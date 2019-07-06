Motley Fool Asset Management Has Trimmed Its Gentex (GNTX) Stake as Share Value Rose; Dorsal Capital Management Boosted Its Position in Pvh (PVH) by $6.05 Million as Stock Price Declined

Motley Fool Asset Management Llc decreased its stake in Gentex Corp (GNTX) by 40% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Motley Fool Asset Management Llc sold 200,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 11.27% with the market. The institutional investor held 300,000 shares of the o.e.m. company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.20 million, down from 500,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Motley Fool Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Gentex Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $6.23 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.04% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $24.38. About 412,609 shares traded. Gentex Corporation (NASDAQ:GNTX) has declined 4.66% since July 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 9.09% the S&P500. Some Historical GNTX News: 20/04/2018 – DJ Gentex Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (GNTX); 21/03/2018 – Gentex at Company Marketing Hosted By B. Riley FBR, Inc. Today; 09/03/2018 – GENTEX 10% BOOST IN QTRLY CASH DIV; 09/03/2018 – Gentex Targeted Share Repurchase Authorization of Approximately $425 million for Calendar Year 2018; 20/04/2018 – Gentex $GNTX and Caesarstone $CSTE and Mercury $MRCY are all the same scheme, focus on inventory and gross margins. We took a closer look into $MRCY and its inventory (and obligations) vs. NTM backlog; 20/04/2018 – GENTEX CORP – CONTINUES TO MAINTAIN PREVIOUSLY ANNOUNCED ANNUAL REVENUE GUIDANCE FOR CALENDAR YEAR 2019; 20/04/2018 – Gentex 1Q Profit Rises 14% But Revenue Below Expectations; 04/05/2018 – Gentex Recognized as 2017 Supplier of the Year by General Motors; 20/04/2018 – GENTEX 1Q EPS 40C; 09/03/2018 – GENTEX CORP – TARGETED SHARE REPURCHASE AUTHORIZATION OF ABOUT $425 MLN FOR CALENDAR YEAR 2018

Dorsal Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Pvh Corp (PVH) by 8.33% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Dorsal Capital Management Llc bought 50,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.42% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 650,000 shares of the apparel company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $79.27M, up from 600,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Dorsal Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Pvh Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $6.96 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.90% or $0.84 during the last trading session, reaching $92.82. About 880,096 shares traded. PVH Corp. (NYSE:PVH) has declined 28.12% since July 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 32.55% the S&P500. Some Historical PVH News: 28/03/2018 – PVH Corp 4Q Net $108.5M; 29/05/2018 – S&P REVISES PVH CORP. TO RATING ‘BBB-‘ FROM ‘BB+’; 28/03/2018 – PVH CORP PVH.N : CREDIT SUISSE RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $178 FROM $175; 28/03/2018 – PVH Corp 4Q Adj EPS $1.58; 28/03/2018 – Looking to earnings, Walgreens Boots Alliance, BlackBerry, PVH and GameStop are all due to publish their latest financial reports; 30/05/2018 – PVH CORP – REVENUE IN CALVIN KLEIN BUSINESS FOR QUARTER INCREASED 18% TO $890 MLN; 28/03/2018 – PVH CORP – QTRLY CALVIN KLEIN NORTH AMERICA COMPARABLE STORE SALES INCREASED 4%; 29/03/2018 – PVH CORP PVH.N : COWEN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $170 FROM $165; RATING OUTPERFORM; 29/05/2018 – S&PGR Upgrades PVH Corp. To ‘BBB-‘; Outlook Stable; 19/04/2018 – DJ PVH Corp, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (PVH)

Investors sentiment increased to 1.2 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.35, from 0.85 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 46 investors sold PVH shares while 121 reduced holdings. 59 funds opened positions while 142 raised stakes. 69.26 million shares or 1.90% less from 70.60 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Employees Retirement Of Ohio invested in 181,118 shares or 0.12% of the stock. Tyvor Ltd Liability accumulated 197,668 shares. Comerica Fincl Bank reported 15,765 shares. Adage Prtnrs Gp Ltd Llc has invested 0.39% in PVH Corp. (NYSE:PVH). Shell Asset Mgmt accumulated 3,708 shares. Ny State Common Retirement Fund reported 0.02% stake. Dorsal Capital Limited Liability Com reported 5.18% in PVH Corp. (NYSE:PVH). Walleye Trading Ltd Com reported 0.01% in PVH Corp. (NYSE:PVH). Pzena Inv Mgmt Limited Liability Corp reported 1.29% in PVH Corp. (NYSE:PVH). Pathstone Family Office Lc holds 0% or 112 shares. Bb&T Corp invested in 9,269 shares or 0.02% of the stock. Netherlands-based Robeco Institutional Asset Management Bv has invested 0.03% in PVH Corp. (NYSE:PVH). The California-based Charles Schwab Investment Mgmt has invested 0.03% in PVH Corp. (NYSE:PVH). State Of Wisconsin Inv Board accumulated 66,767 shares or 0.02% of the stock. Capital Fund Sa stated it has 131,981 shares.

