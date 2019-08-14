Motley Fool Asset Management Has Lifted Boeing Co (BA) Holding; Clipper Realty (CLPR) Shorts Raised By 204.76%

Clipper Realty Inc (NYSE:CLPR) had an increase of 204.76% in short interest. CLPR’s SI was 288,300 shares in August as released by FINRA. Its up 204.76% from 94,600 shares previously. With 33,800 avg volume, 9 days are for Clipper Realty Inc (NYSE:CLPR)’s short sellers to cover CLPR’s short positions. The SI to Clipper Realty Inc’s float is 1.94%. The stock decreased 1.17% or $0.13 during the last trading session, reaching $11. About 2,728 shares traded. Clipper Realty Inc. (NYSE:CLPR) has risen 12.14% since August 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.14% the S&P500. Some Historical CLPR News: 10/05/2018 – Clipper Realty 1Q Adj Loss/Shr 5c; 08/03/2018 – Clipper Realty 4Q Loss/Shr 4c; 10/05/2018 – Clipper Realty 1Q Loss/Shr 21c; 08/03/2018 Clipper Realty 4Q Rev $27.3M; 19/04/2018 – DJ Clipper Realty Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (CLPR); 10/05/2018 – Clipper Realty 1Q Adj FFO/Shr 7c; 08/03/2018 – Clipper Realty 4Q Adj FFO/Shr 10c

Motley Fool Asset Management Llc increased Boeing Co (BA) stake by 16.01% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Motley Fool Asset Management Llc acquired 1,212 shares as Boeing Co (BA)’s stock declined 9.45%. The Motley Fool Asset Management Llc holds 8,783 shares with $3.35M value, up from 7,571 last quarter. Boeing Co now has $181.92 billion valuation. The stock decreased 2.88% or $9.57 during the last trading session, reaching $323.29. About 1.87 million shares traded. The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) has declined 2.81% since August 14, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.81% the S&P500. Some Historical BA News: 29/05/2018 – BOEING’S HRINAK: TECHNOLOGY WILL CHANGE DEFENSE SECTOR; 25/04/2018 – Boeing Sees FY EPS $16.40-EPS $16.60; 14/03/2018 – Dow falls 150 points led by Boeing on fears of a China trade war; 13/05/2018 – 24/7 Wall St: New Chinese Passenger Plane To Challenge Boeing; 10/04/2018 – The Jakarta Globe: Malaysia Airlines Launches Widebody Tender Process, Could Oust Boeing 787 Deal; 14/03/2018 – GE AVIATION CEO: WON’T OFFER GEARED ENGINE FOR NEW BOEING PLANE; 15/05/2018 – Boeing Calls WTO Decision ‘Landmark Ruling’; 09/05/2018 – FUTURE JETLINER COMPETITORS ARE COMING: BOEING CHIEF; 06/03/2018 – Boeing 787-9 “Dreamliner” to Join Hawaiian Airlines Fleet; 14/03/2018 – BOEING – WORK WILL BE PERFORMED UNDER A FIVE-YEAR CONTRACT, WHICH INCLUDES ONGOING MAINTENANCE SUPPORT

More notable recent Clipper Realty Inc. (NYSE:CLPR) news were published by: Businesswire.com which released: “Clipper Realty Inc. Announces Second Quarter 2019 Results – Business Wire” on August 01, 2019, also Streetinsider.com with their article: “Clipper Realty Inc. to Report Second Quarter 2019 Financial Results – StreetInsider.com” published on July 26, 2019, Businesswire.com published: “Clipper Realty Inc. to Report First Quarter 2019 Financial Results – Business Wire” on May 02, 2019. More interesting news about Clipper Realty Inc. (NYSE:CLPR) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Clipper Realty says NYC signs lease renewal for 250 Livingston Street – Seeking Alpha” published on March 25, 2019 as well as Fool.com‘s news article titled: “CLIPPER Rlty (CLPR) Q4 2018 Earnings Conference Call Transcript – The Motley Fool” with publication date: March 07, 2019.

Clipper Realty Inc., a real estate company, acquires, owns, manages, operates, and repositions multi-family residential and commercial properties in the New York metropolitan area. The company has market cap of $195.96 million. It operates in Commercial and Residential divisions. It currently has negative earnings. The firm has elected to be treated as a real estate investment trust for U.S. federal income tax purposes.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.92 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.10, from 1.02 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 76 investors sold BA shares while 601 reduced holdings. 166 funds opened positions while 459 raised stakes. 339.40 million shares or 12.27% less from 386.86 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Jfs Wealth Advsrs Limited Co accumulated 222 shares. Farmers Trust Commerce holds 0.11% in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) or 1,019 shares. Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft Mbh holds 0.62% of its portfolio in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) for 20,062 shares. South Street Advsr Limited Liability Co stated it has 1,622 shares or 0.19% of all its holdings. Fort Point Capital Prtn Ltd reported 4,028 shares. Element Management Limited Liability Corporation owns 12,146 shares. 452,691 were reported by Korea Invest. Fred Alger has 1.06% invested in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). Lafayette Invests reported 569 shares stake. Tirschwell & Loewy Inc invested in 3,009 shares or 0.16% of the stock. Vigilant Capital Mgmt Ltd invested in 1,629 shares. Keystone Fincl Planning, a Ohio-based fund reported 14,208 shares. Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) reported 0.58% stake. Markston Intl Limited Liability Corp has 103,761 shares for 4.64% of their portfolio. Beach Investment Counsel Inc Pa owns 1,789 shares.

Among 11 analysts covering Boeing (NYSE:BA), 5 have Buy rating, 2 Sell and 4 Hold. Therefore 45% are positive. Boeing had 29 analyst reports since February 28, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Argus Research maintained it with “Buy” rating and $460 target in Thursday, March 7 report. The stock has “Buy” rating by Cowen & Co on Monday, March 11. The stock of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) earned “Buy” rating by UBS on Thursday, February 28. The company was maintained on Thursday, February 28 by Morgan Stanley. The company was maintained on Monday, March 11 by Seaport Global. The firm has “Peer Perform” rating given on Thursday, July 25 by Wolfe Research. The firm earned “Hold” rating on Thursday, March 14 by Canaccord Genuity. As per Monday, March 11, the company rating was maintained by Buckingham Research. The rating was maintained by Robert W. Baird with “Buy” on Tuesday, March 26. As per Friday, March 8, the company rating was maintained by UBS.