Motley Fool Asset Management Has Decreased By $8.07 Million Its Ultimate Software Group (ULTI) Position; Performance Food Group Company (PFGC) Had 2 Bullish Analysts

Among 2 analysts covering Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Performance Food Group has $5300 highest and $5000 lowest target. $51.50’s average target is 13.31% above currents $45.45 stock price. Performance Food Group had 3 analyst reports since April 17, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. As per Thursday, August 15, the company rating was maintained by Buckingham Research. The stock of Performance Food Group Company (NYSE:PFGC) has “Outperform” rating given on Tuesday, July 30 by Wells Fargo. See Performance Food Group Company (NYSE:PFGC) latest ratings:

15/08/2019 Broker: Buckingham Research Rating: Buy Old Target: $47.0000 New Target: $53.0000 Maintain

30/07/2019 Broker: Wells Fargo Rating: Outperform Old Target: $45.0000 New Target: $50.0000 Maintain

17/04/2019 Broker: Bank of America Rating: Buy Initiates Coverage On

Motley Fool Asset Management Llc decreased Ultimate Software Group Inc (ULTI) stake by 53.8% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Motley Fool Asset Management Llc sold 24,450 shares as Ultimate Software Group Inc (ULTI)’s stock 0.00%. The Motley Fool Asset Management Llc holds 21,000 shares with $6.93M value, down from 45,450 last quarter. Ultimate Software Group Inc now has $ valuation. It closed at $0 lastly. It is up 0.00% since August 16, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500. Some Historical ULTI News: 16/05/2018 – Growing Non-Profit Healthcare Provider Uses UltiPro Perception to Build Trust, Support Employee Success; 02/05/2018 – Wells Capital Management Inc. Exits Ultimate Software; 04/05/2018 – Ultimate Software Presenting at JPMorgan Conference May 15; 01/05/2018 – ULTIMATE SOFTWARE SEES 2Q REV. $267M TO $269M, EST. $267.2M; 04/05/2018 – Ultimate Announces Schedule of Investor Conferences for May 2018; 07/03/2018 – One of the World’s Largest Gypsum Board Producers Uses UltiPro to Addresses Global Manufacturing Challenges; 23/04/2018 – DJ Ultimate Software Group Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (ULTI); 05/04/2018 – Am Law 200 Firm Uses UltiPro to Underscore Commitment to Diversity; 13/03/2018 – Ultimate Software Brings Mercer l Sirota Employee Engagement Benchmarking to UltiPro Customers; 28/03/2018 – Ultimate Software Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average

Performance Food Group Company, through its subsidiaries, markets and distributes food and food-related products in the United States. The company has market cap of $4.78 billion. It operates in three operating divisions: Performance Foodservice, PFG Customized, and Vistar. It has a 28.42 P/E ratio. The firm offers a range of frozen foods, such as meats, fully prepared appetizers and entrees, fruits, vegetables, and desserts; canned and dry foods; fresh meats; dairy products; beverage products; imported specialties; fresh produce; and candy, snack, and other products, as well as seafood products, shortenings and oils, baked goods, and salad dressings.

More notable recent Performance Food Group Company (NYSE:PFGC) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “The Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC) Share Price Is Up 66% And Shareholders Are Holding On – Yahoo Finance” on August 13, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Performance Food Group Company (PFGC) Q4 2019 Earnings Call Transcript – Yahoo Finance” published on August 14, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Performance Food Group Company (PFGC) CEO George Holm on Q4 2019 Results – Earnings Call Transcript – Seeking Alpha” on August 14, 2019. More interesting news about Performance Food Group Company (NYSE:PFGC) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “Earnings Scheduled For August 14, 2019 – Benzinga” published on August 14, 2019 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “8 Stocks To Watch For August 14, 2019 – Benzinga” with publication date: August 14, 2019.

The stock increased 0.44% or $0.2 during the last trading session, reaching $45.45. About 268,322 shares traded. Performance Food Group Company (NYSE:PFGC) has risen 21.47% since August 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 21.47% the S&P500. Some Historical PFGC News: 09/05/2018 – PERFORMANCE FOOD 3Q ADJ EPS 34C, EST. 31C; 15/05/2018 – Performance and Restricted Share Unit Plan Approved by lntelGenx Technologies Corp. Shareholders; 09/05/2018 – Performance Food Group Backs FY18 Adj EPS $1.54-Adj EPS $1.61; 09/05/2018 – PERFORMANCE FOOD GROUP CO PFGC.N SEES FY 2017 ADJUSTED SHR $1.24; 23/04/2018 – Performance Food Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 09/05/2018 – PERFORMANCE FOOD GROUP REAFFIRMS YR ADJ. EPS FORECAST; 23/05/2018 – S&P REVISES PERFORMANCE FOOD GROUP INC. TO RATING ‘BB’ FROM ‘BB-‘; OUTLOOK ‘STABLE’; 09/05/2018 – Performance Food Group 3Q Adj EPS 34c; 09/05/2018 – Performance Food Group Narrows FY18 Adjusted EBITDA View to Growth of 9%-11; 09/05/2018 – PERFORMANCE FOOD GROUP CO – QTRLY TOTAL CASE VOLUME GREW 0.8%

More notable recent The Ultimate Software Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTI) news were published by: Streetinsider.com which released: “Paulson’s 13F Shows New Stakes in Sotheby’s (BID), Lyft (LYFT), Increase in Allergan (AGN), Sprint (S) (more…) – StreetInsider.com” on August 14, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Ultimate Software Goes Out With a Big Boom – Nasdaq” published on February 05, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Ultimate Software Group (ULTI) to Report Q1 Results: Wall Street Expects Earnings Growth – Nasdaq” on April 30, 2019. More interesting news about The Ultimate Software Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTI) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Ultimate Software (ULTI) Q4 Earnings & Revenues Top Estimates – Nasdaq” published on February 05, 2019 as well as Bizjournals.com‘s news article titled: “‘Go-shop’ period ends for $11B Ultimate Software acquisition deal – South Florida Business Journal” with publication date: March 26, 2019.