Motley Fool Asset Management Has Upped Its Landstar Sys (LSTR) Position by $316,100; Brookfield Ppty Partners LP (BPY) Share Price Declined While Vertex One Asset Management Has Upped Position by $10.48 Million

Motley Fool Asset Management Llc increased its stake in Landstar Sys Inc (LSTR) by 19.8% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Motley Fool Asset Management Llc bought 2,900 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.10% . The institutional investor held 17,545 shares of the transportation company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.92 million, up from 14,645 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Motley Fool Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Landstar Sys Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $4.41 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.55% or $1.75 during the last trading session, reaching $111.27. About 455,607 shares traded or 11.53% up from the average. Landstar System, Inc. (NASDAQ:LSTR) has risen 2.18% since August 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 2.18% the S&P500. Some Historical LSTR News: 22/04/2018 – DJ Landstar System Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (LSTR); 03/04/2018 – LANDSTAR SEES 1Q REV. OF $1.03B TO $1.05B, EST. $963M; 02/05/2018 – Factors of Influence in 2018, Key Indicators and Opportunity within RCI Hospitality, Landstar System, Titan International, Key; 03/04/2018 – Landstar System Raises 1Q View To Rev $1.03B-$1.05B; 03/04/2018 – LANDSTAR SEES 1Q EPS $1.35 TO $1.40 INCL. 3C TAX BENEFIT; 03/04/2018 – Landstar System Raises 1Q View To EPS $1.35-EPS $1.40; 10/05/2018 – LANDSTAR SYSTEM INC LSTR.O : BAIRD RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $114 FROM $110; 03/04/2018 – LANDSTAR BOOSTS 1Q REV., EPS GUIDANCE; 25/04/2018 – LANDSTAR SEES 2Q EPS $1.48 TO $1.54, EST. $1.43; 25/04/2018 – LANDSTAR 1Q EPS $1.37, EST. $1.35

Vertex One Asset Management Inc increased its stake in Brookfield Ppty Partners LP (BPY) by 292.74% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Vertex One Asset Management Inc bought 524,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 7.34% . The hedge fund held 703,000 shares of the real estate company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $14.46M, up from 179,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Vertex One Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Brookfield Ppty Partners LP for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $18.49B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.67% or $0.13 during the last trading session, reaching $19.32. About 426,129 shares traded. Brookfield Property Partners L.P. (NYSE:BPY) has declined 5.06% since August 1, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 5.06% the S&P500. Some Historical BPY News: 26/03/2018 – Brookfield Property Partners to buy U.S. mall owner GGP; 21/05/2018 – Australia’s Healthscope denies access to Brookfield, BGH Capital; 23/04/2018 – Center Coast Brookfield MLP & Energy Infrastructure Fund Announces Portfolio Manager Update Call; 04/05/2018 – BROOKFIELD PROPERTY PARTNERS LP – QTRLY COMPANY FFO PER UNIT $0.38; 27/03/2018 – Brookfield’s bid for GGP seen undercutting true mall values; 15/05/2018 – Herzing University-Brookfield Launches Practical Nursing Diploma Program; 27/03/2018 – Brookfield’s Bid for GGP Leaves Some Feeling Mauled — Barron’s Blog; 03/04/2018 – JBG SMITH Announces Sale of Summit Office Buildings to Brookfield Property Partners; 13/03/2018 – Brookfield Is Said to Sell Stake in Toronto Bay Adelaide Centre; 21/03/2018 – LCM PARTNERS- UNDER TERMS, BROOKFIELD WILL AN OPTION TO ACQUIRE ANOTHER 24.9% INTEREST IN LINK FINANCIAL GROUP OVER TIME

Vertex One Asset Management Inc, which manages about $463.75M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ensco Plc (NYSE:ESV) by 482,180 shares to 326,567 shares, valued at $1.28 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Lilis Energy Inc by 351,871 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 6.24M shares, and cut its stake in Spartan Energy Acquisiton Co.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.83 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.24, from 0.59 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 29 investors sold BPY shares while 47 reduced holdings. 22 funds opened positions while 41 raised stakes. 246.15 million shares or 3.42% less from 254.86 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Spirit Of America Corp New York holds 0.02% or 7,000 shares in its portfolio. British Columbia – Canada-based British Columbia has invested 0.33% in Brookfield Property Partners L.P. (NASDAQ:BPY). Moreover, Assetmark Inc has 0% invested in Brookfield Property Partners L.P. (NASDAQ:BPY). Dt Inv Prtnrs Ltd Liability owns 146,479 shares. Dubuque Bancorporation And Trust holds 58 shares. Brown Brothers Harriman & accumulated 10,273 shares or 0% of the stock. 428,097 are owned by Karpas Strategies Limited Company. The Minnesota-based Us Natl Bank De has invested 0% in Brookfield Property Partners L.P. (NASDAQ:BPY). Clearbridge Llc holds 0% or 380 shares in its portfolio. Brown Advisory reported 0.01% stake. Community Bancorporation Na reported 0% of its portfolio in Brookfield Property Partners L.P. (NASDAQ:BPY). Geode Cap Mgmt Ltd holds 207,669 shares. Moody Bankshares Trust Division reported 5,431 shares stake. Ci Invests Incorporated holds 448,999 shares. Macquarie Grp Ltd holds 0% of its portfolio in Brookfield Property Partners L.P. (NASDAQ:BPY) for 3,985 shares.

