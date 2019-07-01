Motley Fool Asset Management Has Trimmed Stake in Ultimate Software Group (ULTI) by $8.07 Million; Fiduciary Financial Services Of The Southwest Has Trimmed Its Jpmorgan Chase & Co (JPM) Holding by $494,799

Fiduciary Financial Services Of The Southwest Inc decreased its stake in Jpmorgan Chase & Co (JPM) by 34.74% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Fiduciary Financial Services Of The Southwest Inc sold 4,899 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.61% with the market. The institutional investor held 9,201 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $931,000, down from 14,100 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Fiduciary Financial Services Of The Southwest Inc who had been investing in Jpmorgan Chase & Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $367.39 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.30% or $1.45 during the last trading session, reaching $113.25. About 6.85 million shares traded. JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) has declined 3.51% since July 1, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 7.94% the S&P500. Some Historical JPM News: 07/03/2018 – AUTODESK INC ADSK.O : JP MORGAN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $150 FROM $130; 13/04/2018 – JPMorgan Chase 1Q Net $8.71B; 14/05/2018 – MyAllies News: JPMorgan poaches Wells Fargo banker for entertainment group; 12/03/2018 – JPMorgan Global Monetary Policy Forecasts as of March 9 (Table); 13/04/2018 – JPMORGAN CHASE & CO – EXCLUDING CERTAIN ITEMS, QTRLY MARKETS REVENUE WAS UP 7% WITH STRONG GROWTH IN EQUITY MARKETS, AND FIXED INCOME MARKETS FLAT; 14/05/2018 – T-Mobile Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow; 17/04/2018 – JPMorgan’s Ramakrishnan on the Impact of Protectionist Rhetoric on China’s Economy (Video); 19/04/2018 – Live Nation Presenting at JPMorgan Conference May 16; 12/04/2018 – Five Things to Watch for in JPMorgan’s Results; 05/04/2018 – JPMorgan Global March Services PMI: Summary

Motley Fool Asset Management Llc decreased its stake in Ultimate Software Group Inc (ULTI) by 53.8% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Motley Fool Asset Management Llc analyzed 24,450 shares as the company's stock 0.00% . The institutional investor held 21,000 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.93M, down from 45,450 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Motley Fool Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Ultimate Software Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish on the $10.50B market cap company. It closed at $331.36 lastly. It is up 0.00% since July 1, 2018 and is . It has underperformed by 4.43% the S&P500.

More notable recent The Ultimate Software Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTI) news were published by: Businesswire.com which released: "Ultimate Software Ranks #4 on Fortune's 50 Best Workplaces for Parents List for 2018 – Business Wire" on November 29, 2018, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: "Merger Arbitrage Mondays – April 1, 2019 – Seeking Alpha" published on April 01, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: "Ultimate Software Group (ULTI) to Report Q1 Results: Wall Street Expects Earnings Growth – Nasdaq" on April 30, 2019.

Motley Fool Asset Management Llc, which manages about $658.75 million and $865.73 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Watsco Inc (NYSE:WSO) by 31,040 shares to 139,392 shares, valued at $19.96 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Comcast Corp Class A (NASDAQ:CMCSA) by 11,172 shares in the quarter, for a total of 74,547 shares, and has risen its stake in Trex Company Inc (NYSE:TREX).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.89 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.21, from 1.1 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 57 investors sold ULTI shares while 110 reduced holdings. 78 funds opened positions while 70 raised stakes. 26.76 million shares or 15.70% less from 31.74 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Daiwa Securities Grp Inc Inc has 11,206 shares. Northern Corp holds 278,925 shares. Renaissance Tech Limited Company accumulated 139,614 shares or 0.04% of the stock. Stephens Inc Ar owns 0.02% invested in The Ultimate Software Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTI) for 2,950 shares. Fort Limited Partnership holds 0.02% in The Ultimate Software Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTI) or 329 shares. Guggenheim Ltd Liability Corporation holds 0.02% or 5,928 shares. Eagle Asset Mngmt holds 150,611 shares. Motley Fool Asset Ltd Limited Liability Company accumulated 21,000 shares or 0.8% of the stock. Panagora Asset Mgmt Inc invested in 0% or 3,361 shares. Gsa Cap Llp reported 0.15% of its portfolio in The Ultimate Software Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTI). Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) holds 2,171 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Stephens Invest Group Incorporated Limited Liability Company reported 170,845 shares. 1,547 were reported by Quantitative Systematic Strategies Limited Company. Ftb Advisors Incorporated invested 0% of its portfolio in The Ultimate Software Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTI). 238,548 were reported by Glazer Ltd Co.

Since February 7, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 7 insider sales for $51.58 million activity. On Thursday, February 7 the insider Phenicie John C sold $1.66M. Swick Gregory had sold 2,974 shares worth $987,351. SCHERR MARC D also sold $22.14M worth of The Ultimate Software Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTI) on Friday, February 8. Another trade for 70,809 shares valued at $23.49 million was sold by SCHERR SCOTT. The insider FITZPATRICK JAMES A JR sold $176,290. $1.30M worth of stock was sold by Alvaro Felicia on Friday, February 8.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.1 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.10, from 1 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 51 investors sold JPM shares while 686 reduced holdings. 134 funds opened positions while 675 raised stakes. 2.32 billion shares or 0.30% less from 2.33 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Susquehanna International Grp Incorporated Ltd Liability Partnership reported 0% of its portfolio in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM). S R Schill And Associates invested in 9,656 shares. Trustco Bancshares N Y has invested 3.98% in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM). C M Bidwell And Assoc Limited has 0% invested in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM). Nomura Inc stated it has 71,308 shares. Janney Ltd Liability Company reported 188,090 shares. Td Asset Management invested in 0.65% or 4.18M shares. Fulton Bank Na has invested 0.35% of its portfolio in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM). Aviva Public Ltd Com has 2.13M shares for 1.45% of their portfolio. Country Tru National Bank, Illinois-based fund reported 501,825 shares. Paragon Cap Management, Colorado-based fund reported 5,587 shares. Cetera Advisor Ntwk Ltd Liability Company accumulated 0.3% or 90,247 shares. Private Wealth Ltd Liability Corp reported 238,305 shares or 3.97% of all its holdings. B Riley Wealth stated it has 16,411 shares or 0.28% of all its holdings. Moreover, Texas Yale Capital Corp has 1.05% invested in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM).

Since January 13, 2019, it had 3 insider purchases, and 5 sales for $2.79 million activity. Scher Peter also sold $1.96M worth of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) on Tuesday, January 29. On Tuesday, April 16 HOBSON MELLODY L bought $2.00 million worth of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) or 18,000 shares. Another trade for 11,659 shares valued at $1.22 million was made by Petno Douglas B on Tuesday, January 29. 13,341 shares were sold by Beer Lori A, worth $1.40 million on Tuesday, January 29. Friedman Stacey also sold $317,310 worth of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) on Tuesday, January 29. Shares for $518,950 were bought by CROWN JAMES S.