.

More notable recent Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Should You Like Microsoft Corporationâ€™s (NASDAQ:MSFT) High Return On Capital Employed? – Yahoo Finance” on August 23, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Microsoft Corporation (MSFT) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for August 14, 2019 – Nasdaq” published on August 13, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “The Status of Microsoft Stock Should Rise – Nasdaq” on August 12, 2019. More interesting news about Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “Large Microsoft Option Traders Selling Friday Calls Following Recent Rally – Benzinga” published on August 19, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Technology Sector Update for 08/22/2019: MSFT, LEDS, ADI, VIOT – Nasdaq” with publication date: August 22, 2019.