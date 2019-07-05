Motley Fool Asset Management Has Lifted Stake in Biotelemetry (BEAT) by $302,560; Ares Cap (ARCC) Market Value Rose While Optimum Investment Advisors Has Decreased Its Stake

Optimum Investment Advisors decreased its stake in Ares Cap Corp (ARCC) by 80.68% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Optimum Investment Advisors sold 69,986 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.05% with the market. The institutional investor held 16,760 shares of the company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $287,000, down from 86,746 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors who had been investing in Ares Cap Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $7.69 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.14% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $18.06. About 453,614 shares traded. Ares Capital Corporation (NASDAQ:ARCC) has risen 6.22% since July 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 1.79% the S&P500. Some Historical ARCC News: 28/05/2018 – ARES ASIA PROFIT WARNING 29/05/2018 06:05; 30/04/2018 – Ares CEO Arougheti Says Markets Have Become More Borrower Friendly (Video); 28/05/2018 – ARES ASIA EXPECTS FY NET LOSS VS PROFIT YEAR EARLIER; 04/04/2018 – ARES CAPITAL CORP – TOTAL SIZE OF A&R CREDIT FACILITY WAS INCREASED BY $25 MLN TO $2.1 BLN FOLLOWING AMENDMENT AND RESTATEMENT; 03/04/2018 – S&P PLACED ARES CAPITAL CORP. ON CREDIT WATCH ‘NEGATIVE’ FROM ‘STABLE’; RATING ‘BBB’; 24/04/2018 – Exclusive – Ares EIF tweaks management team; 28/05/2018 – ARES ASIA LTD 0645.HK – EXPECTED NET LOSS MAINLY DUE TO DECREASE IN REVENUE DURING YEAR BY ABOUT 20% TO 25%; 22/03/2018 – Month-End Portfolio Data Now Available for Ares Dynamic Credit Allocation Fund, Inc; 11/05/2018 – Fitch to Rate Ares XLVIII CLO Ltd.; Issues Presale; 06/04/2018 – S&PGR Rates Cash Flow CLO Deal Ares European CLO IX

Motley Fool Asset Management Llc increased its stake in Biotelemetry Inc (BEAT) by 19.79% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Motley Fool Asset Management Llc bought 4,880 shares as the company's stock declined 34.34% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 29,542 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.85 million, up from 24,662 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Motley Fool Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Biotelemetry Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.65B market cap company. The stock increased 0.66% or $0.32 during the last trading session, reaching $48.95. About 147,963 shares traded. BioTelemetry, Inc. (NASDAQ:BEAT) has risen 24.78% since July 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 20.35% the S&P500.

More notable recent Ares Capital Corporation (NASDAQ:ARCC) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: "SBIC & Commercial Finance Industry Outlook: More Upside Left – Nasdaq" on May 24, 2019

Optimum Investment Advisors, which manages about $313.81 million and $304.69M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Vanguard Index Fds (VOO) by 2,876 shares to 5,972 shares, valued at $1.55 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Procter And Gamble Co (NYSE:PG) by 5,554 shares in the quarter, for a total of 6,054 shares, and has risen its stake in Qualcomm Inc (NASDAQ:QCOM).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.28 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.22, from 1.06 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 22 investors sold ARCC shares while 105 reduced holdings. 49 funds opened positions while 114 raised stakes. 144.42 million shares or 5.40% less from 152.67 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 118,199 are owned by Camelot Portfolios Llc. Barrett Asset Management Ltd Liability Com invested 0% in Ares Capital Corporation (NASDAQ:ARCC). Cetera Advsr Ltd Liability has invested 0.09% in Ares Capital Corporation (NASDAQ:ARCC). Wesbanco National Bank Inc holds 12,835 shares. Bluefin Trading Limited Co has invested 0.13% in Ares Capital Corporation (NASDAQ:ARCC). D E Shaw Inc invested in 0.13% or 5.70M shares. Comml Bank Of Mellon Corporation holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Ares Capital Corporation (NASDAQ:ARCC) for 1.43M shares. Segall Bryant & Hamill Limited Liability Corp holds 607,346 shares. Tci Wealth, a Arizona-based fund reported 500 shares. Twin Tree Mngmt LP accumulated 149,688 shares. Bruni J V And reported 2.42 million shares stake. Putnam Fl Inv Comm holds 10,300 shares. The Illinois-based Advisory Research Inc has invested 0.09% in Ares Capital Corporation (NASDAQ:ARCC). Financial Advantage invested in 3.49% or 285,221 shares. Shufro Rose & Co Ltd Liability Company accumulated 407,663 shares.

Analysts await Ares Capital Corporation (NASDAQ:ARCC) to report earnings on August, 7. They expect $0.44 earnings per share, up 12.82% or $0.05 from last year’s $0.39 per share. ARCC’s profit will be $187.43 million for 10.26 P/E if the $0.44 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.47 actual earnings per share reported by Ares Capital Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -6.38% negative EPS growth.

Since January 22, 2019, it had 7 insider buys, and 0 selling transactions for $101,711 activity. 4,500 Ares Capital Corporation (NASDAQ:ARCC) shares with value of $81,045 were bought by Kelly Daniel G Jr.