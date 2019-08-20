Motley Fool Asset Management Has Decreased Position in Gentex (GNTX) as Market Value Rose; As Microsoft (MSFT) Market Value Rose, Chilton Investment Co Lowered by $1.51 Million Its Holding

Motley Fool Asset Management Llc decreased its stake in Gentex Corp (GNTX) by 40% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Motley Fool Asset Management Llc sold 200,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 19.84% . The institutional investor held 300,000 shares of the o.e.m. company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.20 million, down from 500,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Motley Fool Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Gentex Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $6.78 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.15% or $0.04 during the last trading session, reaching $26.6. About 709,281 shares traded. Gentex Corporation (NASDAQ:GNTX) has risen 19.48% since August 20, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 19.48% the S&P500. Some Historical GNTX News: 09/03/2018 – GENTEX TARGETS SHARE BUYBACK OF ABOUT $425M FOR CALENDAR YEAR; 09/03/2018 – GENTEX REPORTS CAPITAL ALLOCATION STRATEGY, ADDED SHARE BUYBACK; 09/03/2018 – Gentex Announces Cap Allocation Strategy, Additional Shr Repurchase Authorization and 10% Increase in Qtrly Cash Div; 20/04/2018 – GENTEX REAFFIRMS FORECAST FOR 2018, 2019 REV; 09/03/2018 – GENTEX – TARGETED TOTAL CASH POSITION LOWERED FROM $700 MLN TO $525 MLN; 20/04/2018 – Gentex Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 20/04/2018 – Gentex $GNTX and Caesarstone $CSTE and Mercury $MRCY are all the same scheme, focus on inventory and gross margins. We took a closer look into $MRCY and its inventory (and obligations) vs. NTM backlog; 24/05/2018 – Gentex Announces Second Quarter 2018 Quarterly Cash Dividend; 08/05/2018 – Gentex at Wells Fargo Industrials Conference Tomorrow; 20/04/2018 – Yet another big disappointment from $GNTX $465m of sales vs. $477m est. Large 210bp gross margins contraction QoQ and misses est

Chilton Investment Co Llc decreased its stake in Microsoft Corp (MSFT) by 0.97% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Chilton Investment Co Llc sold 12,880 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.56% . The hedge fund held 1.32M shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $155.15M, down from 1.33M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Chilton Investment Co Llc who had been investing in Microsoft Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $ market cap company. The stock decreased 0.35% or $0.49 during the last trading session, reaching $137.92. About 9.30 million shares traded. Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has risen 29.33% since August 20, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 29.33% the S&P500. Some Historical MSFT News: 10/04/2018 – Compuware Announces Day One Support for the IBM z14 ZR1; 26/04/2018 – MICROSOFT EARNINGS CALL ENDS; 07/05/2018 – MSFT: Microsoft Kinect tech gets yet another live in an Azure edge device, called Project Kinect for Azure. #MSBuild – ! $MSFT; 16/05/2018 – Microsoft attempted to launch an affordable Surface-branded laptop in 2012 with the release of the Surface RT; 08/05/2018 – Sage Business Cloud Customers to Benefit from Faster lnvoicing with Extended Microsoft Integration; 05/03/2018 – MEDIA-Microsoft is bringing Cortana to Outlook for iOS and Android – The Verge; 26/04/2018 – MICROSOFT QTRLY SEARCH ADVERTISING REVENUE EXCLUDING TRAFFIC ACQUISITION COSTS INCREASED 16% (UP 14% IN CONSTANT CURRENCY); 16/04/2018 – Microsoft announces new intelligent security innovations to help businesses manage threats from cloud to edge; 04/04/2018 – DXC Technology Advances Position as a Leading Microsoft Dynamics 365 Global Independent Systems lntegrator Partner with Acquisitions of Sable37 and eBECS; 04/04/2018 – Cloud Service Providers Drove Shipments of 25/50 Gbps Network Adapters in 4Q17, According to Dell’Oro Group

