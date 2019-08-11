Motley Fool Asset Management Has Lifted Its Paylocity Holding (PCTY) Stake; Cadian Capital Management LP Has Decreased Yandex N V (YNDX) Holding By $78.42 Million

Cadian Capital Management Lp decreased Yandex N V (YNDX) stake by 41.43% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Cadian Capital Management Lp sold 2.31M shares as Yandex N V (YNDX)’s stock rose 2.99%. The Cadian Capital Management Lp holds 3.26 million shares with $111.95 million value, down from 5.57M last quarter. Yandex N V now has $12.08 billion valuation. The stock decreased 1.07% or $0.4 during the last trading session, reaching $36.96. About 563,469 shares traded. Yandex N.V. (NASDAQ:YNDX) has risen 9.86% since August 11, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 9.86% the S&P500. Some Historical YNDX News: 29/05/2018 – Yandex Launches Yandex.Plus Subscription Service; 25/04/2018 – YANDEX SEES EBITDA LOSS FROM TAXI FLAT Y/Y DESPITE UBER MERGER; 25/04/2018 – Yandex 1Q Net $32.3M; 25/04/2018 – YANDEX – CURRENTLY EXPECT CONSOLIDATED RUBLE-BASED REVENUE TO GROW IN THE RANGE OF 28% TO 32% FOR THE FULL YEAR 2018 COMPARED WITH 2017; 26/05/2018 – YANDEX WOULD ONLY SELL SMALL STAKE IF IPO OF UBER JV HELD: RIA; 30/05/2018 – Boundless to Host Upcoming Roundtable Webinar on Boundless Anywhere; 25/04/2018 – Yandex Cash, Cash Equivalents and Term Deposits $1.66B as of March 31; 29/05/2018 – Russian tech giant Yandex has unveiled a new smart speaker; 27/04/2018 – Sberbank and Yandex Complete Deal for Yandex.Market Joint Venture; 29/05/2018 – Yandex also unveiled an online delivery platform similar to Amazon Prime

Motley Fool Asset Management Llc increased Paylocity Holding Corp (PCTY) stake by 4.44% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Motley Fool Asset Management Llc acquired 7,500 shares as Paylocity Holding Corp (PCTY)’s stock rose 7.41%. The Motley Fool Asset Management Llc holds 176,375 shares with $15.73 million value, up from 168,875 last quarter. Paylocity Holding Corp now has $5.86 billion valuation. The stock increased 9.14% or $9.27 during the last trading session, reaching $110.66. About 949,930 shares traded or 144.10% up from the average. Paylocity Holding Corporation (NASDAQ:PCTY) has risen 76.47% since August 11, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 76.47% the S&P500. Some Historical PCTY News: 03/05/2018 – Paylocity Holding Sees 4Q Rev $92.6M-$93.6M; 03/05/2018 – PAYLOCITY HOLDING 3Q EPS 27C; 08/03/2018 – PAYLOCITY BUYS THIRD-PARTY BENEFITS ADMINISTRATOR BENEFLEX; 11/04/2018 – Paylocity Selects eGain® Al™ to Help Guide Customer Service Experience; 03/05/2018 – Paylocity Holding 3Q EPS 71c; 10/05/2018 – Paylocity Presenting at Conference Jun 6; 15/05/2018 – Zevenbergen Capital Investments Buys 1.1% Position in Paylocity; 03/05/2018 – PAYLOCITY 3Q REV. $113.4M, EST. $110.9M; 03/05/2018 – PAYLOCITY HOLDING CORP PCTY.O SEES FY 2018 REVENUE $373.5 MLN TO $374.5 MLN; 03/05/2018 – CORRECT: PAYLOCITY HOLDING 3Q EPS 71 WITH TAX BENEFIT

Among 3 analysts covering Paylocity Holding (NASDAQ:PCTY), 3 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Paylocity Holding has $12500 highest and $104 lowest target. $118.33’s average target is 6.93% above currents $110.66 stock price. Paylocity Holding had 6 analyst reports since April 17, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The company was maintained on Thursday, June 20 by KeyBanc Capital Markets. The stock of Paylocity Holding Corporation (NASDAQ:PCTY) earned “Overweight” rating by KeyBanc Capital Markets on Monday, July 29. The firm has “Outperform” rating given on Friday, May 17 by Raymond James. SunTrust maintained Paylocity Holding Corporation (NASDAQ:PCTY) rating on Friday, August 9. SunTrust has “Buy” rating and $12500 target.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.66 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.31, from 1.35 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 10 investors sold PCTY shares while 58 reduced holdings. 54 funds opened positions while 59 raised stakes. 30.24 million shares or 2.18% more from 29.59 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Brown Advisory has invested 0.14% in Paylocity Holding Corporation (NASDAQ:PCTY). Westfield Lp has invested 0.1% in Paylocity Holding Corporation (NASDAQ:PCTY). Moreover, Alliancebernstein Lp has 0% invested in Paylocity Holding Corporation (NASDAQ:PCTY). 897,209 are held by Fred Alger Mngmt. Boston Ltd Liability Com has 15,380 shares. Palisade Capital Mngmt Lc Nj holds 110,678 shares. Roberts Glore & Inc Il reported 3,525 shares stake. Voya Investment Management Ltd Limited Liability Company reported 330,187 shares stake. Act Ii Management Ltd Partnership holds 1.11% or 15,000 shares in its portfolio. Wellington Group Llp accumulated 732,970 shares. Landscape Cap Management Ltd Company accumulated 2,921 shares or 0.02% of the stock. Proshare Advisors Ltd Limited Liability Company stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Paylocity Holding Corporation (NASDAQ:PCTY). Bb&T holds 0% in Paylocity Holding Corporation (NASDAQ:PCTY) or 2,335 shares. Da Davidson Co stated it has 0.01% of its portfolio in Paylocity Holding Corporation (NASDAQ:PCTY). Moreover, Massmutual Trust Fsb Adv has 0% invested in Paylocity Holding Corporation (NASDAQ:PCTY).

Among 2 analysts covering Yandex (NASDAQ:YNDX), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Yandex had 3 analyst reports since March 6, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock has “Buy” rating by Bank of America on Tuesday, March 19. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Wednesday, March 6 by Deutsche Bank.