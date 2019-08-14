Motley Fool Asset Management Has Lowered Its Diamond Hill Investment Group (DHIL) Position; Clps Incorporation (CLPS) Shorts Raised By 34.62%

Motley Fool Asset Management Llc decreased Diamond Hill Investment Group Inc (DHIL) stake by 7.17% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Motley Fool Asset Management Llc sold 3,151 shares as Diamond Hill Investment Group Inc (DHIL)’s stock declined 0.95%. The Motley Fool Asset Management Llc holds 40,808 shares with $5.71 million value, down from 43,959 last quarter. Diamond Hill Investment Group Inc now has $452.15 million valuation. The stock decreased 2.48% or $3.35 during the last trading session, reaching $131.65. About 20,828 shares traded or 11.83% up from the average. Diamond Hill Investment Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:DHIL) has declined 22.55% since August 14, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 22.55% the S&P500. Some Historical DHIL News: 02/05/2018 – Diamond Hill Inv Group 1Q Net $13M; 21/03/2018 Consolidated Research: 2018 Summary Expectations for First Foundation, Internap, Mercantile Bank, Diamond Hill Investment Group; 17/05/2018 – Ric Dillon To Retire As Portfolio Manager For Diamond Hill Capital Management; 02/05/2018 – Diamond Hill Inv Group 1Q Rev $37.8M; 02/05/2018 – Diamond Hill Adds Texas Instruments, Exits Ford: 13F; 04/04/2018 – Fran Skinner Joins Executive Leadership Team at Diamond Hill Capital Management; 02/05/2018 – Diamond Hill Inv Group 1Q EPS $3.72; 20/04/2018 – DJ Diamond Hill Investment Group Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (DHIL); 29/05/2018 – Diamond Hill Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 30/04/2018 – Diamond Hill Named A 2018 Top Workplace By Columbus CEO

Clps Incorporation (NASDAQ:CLPS) had an increase of 34.62% in short interest. CLPS’s SI was 52,500 shares in August as released by FINRA. Its up 34.62% from 39,000 shares previously. With 15,900 avg volume, 3 days are for Clps Incorporation (NASDAQ:CLPS)’s short sellers to cover CLPS’s short positions. The SI to Clps Incorporation’s float is 1.45%. It closed at $5.27 lastly. It is down 64.47% since August 14, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 64.47% the S&P500. Some Historical CLPS News: 29/05/2018 CLPS Incorporation Announces Closing of $10.5 Million Firm Commitment Initial Public Offering

CLPS Incorporation provides information technology and consulting services to banking, insurance, and financial sectors in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company has market cap of $73.32 million. It offers IT consulting services in credit card business areas, such as credit card application, account setup, authorization and activation, settlement, collection, promotion, point system, anti-fraud, statement, reporting, and risk management. It currently has negative earnings. The firm also provides core banking services, including business analysis, system design, development, testing, system maintenance, and operation support; and services in loans, deposit, general ledger, wealth management, debit card, anti-money-laundering, statement and reporting, and risk management, as well as architecture consulting services for core banking systems, and online and mobile banking.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.48 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.42, from 1.06 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 7 investors sold DHIL shares while 22 reduced holdings. 13 funds opened positions while 30 raised stakes. 1.84 million shares or 4.49% less from 1.93 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Strs Ohio stated it has 4,200 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage holds 682 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Aperio Grp Inc has 0% invested in Diamond Hill Investment Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:DHIL) for 8,213 shares. Midas Mgmt Corporation stated it has 0.32% in Diamond Hill Investment Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:DHIL). Renaissance Tech Ltd Liability Com holds 121,733 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. Robotti Robert accumulated 5,000 shares. Fenimore Asset Management Incorporated accumulated 79,613 shares. California State Teachers Retirement has invested 0% in Diamond Hill Investment Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:DHIL). Tiaa Cref Management Ltd Llc has 6,559 shares for 0% of their portfolio. 308 were accumulated by Parallax Volatility Advisers L P. Dimensional Fund Advisors Limited Partnership holds 0.01% or 129,834 shares. Motley Fool Asset Management Lc accumulated 40,808 shares. Jpmorgan Chase And Co has 0% invested in Diamond Hill Investment Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:DHIL) for 4,888 shares. Citadel Advsr Limited Liability Com owns 8,549 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Blackrock holds 253,251 shares or 0% of its portfolio.

