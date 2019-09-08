Motley Fool Asset Management Has Trimmed Its Holding in Paycom Software (PAYC) by $3.45 Million as Share Value Rose; United Parcel Service Cl B (UPS) Position Lifted by Vision Capital Management Inc

Vision Capital Management Inc increased its stake in United Parcel Service Inc Cl B (UPS) by 117.46% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Vision Capital Management Inc bought 5,590 shares as the company’s stock rose 14.19% . The institutional investor held 10,349 shares of the transportation company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.16M, up from 4,759 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Vision Capital Management Inc who had been investing in United Parcel Service Inc Cl B for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $100.95 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.92% or $1.12 during the last trading session, reaching $120.08. About 2.06 million shares traded. United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) has risen 0.64% since September 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.64% the S&P500. Some Historical UPS News: 09/04/2018 – S&PGR Ups Thornton, CO 2015B Tax Incre & Rfdg Bnd Rtg To ‘A+’; 02/05/2018 – Jennifer Ablan: Exclusive: UPS weighs strategy to deliver bulky goods to boost growth; 05/04/2018 – NOTICE TO UPS EMPLOYEES WITH ACCOUNTS AT THE MERRILL LYNCH TAMPA, FLORIDA BRANCH OFFICE: Klayman & Toskes, P.A. Continues to; 02/05/2018 – svea herbst: Exclusive: UPS weighs strategy to deliver bulky goods to boost growth; 09/05/2018 – SOLAREDGE ENTERS UPS MKT W/ PACT TO BUY GAMATRONIC, A UPS TECH; 06/03/2018 – FBO:Veteran Aff: Veterans Affairs Contract Award – Y– PROJECT 626-17-504 PREPARE SITE FOR NUCLEAR MEDICINE 530C/630 AND UPS; 27/04/2018 – Old rules, algorithmic traders add costs to U.S. share buybacks; 26/04/2018 – United Parcel Service 1Q Average Daily Package Volume Up 4.6%; 20/03/2018 – Texas Bombs Show FedEx, UPS Face Tough Task Preventing Attacks; 26/04/2018 – UPS: PRICING REVIEW WILL BE PART OF TRANSFORMATION PROCESS

Motley Fool Asset Management Llc decreased its stake in Paycom Software Inc (PAYC) by 10.23% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Motley Fool Asset Management Llc analyzed 18,230 shares as the company's stock rose 19.50% . The institutional investor held 160,000 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $30.26 million, down from 178,230 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Motley Fool Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Paycom Software Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish on the $14.44B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.21% or $3.07 during the last trading session, reaching $249.62. About 437,986 shares traded. Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC) has risen 133.47% since September 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 133.47% the S&P500.

Motley Fool Asset Management Llc, which manages about $658.75 million and $865.73 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Microsoft Corp (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 18,310 shares to 120,668 shares, valued at $14.23 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Newmark Group Inc by 48,420 shares in the quarter, for a total of 730,215 shares, and has risen its stake in Trex Company Inc (NYSE:TREX).

More notable recent Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC) news were published by various financial news sources.

Analysts await Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC) to report earnings on October, 29. They expect $0.58 earnings per share, up 26.09% or $0.12 from last year’s $0.46 per share. PAYC’s profit will be $33.54 million for 107.59 P/E if the $0.58 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.67 actual earnings per share reported by Paycom Software, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -13.43% negative EPS growth.