Dorsal Capital Management Llc, which manages about $1.15 billion and $1.53B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Dxc Technology Co by 50,000 shares to 1.60M shares, valued at $102.90M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Tableau Software Inc (NYSE:DATA) by 400,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 450,000 shares, and cut its stake in Zendesk Inc (NYSE:ZEN).

Since May 31, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 insider sales for $99,408 activity.

More notable recent PVH Corp. (NYSE:PVH) news were published by: Fool.com which released: “Why Movado Group, PVH, and Five Below Jumped Today – The Motley Fool” on March 28, 2019, also Fool.com with their article: “Why PVH Stock Soared Today – The Motley Fool” published on March 28, 2019, Benzinga.com published: “Cowen Says PVH’s Growth Expectations Are Too High, Downgrades Stock – Benzinga” on January 22, 2019. More interesting news about PVH Corp. (NYSE:PVH) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “At US$95.26, Is PVH Corp. (NYSE:PVH) Worth Looking At Closely? – Yahoo Finance” published on July 02, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Why NIO, PVH, and Amicus Therapeutics Slumped Today – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: May 30, 2019.

More notable recent Gentex Corporation (NASDAQ:GNTX) news were published by: Globenewswire.com which released: “Boeing’s New 777X to Offer Gentex Dimmable Windows – GlobeNewswire” on January 08, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “What Are Analysts Expecting From Gentex Corporation (NASDAQ:GNTX) In The Year Ahead? – Yahoo Finance” published on June 17, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Gentex: Not Enough Upside Left – Seeking Alpha” on April 16, 2018. More interesting news about Gentex Corporation (NASDAQ:GNTX) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Where Gentex Corporation (NASDAQ:GNTX) Stands In Terms Of Earnings Growth Against Its Industry – Yahoo Finance” published on June 03, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About Ollieâ€™s Bargain Outlet Holdings Inc (OLLI) – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: July 05, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.82 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.02, from 0.8 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 37 investors sold GNTX shares while 144 reduced holdings. 50 funds opened positions while 99 raised stakes. 196.53 million shares or 4.03% less from 204.78 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Alliancebernstein LP holds 0.01% or 441,864 shares in its portfolio. 662,155 are held by Wedge L Limited Partnership Nc. Cap Fund Management accumulated 164,971 shares or 0.03% of the stock. Oppenheimer & accumulated 68,716 shares. Principal Gp accumulated 1.16 million shares or 0.02% of the stock. Natixis Advsr Lp, Massachusetts-based fund reported 162,599 shares. Bluecrest Capital Mgmt invested in 0.01% or 12,700 shares. Ameriprise Fincl, a Minnesota-based fund reported 2.13 million shares. First Trust Advisors Ltd Partnership accumulated 435,368 shares. D E Shaw & Co Inc holds 114,949 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Company holds 9,165 shares. 56,611 are held by Susquehanna Int Group Llp. Asset One accumulated 65,500 shares. M&T Financial Bank Corp holds 35,909 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Sg Americas Secs Ltd Llc holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Gentex Corporation (NASDAQ:GNTX) for 30,356 shares.

Since January 31, 2019, it had 5 insider buys, and 1 insider sale for $475,699 activity. The insider Boehm Neil bought 15 shares worth $314. 568 shares valued at $9,985 were bought by Nash Kevin C on Friday, March 29. The insider Wallace James H sold $513,506. Another trade for 120 shares valued at $2,510 was bought by Chiodo Matthew. 711 Gentex Corporation (NASDAQ:GNTX) shares with value of $12,499 were bought by Downing Steven R.

Motley Fool Asset Management Llc, which manages about $658.75M and $865.73 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Comcast Corp Class A (NASDAQ:CMCSA) by 11,172 shares to 74,547 shares, valued at $2.98 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Nike Inc (NYSE:NKE) by 3,895 shares in the quarter, for a total of 24,631 shares, and has risen its stake in Paylocity Holding Corp (NASDAQ:PCTY).

Analysts await Gentex Corporation (NASDAQ:GNTX) to report earnings on July, 19. They expect $0.40 EPS, 0.00% or $0.00 from last year’s $0.4 per share. GNTX’s profit will be $102.23M for 15.24 P/E if the $0.40 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.40 actual EPS reported by Gentex Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 0.00% EPS growth.