Analysts await Gentex Corporation (NASDAQ:GNTX) to report earnings on October, 18. They expect $0.42 earnings per share, 0.00% or $0.00 from last year’s $0.42 per share. GNTX’s profit will be $107.01M for 15.83 P/E if the $0.42 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.42 actual earnings per share reported by Gentex Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 0.00% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.82 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.02, from 0.8 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 37 investors sold GNTX shares while 144 reduced holdings. 50 funds opened positions while 99 raised stakes. 196.53 million shares or 4.03% less from 204.78 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. State Teachers Retirement Sys stated it has 0.02% in Gentex Corporation (NASDAQ:GNTX). Arcadia Mngmt Mi holds 0% of its portfolio in Gentex Corporation (NASDAQ:GNTX) for 800 shares. Group Inc reported 518,333 shares or 0.04% of all its holdings. Fairfield Bush & Communication has 49,972 shares for 0.34% of their portfolio. Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado accumulated 41,488 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Advsrs Asset Mngmt has invested 0.04% of its portfolio in Gentex Corporation (NASDAQ:GNTX). Aviva Public Limited Company has invested 0.01% in Gentex Corporation (NASDAQ:GNTX). Arrowstreet Lp stated it has 68,208 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Bokf Na invested 0.01% in Gentex Corporation (NASDAQ:GNTX). 19,516 were accumulated by Preferred Ltd Co. Whittier Tru reported 84,708 shares. Shelton Cap Mngmt stated it has 0.07% in Gentex Corporation (NASDAQ:GNTX). Lvz holds 0.06% or 1,130 shares in its portfolio. Alliancebernstein LP invested in 441,864 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Old Natl Retail Bank In has invested 0.05% in Gentex Corporation (NASDAQ:GNTX).

Since March 29, 2019, it had 5 buys, and 0 selling transactions for $37,807 activity. $12,499 worth of Gentex Corporation (NASDAQ:GNTX) was bought by Ryan Scott P. $9,985 worth of Gentex Corporation (NASDAQ:GNTX) was bought by Nash Kevin C. Boehm Neil had bought 15 shares worth $314. On Friday, June 28 the insider Chiodo Matthew bought $2,510.

Motley Fool Asset Management Llc, which manages about $658.75 million and $865.73M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Trex Company Inc (NYSE:TREX) by 5,880 shares to 35,582 shares, valued at $2.19 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Teladoc Inc by 7,100 shares in the quarter, for a total of 117,955 shares, and has risen its stake in Unitedhealth Group Inc (NYSE:UNH).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.91 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.03, from 0.94 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 64 investors sold MSFT shares while 922 reduced holdings. 159 funds opened positions while 742 raised stakes. 5.41 billion shares or 1.21% less from 5.48 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Renaissance Technology Ltd Liability has invested 0.23% of its portfolio in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Private Advisor Grp Inc Lc reported 358,410 shares stake. The Ontario – Canada-based Bancorp Of Nova Scotia Trust Co has invested 2.35% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Vaughan Nelson Inv Mngmt Limited Partnership owns 1.13 million shares. Moreover, Davidson Advisors has 4.84% invested in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). California-based Hollencrest Management has invested 1.08% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Jpmorgan Chase And reported 91.67M shares. Boyar Asset Mgmt invested 6.87% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Horizon Investments Ltd Limited Liability Company accumulated 28,994 shares. Arete Wealth Ltd Llc has 64,404 shares. Greystone Managed owns 219,335 shares. North Carolina-based Smith Salley And Assoc has invested 4.26% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Badgley Phelps Bell Incorporated holds 2.74% of its portfolio in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) for 382,977 shares. Tokio Marine Asset Mngmt stated it has 21,282 shares. Central Bancshares & holds 0.38% of its portfolio in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) for 14,339 shares.

Analysts await Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $1.24 earnings per share, up 8.77% or $0.10 from last year’s $1.14 per share. After $1.37 actual earnings per share reported by Microsoft Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -9.49% negative EPS growth.

Chilton Investment Co Llc, which manages about $5.22 billion and $2.85 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Pnc Finl Svcs Group Inc (NYSE:PNC) by 72,634 shares to 271,432 shares, valued at $33.29M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Costco Whsl Corp New (NASDAQ:COST) by 5,484 shares in the quarter, for a total of 437,736 shares, and has risen its stake in Service Corp Intl (NYSE:SCI).