Motley Fool Asset Management Has Raised Johnson And Johnson (JNJ) Stake By $1.02 Million; Zumiez (ZUMZ) Shorts Up By 11.86%

Motley Fool Asset Management Llc increased Johnson And Johnson (JNJ) stake by 20.41% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Motley Fool Asset Management Llc acquired 7,355 shares as Johnson And Johnson (JNJ)’s stock rose 1.83%. The Motley Fool Asset Management Llc holds 43,387 shares with $6.07 million value, up from 36,032 last quarter. Johnson And Johnson now has $356.58B valuation. The stock decreased 4.15% or $5.81 during the last trading session, reaching $134.3. About 17.54M shares traded or 148.51% up from the average. Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) has risen 8.61% since July 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.18% the S&P500. Some Historical JNJ News: 17/04/2018 – Johnson & Johnson To Post Pretax Restructuring Charges of $1.9B-$2.3B; 17/04/2018 – J&J – EXPECTS TO RECORD PRE-TAX RESTRUCTURING CHARGES OF APPROXIMATELY $1.9 TO $2.3 BLN, WHICH WILL BE TREATED AS A SPECIAL ITEM; 28/05/2018 – Johnson & Johnson Gets Different Verdicts in Baby Powder Cases; 16/04/2018 – THE JANSSEN PHARMACEUTICAL COMPANIES – ENTERED WORLDWIDE COLLABORATION WITH BRISTOL-MYERS TO DEVELOP, COMMERCIALIZE FACTOR XIA INHIBITORS; 23/04/2018 – CN RAIL INTERIM CEO JJ RUEST SPEAKS ON QUARTERLY CALL; 11/04/2018 – Johnson & Johnson Required to Pay Damages of $80 Million in Lawsuit Involving Baby Powder; 01/05/2018 – Johnson & Johnson Vision Presents New Studies Revealing Antioxidant Properties of Ultraviolet Blocker in ACUVUE® Brand Contact; 23/05/2018 – ADVISORY: JJ Ruest, CN interim president and chief executive officer, to address the Bernstein Strategic Decisions Conference in New York on May 31; 07/05/2018 – JANSSEN PHARMA – FDA APPROVAL OF DARZALEX IN COMBINATION WITH BORTEZOMIB, MELPHALAN AND PREDNISONE MARKS ITS FIFTH INDICATION IN MULTIPLE MYELOMA; 05/03/2018 The Klein Law Firm Notifies Investors of a Class Action Filed on Behalf of Johnson & Johnson Shareholders and a Lead Plaintiff

Zumiez Inc (NASDAQ:ZUMZ) had an increase of 11.86% in short interest. ZUMZ’s SI was 2.45 million shares in July as released by FINRA. Its up 11.86% from 2.19M shares previously. With 445,700 avg volume, 6 days are for Zumiez Inc (NASDAQ:ZUMZ)’s short sellers to cover ZUMZ’s short positions. The SI to Zumiez Inc’s float is 12.08%. The stock increased 1.55% or $0.38 during the last trading session, reaching $24.97. About 265,208 shares traded. Zumiez Inc. (NASDAQ:ZUMZ) has declined 7.12% since July 13, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 11.55% the S&P500. Some Historical ZUMZ News: 15/03/2018 – ZUMIEZ MONTH COMP SALES UP 9.2% VS. EST. UP 6.8% :ZUMZ US; 15/03/2018 – Zumiez 4Q EPS 80c; 09/05/2018 – ZUMIEZ INC ZUMZ.O APRIL SALES $58.6 MLN; 11/04/2018 – After-hours buzz: BBBY, ZUMZ, AWK & more; 11/04/2018 – Zumiez March Same-Store Sales Up 12.6%; 11/04/2018 – Zumiez March Net Sales Up 14.7% to $82.3 Million; 09/05/2018 – Zumiez Inc. Reports April 2018 Sales Results; 11/04/2018 – ZUMIEZ INC ZUMZ.O MARCH SAME STORE SALES ROSE 12.6 PCT; 22/04/2018 – DJ Zumiez Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (ZUMZ); 15/03/2018 – ZUMIEZ SEES 1Q LOSS/SHR 13C TO 18C, EST. LOSS/SHR 16C

Investors sentiment increased to 1.13 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.19, from 0.94 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 12 investors sold Zumiez Inc. shares while 48 reduced holdings. 29 funds opened positions while 39 raised stakes. 20.57 million shares or 1.77% more from 20.21 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Moreover, D E Shaw And Incorporated has 0% invested in Zumiez Inc. (NASDAQ:ZUMZ). Rhumbline Advisers stated it has 0% in Zumiez Inc. (NASDAQ:ZUMZ). 8,041 are held by Qs Llc. Ls Advsr Lc holds 0% or 522 shares in its portfolio. Mutual Of America Management Ltd Liability Corp, a New York-based fund reported 537 shares. Swiss Commercial Bank owns 34,900 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. 8,643 are held by Ubs Asset Americas. Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) holds 0% or 1,074 shares in its portfolio. Ameriprise Finance owns 0% invested in Zumiez Inc. (NASDAQ:ZUMZ) for 118,048 shares. Fund Mngmt Sa holds 0% or 16,500 shares in its portfolio. Federated Pa owns 1,440 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Art Advisors Lc invested 0.05% of its portfolio in Zumiez Inc. (NASDAQ:ZUMZ). Public Sector Pension Inv Board reported 0% of its portfolio in Zumiez Inc. (NASDAQ:ZUMZ). Morgan Stanley has 51,952 shares. Clarivest Asset Mngmt Limited Company holds 0.02% or 32,354 shares in its portfolio.

Zumiez Inc. operates as a specialty retailer of apparel, footwear, accessories, and hardgoods for young men and women. The company has market cap of $642.75 million. The Company’s hardgoods include skateboards, snowboards, bindings, components, and other equipment. It has a 13.95 P/E ratio. As of January 28, 2017, the firm operated 685 stores, including 603 in the United States, 48 in Canada, 29 in Europe, and 5 in Australia under the names of Zumiez, Blue Tomato, and Fast Times.

Among 2 analysts covering Zumiez Inc (NASDAQ:ZUMZ), 1 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 50% are positive. Zumiez Inc had 4 analyst reports since March 11, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm has “Hold” rating by Pivotal Research given on Monday, March 11. The stock of Zumiez Inc. (NASDAQ:ZUMZ) has “Buy” rating given on Friday, March 15 by FBR Capital.

Since June 11, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 insider sales for $419,040 activity. Shares for $419,040 were bought by HEWSON MARILLYN A.