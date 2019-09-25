Motley Fool Asset Management Has Trimmed Position in Texas Roadhouse (TXRH) by $1.59 Million; Gemmer Asset Management Has Raised Holding in Apple Computer (AAPL) by $1.16 Million

Motley Fool Asset Management Llc decreased its stake in Texas Roadhouse Inc (TXRH) by 16.22% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Motley Fool Asset Management Llc sold 30,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.44% . The institutional investor held 154,929 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $8.32M, down from 184,929 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Motley Fool Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Texas Roadhouse Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $3.59B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.75% or $0.92 during the last trading session, reaching $51.59. About 498,753 shares traded. Texas Roadhouse, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXRH) has declined 16.43% since September 25, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 16.43% the S&P500. Some Historical TXRH News: 30/04/2018 – Texas Roadhouse Comparable Restaurant Sales at Company Restaurants for First 4 Weeks in 2Q Rose About 8.5% Vs. Prior Yr; 23/03/2018 Texas Roadhouse Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 30/04/2018 – Texas Roadhouse Sees Positive Comparable Restaurant Sales Growth for 201; 18/05/2018 – Texas Roadhouse Names Tonya Robinson Chief Fincl Officer; 18/05/2018 – TEXAS ROADHOUSE NAMES TONYA ROBINSON CFO; 30/04/2018 – TEXAS ROADHOUSE 1Q ADJ EPS 76C, EST. 76C; 24/04/2018 – TEXAS ROADHOUSE INC TXRH.O : BMO CUTS TO MARKET PERFORM FROM OUTPERFORM; 06/05/2018 – Texas Roadhouse Conference Call Scheduled By Maxim for May. 7; 30/04/2018 – Texas Roadhouse Sees 2017 Total Capital Expenditures $165 M to $175 M; 25/04/2018 – TEXAS ROADHOUSE INC TXRH.O : WELLS FARGO RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $58 FROM $52

Gemmer Asset Management Llc increased its stake in Apple Computer Inc. (AAPL) by 75.28% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Gemmer Asset Management Llc bought 5,864 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.20% . The institutional investor held 13,654 shares of the computer manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.70 million, up from 7,790 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Gemmer Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Apple Computer Inc. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $983.74 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.48% or $1.04 during the last trading session, reaching $217.68. About 31.43M shares traded or 18.02% up from the average. Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) has risen 12.18% since September 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.18% the S&P500. Some Historical AAPL News: 16/04/2018 – Fudzilla: Apple won’t do 5G in 2019; 01/05/2018 – Technalysis’ O’Donnell Says Big Misread in Apple Component Players (Video); 28/05/2018 – PC Authority: Apple plans to unlock more NFC abilities for four generations of iPhone; 04/05/2018 – The Apple Watch has a secret weapon, and other wearable makers are catching on; 14/05/2018 – Hon Hai’s Profit Misses After Apple Barely Grew iPhone Sales; 03/04/2018 – BMCC FIRST COLLEGE IN CUNY SYSTEM TO OFFER APPLE’S EVERYONE CAN CODE CURRICULUM; 07/04/2018 – SAUDI CROWN PRINCE MEETS TIM COOK AT APPLE HEADQUARTERS; 21/03/2018 – T&G GLOBAL LTD TGG.NZ – TODAY ENTERED INTO AN AGREEMENT FOR SALE OF ITS SMALL FORMAT POUCH ASSETS IN NELSON TO NZ APPLE PRODUCTS LIMITED; 01/05/2018 – Ilounge: Rumor: Apple could be looking to acquire Condé Nast; 10/05/2018 – Goldman Sachs, Apple Team Up on New Credit Card–Update

Motley Fool Asset Management Llc, which manages about $658.75 million and $896.50M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Salesforce Com Inc (NYSE:CRM) by 2,039 shares to 13,486 shares, valued at $2.05M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Facebook Inc Class A (NASDAQ:FB) by 2,871 shares in the quarter, for a total of 48,840 shares, and has risen its stake in Healthequity Inc (NASDAQ:HQY).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.96 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.26, from 1.22 in 2019Q1. It fall, as 42 investors sold TXRH shares while 82 reduced holdings. 37 funds opened positions while 82 raised stakes. 59.73 million shares or 3.65% less from 61.99 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. State Of Tennessee Treasury Department accumulated 32,183 shares. The Ontario – Canada-based Bancshares Of Montreal Can has invested 0% in Texas Roadhouse, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXRH). Shine Inv Advisory Services has invested 0% in Texas Roadhouse, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXRH). Ftb Incorporated stated it has 1,110 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Capital Impact Advsrs Limited Liability Corporation holds 0.82% or 41,342 shares in its portfolio. Comm Commercial Bank owns 15,552 shares. Hodges Cap Mngmt Inc, a Texas-based fund reported 169,198 shares. Vanguard Grp holds 6.27M shares. Eaton Vance Mngmt holds 0.07% or 502,175 shares. Goldman Sachs Group Inc Inc has invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Texas Roadhouse, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXRH). Proshare Advsrs Limited Company owns 0% invested in Texas Roadhouse, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXRH) for 12,811 shares. Moreover, State Street Corporation has 0.01% invested in Texas Roadhouse, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXRH) for 2.22 million shares. Signaturefd Ltd Liability Corp holds 71 shares. Intrust Natl Bank Na invested in 0.06% or 4,727 shares. Raymond James & Assoc reported 79,503 shares.

Analysts await Texas Roadhouse, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXRH) to report earnings on November, 4. They expect $0.47 earnings per share, up 17.50% or $0.07 from last year’s $0.4 per share. TXRH’s profit will be $32.70 million for 27.44 P/E if the $0.47 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.63 actual earnings per share reported by Texas Roadhouse, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -25.40% negative EPS growth.

Since May 1, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 selling transactions for $992,439 activity.

Gemmer Asset Management Llc, which manages about $803.94M and $373.11 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ishares Trust (SCZ) by 6,101 shares to 1,689 shares, valued at $97,000 in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Spdr Short (SCPB) by 25,812 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 440,474 shares, and cut its stake in American Telephone & Tele (NYSE:T).