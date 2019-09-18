Motley Fool Asset Management Has Trimmed Holding in Spark Therapeutics (ONCE) by $1.25 Million; Moon Capital Management Increases Position in Goldman Sachs Group (GS)

Moon Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Goldman Sachs Group Inc (GS) by 0.68% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Moon Capital Management Llc bought 125 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.52% . The institutional investor held 18,480 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $3.78 billion, up from 18,355 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Moon Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Goldman Sachs Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $77.30 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.43% or $0.92 during the last trading session, reaching $214.99. About 1.22M shares traded. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) has declined 7.88% since September 18, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 7.88% the S&P500. Some Historical GS News: 18/05/2018 – Goldman C.E.O. Blankfein Is Likely to Step Down in December; 07/03/2018 – AFFECTED STAFF HAVE ALREADY NEGOTIATED AND SIGNED GERMAN EMPLOYMENT CONTRACTS; 18/04/2018 – GOLDMAN SACHS CEO BLANKFEIN SAYS HIS EXPECTATION IS GOLDMAN SACHS COO DAVID SOLOMON WILL SUCCEED HIM – CNBC; 14/05/2018 – America’s budget deficit and unemployment rate are heading in opposite directions – and Goldman projects this will force up interest rates; 10/05/2018 – Universal Display at Goldman Sachs TechNet Conference May 23; 30/04/2018 – BlackRock Hires Two Goldman Sachs Executives for Private Equity; 04/05/2018 – Goldman Sachs Holders Reject Shareholder Proposal Regarding Amendments to Proxy Access; 08/03/2018 – OTP BANK NYRT OTPB.BU : GOLDMAN SACHS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO HUF 10500 FROM HUF 10400; 05/04/2018 – Adam Goldman: EXCLUSIVE: Robert Mercer backed a secretive group that worked with Facebook, Google to target anti-Muslim ads at; 23/05/2018 – Houston Bus Jrn: Exclusive: Goldman Sachs to relocate into new downtown Houston tower

Motley Fool Asset Management Llc decreased its stake in Spark Therapeutics Inc (ONCE) by 34.03% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Motley Fool Asset Management Llc sold 12,272 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.69% . The institutional investor held 23,786 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.44M, down from 36,058 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Motley Fool Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Spark Therapeutics Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $3.99 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.78% or $0.81 during the last trading session, reaching $103.59. About 335,208 shares traded. Spark Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ONCE) has risen 36.68% since September 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 36.68% the S&P500.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.86 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.11, from 0.97 in 2019Q1. It dropped, as 64 investors sold GS shares while 350 reduced holdings. 87 funds opened positions while 267 raised stakes. 239.47 million shares or 1.11% less from 242.16 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Hotchkis & Wiley Management Ltd Liability Com invested in 3.43 million shares or 2.69% of the stock. Swift Run Management stated it has 33,459 shares or 6.31% of all its holdings. Beese Fulmer Investment Mngmt reported 0.8% of its portfolio in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS). Old Second State Bank Of Aurora has 0.01% invested in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) for 151 shares. 97,281 were reported by Philadelphia Communications. New York-based Hilton Capital Ltd Liability has invested 0.02% in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS). Ejf Limited Co accumulated 2,500 shares. Cornerstone Investment Prtnrs Ltd reported 2.49% in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS). Schwerin Boyle Capital Mgmt Inc stated it has 17,950 shares. Manufacturers Life Insurance Communication The holds 1.77M shares or 0.42% of its portfolio. Tegean Mngmt Limited Co holds 50,000 shares or 9% of its portfolio. The New Jersey-based Palisade Cap Mngmt Ltd Nj has invested 0.01% in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS). Cleararc has invested 0.28% in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS). Massachusetts-based State Street Corporation has invested 0.32% in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS). Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania Pub School Empls Retrmt Systems owns 19,974 shares or 0.07% of their US portfolio.

Moon Capital Management Llc, which manages about $166.36M and $92.46 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Norfolk Southern Corp (NYSE:NSC) by 210 shares to 3,226 shares, valued at $643.04M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Microsoft Corp (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 130 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 3,735 shares, and cut its stake in Hca Healthcare Inc (NYSE:HCA).

Motley Fool Asset Management Llc, which manages about $658.75 million and $896.50M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Alphabet Inc Cl C by 1,129 shares to 21,275 shares, valued at $23.00 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Microsoft Corp (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 11,533 shares in the quarter, for a total of 132,201 shares, and has risen its stake in Healthequity Inc (NASDAQ:HQY).

