Motley Fool Asset Management Has Lifted Its Trex Company (TREX) Stake; Delek Logistics Partners LP (DKL) Sentiment Is 1.77

Motley Fool Asset Management Llc increased Trex Company Inc (TREX) stake by 19.8% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Motley Fool Asset Management Llc acquired 5,880 shares as Trex Company Inc (TREX)’s stock declined 21.36%. The Motley Fool Asset Management Llc holds 35,582 shares with $2.19M value, up from 29,702 last quarter. Trex Company Inc now has $4.15B valuation. The stock increased 0.25% or $0.18 during the last trading session, reaching $70.89. About 543,654 shares traded. Trex Company, Inc. (NYSE:TREX) has risen 9.94% since July 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 5.51% the S&P500. Some Historical TREX News: 12/03/2018 – Trex Company Marketing Scheduled By FBR for Mar. 19-20; 28/03/2018 – Trex at Sidoti & Company Spring Investor Conference Tomorrow; 16/05/2018 – Trex Presenting at Conference Jun 6; 13/04/2018 – Trex® Spiral Stairs™ Introduces New Multi-Line Railing System; 15/05/2018 – Ivy Investment Management Company Buys 1.5% Position in Trex; 16/05/2018 – Trex Company Announces June 2018 Investor Conference Schedule; 07/05/2018 – TREX COMPANY INC TREX.N FY2018 REV VIEW $649.7 MLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S

Delek Logistics Partners LP (DKL) investors sentiment increased to 1.77 in Q1 2019. It’s up 0.77, from 1 in 2018Q4. The ratio is better, as 23 funds opened new and increased holdings, while 13 cut down and sold their stakes in Delek Logistics Partners LP. The funds in our database reported: 5.21 million shares, down from 5.49 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of funds holding Delek Logistics Partners LP in top ten holdings was flat from 1 to 1 for the same number . Sold All: 7 Reduced: 6 Increased: 16 New Position: 7.

The stock increased 0.25% or $0.08 during the last trading session, reaching $32.52. About 32,364 shares traded or 21.48% up from the average. Delek Logistics Partners, LP (DKL) has risen 11.21% since July 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.78% the S&P500. Some Historical DKL News: 26/04/2018 – Delek Logistics Partners, LP Increases Quarterly Cash Distribution to $0.75 per Limited Partner Unit; 07/03/2018 – DELEK, NOBLE SAY IN TALKS TO BUY RIGHTS TO USE EMG PIPELINE FOR NATURAL GAS SUPPLY TO EGYPT; 21/04/2018 – DJ Delek Logistics Partners LP, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (DKL); 25/05/2018 – Delek US and Delek Logistics Announce Regina Jones has Joined the Companies as EVP, General Counsel and Secretary; 07/03/2018 – Noble, Delek seek rights to EMG pipeline for Egypt natgas supply; 12/03/2018 – S&P REVISES DELEK LOGISTICS PARTNERS, LP TO RATING ‘BB-‘ FROM ‘B+’; OUTLOOK ‘STABLE’; 22/05/2018 – Delek Logistics Partners, LP to Participate in the 2018 MLP & Energy Infrastructure Conference; 23/04/2018 – DELEK PUBLISHES DRAFT PROSPECTUS FOR `DELEK TAMLUGIM 2012′; 21/05/2018 – Delek US Announces Closing of the Sale of its West Coast Asphalt Terminals; 07/05/2018 – DELEK LOGISTICS PARTNERS LP DKL.N – QTRLY NET INCOME PER LIMITED PARTNER UNIT $0.59

Advisory Research Inc holds 0.79% of its portfolio in Delek Logistics Partners, LP for 1.26 million shares. Biglari Capital Corp. owns 121,000 shares or 0.47% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Arrow Investment Advisors Llc has 0.22% invested in the company for 16,948 shares. The Kansas-based Kornitzer Capital Management Inc Ks has invested 0.08% in the stock. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd., a Korea-based fund reported 296,427 shares.

Analysts await Delek Logistics Partners, LP (NYSE:DKL) to report earnings on August, 6. They expect $0.68 earnings per share, down 13.92% or $0.11 from last year’s $0.79 per share. DKL’s profit will be $16.60M for 11.96 P/E if the $0.68 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.51 actual earnings per share reported by Delek Logistics Partners, LP for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 33.33% EPS growth.

More notable recent Delek Logistics Partners, LP (NYSE:DKL) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Delek Logistics Partners declares $0.85 dividend – Seeking Alpha” on July 24, 2019, also Globenewswire.com with their article: “Delek Logistics Partners, LP to Host Second Quarter 2019 Conference Call on August 5 – GlobeNewswire” published on July 11, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “10% Yield, 25 Straight Hikes, 10% Distribution Growth Ahead For Delek Logistics Partners – Seeking Alpha” on June 29, 2019. More interesting news about Delek Logistics Partners, LP (NYSE:DKL) were released by: 247Wallst.com and their article: “Is More Weakness Ahead for MLPs With Q2 Earnings? – 24/7 Wall St.” published on July 16, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Delek US Holdings Names Daryl Schofield EVP of Business Development – Nasdaq” with publication date: July 15, 2019.

Delek Logistics Partners, LP owns and operates logistics and marketing assets for crude oil, and intermediate and refined products in the United States. The company has market cap of $793.73 million. It operates in two divisions, Pipelines and Transportation, and Wholesale Marketing and Terminalling. It has a 12.65 P/E ratio. The Pipelines and Transportation segment consists of assets, including pipelines and trucks, and ancillary assets that provide crude oil gathering and crude oil, intermediate and finished products transportation, and storage services primarily in support of the Tyler and El Dorado refineries, as well as offers crude oil and other products transportation services to third parties.

Among 4 analysts covering Trex Co (NYSE:TREX), 4 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Trex Co had 10 analyst reports since February 20, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Tuesday, February 26 by Berenberg. The company was upgraded on Friday, March 29 by Sidoti. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Trex Company, Inc. (NYSE:TREX) rating on Thursday, March 28. Stifel Nicolaus has “Buy” rating and $72 target.